I Capture Breathtaking Tea Estates Of Sri Lanka

The beautiful paradise island of Sri Lanka is one that is replete with many delightful appeals. The Hill Country of Sri Lanka possesses incredible natural beauty, which makes that region quite popular among travelers.

The misty hills of the region are carpeted with lush green tea estates. These enchanting estates produce pure Ceylon tea which is a beverage that is quite popular all over the world. The breathtaking beauty of the tea plantations will truly captivate you. A truly unforgettable experience will be yours if you enjoy a scenic train ride from Kandy to Ella. This journey will give you the chance to witness the spectacular beauty of the country’s majestic hill country with ease.

There are high grown, mid grown and low grown tea gardens in the country that you can visit. Park Green Tea Factory, Dunkeld Estate, Maha Eliya Estate, and Dessford Estate are some of the prominent high grown tea estates in the country. Craighead Estate, Windorforest Estate, and Kataboola Estate are famous mid grown estates. The leading low elevation tea estates in the country include Opata Estate, Endane Estate, and Moragalla Estate.

More info: dilmahtea.com

#1 Dessford Estate, Talawakelle

#2 Mattekelle Estate, Talawakelle

#3 Bearwell Estate, Talwakelle

#4 Clarendon Estate, Nanuoya

#5 Dunkeld Estate, Hatton

#6 Holyrood Estate, Talawakelle

#7 Logie Estate, Talawakelle

#8 Maha Eliya Estate (Calsay), Nanu Oya

#9 Great Western Estate, Dimbula

#10 Queensberry Estate, Nawalapitiya And Talawakelle

