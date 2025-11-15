Hey Pandas, If You Had Enough Money To Buy 3 Things You Always Wanted, What Would They Be? (Closed)

by

If you, yes, I mean you, had enough money to buy 3 things, what would they be?

#1

I would go to target and say can you give me 1 of em ball thingies? Then I would expand my childhood collection of shopkins. Last I would buy mansion with a library!

#2

I would buy a phone for myself, as many boxes of M&M’s,(yes BOXES) and as many kit kats as I could buy.

#3

I kitten, a computer with minecraft installed, and a microphone so I can start a youtube channel!

#4

A fountain soda machine for my kitchen (complete with ice maker), a covered arena for riding our horses, a Polaris.

#5

1. A chest binder ;-;
2. ALL the KitKats
3. Tickets to every musical (does that count as one?…)

#6

I would buy 1.) my dream car 2.) an apartment in London and 3.) something nice for either my best friend or my parents

Patrick Penrose
