42 Timeless Music Questions That Only True Fans Know – Prove You’re One

by

Do you have what it takes to ace this music quiz? 🎶

These 42 surprising questions will take you on a journey through decades of hits – from classic Rolling Stones anthems to 2010s chart-toppers. It’s time to put your memory to the test, prove your music knowledge, and see if you truly are a music wizard.

From completing lyrics to guessing the original names of famous bands, there’s something for everyone in this quiz.

And now…let’s see how many songs & artists you can guess!

If you missed Part 1 & Part 2, click here to explore.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

42 Timeless Music Questions That Only True Fans Know &#8211; Prove You’re One

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Badass Face Art By Vanessa Davis
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
My Handmade Jewelry Is Like A Game Of Constructor (38 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Castle 5.15 “Target” Preview – Alexis Castle is kidnapped
3 min read
Feb, 15, 2013
world series game 7
How to Watch Game 7 of the World Series
3 min read
Nov, 2, 2016
Person of Interest 1.15 ‘Blue Code’ Review
3 min read
Feb, 17, 2012
This Cosplayer Crafts Her Own Realistic Baby Dolls To Create Unique & New Cosplay Content
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025