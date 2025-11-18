Guy Leaves His GF In A Hotel In Another State After Learning She Cheated, Asks If It Was Wrong

by

Infidelity is one of the main reasons why couples fight and break up. It is utterly devastating to learn that your partner has been unfaithful to you. And emotional cheating can sometimes be just as bad as if the person did it physically. Learning about it can make you react very strongly—it’s natural to be upset and angry.

Redditor u/Apprehensive-Bad8053 recently turned to the r/AITAH online community for their verdict and relationship advice. The OP learned during an out-of-state trip that his girlfriend had been flirting with another man. So he left her at the hotel, driving back home by himself. Scroll down for the full story and the internet’s reactions.

Bored Panda has reached out to the author via Reddit, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from him.

Learning that your partner had an emotional affair can send you into shock

Guy Leaves His GF In A Hotel In Another State After Learning She Cheated, Asks If It Was Wrong

Image credits: mikoto.raw Photographer / pexels (not the actual photo)

One guy wanted the internet to tell him whether he reacted to his girlfriend’s cheating in an acceptable way

Guy Leaves His GF In A Hotel In Another State After Learning She Cheated, Asks If It Was Wrong
Guy Leaves His GF In A Hotel In Another State After Learning She Cheated, Asks If It Was Wrong
Guy Leaves His GF In A Hotel In Another State After Learning She Cheated, Asks If It Was Wrong
Guy Leaves His GF In A Hotel In Another State After Learning She Cheated, Asks If It Was Wrong

Image credits: Polina Tankilevitch / pexels (not the actual photo)

Guy Leaves His GF In A Hotel In Another State After Learning She Cheated, Asks If It Was Wrong
Guy Leaves His GF In A Hotel In Another State After Learning She Cheated, Asks If It Was Wrong
Guy Leaves His GF In A Hotel In Another State After Learning She Cheated, Asks If It Was Wrong

Image credits: Ron Lach / pexels (not the actual photo)

Guy Leaves His GF In A Hotel In Another State After Learning She Cheated, Asks If It Was Wrong
Guy Leaves His GF In A Hotel In Another State After Learning She Cheated, Asks If It Was Wrong
Guy Leaves His GF In A Hotel In Another State After Learning She Cheated, Asks If It Was Wrong

Image credits: Apprehensive-Bad8053

There are lots of different reasons why couples argue and break up

The Journal of Marriage and Divorce states that a jaw-dropping 70% of Americans will, at some point, engage in some form of infidelity during their marriage.

Meanwhile, research conducted by YouGov found that more than half of all Americans who have ever been in a monogamous relationship say they’ve been cheated on physically, emotionally, or both.

Forbes reports that the most common reasons why couples break up include growing apart, arguing with each other, as well as unfaithfulness. A lack of respect for one another, drastically different interests, as well as money worries also play a large part in creating friction in relationships.

Being unable to share the housework, difficulties with sex, and addiction are also among the reasons why couples eventually break up.

Marriage.com points out that a lack of communication and emotional connection can also lead to breakups. Jealousy, toxic behavior, and an inability to forgive each other for mistakes are also bright red flags that the relationship (probably) isn’t going well.

Romantic relationships aren’t just physical in nature (even if physical contact and intimacy are incredibly important). They’re also deeply emotional. That’s why emotional cheating can be so devastating. Especially when there’s deception and secrecy involved.

Guy Leaves His GF In A Hotel In Another State After Learning She Cheated, Asks If It Was Wrong

Image credits: Budgeron Bach / pexels (not the actual photo)

Emotional affairs can be just as bad as physical ones, depending on what happened

Psychology Today explains that people who realize their partner has been having an emotional affair can feel shock, sadness, anger, and betrayal. Though some relationships end due to emotional affairs, they don’t necessarily have to.

Couples who are able to move on from emotional infidelity can end up strengthening their own connections, making them deeper and more resilient. However, this requires a level of openness, honesty, and vulnerability that not everyone might feel comfortable with.

Either way, repairing the relationship will take time, patience, transparency, and a willingness to compromise. Trust, once broken, can be rebuilt, but it happens slowly and subtly.

Why someone cheats emotionally or physically depends a lot on each individual, their (unmet) needs, as well as what their relationship is currently like. Someone who feels lonely, ignored, or disrespected might look for other people to connect with.

Others might feel dissatisfied with the current state of their relationship. They might not be getting their physical or emotional needs met, so they begin looking outside the relationship for validation and companionship.

Still, others might feel like they’ve lost their confidence, so they seek the approval of strangers to remind themselves that they’re still attractive and desirable.

Then there are individuals who suddenly realize they haven’t been attracted to their partner for ages. But instead of talking about the issue and trying to solve the root problem, they choose to flirt with strangers.

Guy Leaves His GF In A Hotel In Another State After Learning She Cheated, Asks If It Was Wrong

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)

Many readers came out in support of the guy. Here’s what they had to say about what happened

Guy Leaves His GF In A Hotel In Another State After Learning She Cheated, Asks If It Was Wrong
Guy Leaves His GF In A Hotel In Another State After Learning She Cheated, Asks If It Was Wrong
Guy Leaves His GF In A Hotel In Another State After Learning She Cheated, Asks If It Was Wrong
Guy Leaves His GF In A Hotel In Another State After Learning She Cheated, Asks If It Was Wrong
Guy Leaves His GF In A Hotel In Another State After Learning She Cheated, Asks If It Was Wrong
Guy Leaves His GF In A Hotel In Another State After Learning She Cheated, Asks If It Was Wrong
Guy Leaves His GF In A Hotel In Another State After Learning She Cheated, Asks If It Was Wrong
Guy Leaves His GF In A Hotel In Another State After Learning She Cheated, Asks If It Was Wrong
Guy Leaves His GF In A Hotel In Another State After Learning She Cheated, Asks If It Was Wrong
Guy Leaves His GF In A Hotel In Another State After Learning She Cheated, Asks If It Was Wrong
Guy Leaves His GF In A Hotel In Another State After Learning She Cheated, Asks If It Was Wrong
Guy Leaves His GF In A Hotel In Another State After Learning She Cheated, Asks If It Was Wrong

However, not everyone saw the situation the same way. Some folks were very critical of the author, too

Guy Leaves His GF In A Hotel In Another State After Learning She Cheated, Asks If It Was Wrong
Guy Leaves His GF In A Hotel In Another State After Learning She Cheated, Asks If It Was Wrong
Guy Leaves His GF In A Hotel In Another State After Learning She Cheated, Asks If It Was Wrong
Guy Leaves His GF In A Hotel In Another State After Learning She Cheated, Asks If It Was Wrong
Guy Leaves His GF In A Hotel In Another State After Learning She Cheated, Asks If It Was Wrong

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Made A Simple Bunny Mask Out Of Paper Mâché
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
50 Unhinged And Traumatizing Secondhand Finds That Explain Why Thrifting Is Not For Everyone
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
50 Memes That Are So Wholesome, You Can Even Show Them To Your Grandma (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Made 12 Parenting Comic Strips As A Tired Mom
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Mark Hamill, Kathy Bates To Appear in “Big Bang Theory” Wedding-Themed Season Finale
3 min read
Apr, 19, 2018
Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Inside Joke You’ve Ever Had?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.