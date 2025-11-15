Hey Pandas, If You Had Enough Money To Buy 3 Things You Always Wanted, What Would They Be? (Closed)

If you, yes, I mean you, had enough money to buy 3 things, what would they be?
#1
I would go to target and say can you give me 1 of em ball thingies? Then I would expand my childhood collection of shopkins. Last I would buy mansion with a library!
#2
I would buy a phone for myself, as many boxes of M&M’s,(yes BOXES) and as many kit kats as I could buy.
#3
I kitten, a computer with minecraft installed, and a microphone so I can start a youtube channel!
#4
A fountain soda machine for my kitchen (complete with ice maker), a covered arena for riding our horses, a Polaris.
#5
1. A chest binder ;-;
2. ALL the KitKats
3. Tickets to every musical (does that count as one?…)
#6
I would buy 1.) my dream car 2.) an apartment in London and 3.) something nice for either my best friend or my parents
Follow Us