Terrifying Video Shows Amazon Boeing 767 Barreling Off Miami Airport Runway And Bursting Into Flames

A routine landing at Miami International Airport turned into a terrifying scene on September 6, Sunday afternoon, when an Amazon cargo plane ran beyond the end of the runway and crashed onto a nearby road.
The Boeing 767 struck several vehicles before coming to a stop, with flames and thick black smoke rising from the wreckage.
Footage from the scene captured the huge aircraft sitting across the roadway as people nearby reacted in shock.
At least five people lost their lives in the crash, while emergency crews rushed to the scene and worked to put out the fire.
The Boeing 767 overran the runway during landing and quickly burst into flames
The aircraft was operating Prime Air Flight 7598 and had flown from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Miami. It landed at Miami International Airport at around 2 p.m. local time on Sunday.
According to FAA data, the Boeing 767 was 32 years old and landed on Runway 30, which stretches for more than 9,000 feet.
The plane did not stop before reaching the end of the runway.
It continued beyond the airport pavement and crossed NW 67th Avenue, where it struck multiple vehicles. The aircraft eventually came to rest across the road way near an Amazon warehouse.
It remains unclear why the plane could not stop in time.
A review of air traffic control audio by CNN found that the pilots did not declare an emergency before landing.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it was gathering information about the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration will also investigate what happened.
A video obtained also showed the plane on fire across the road and how chaotic the scene became
A video obtained by NBC 6 showed the huge cargo plane appearing askew across the roadway as thick clouds of black smoke poured from the wreckage. Flames could also be seen coming from the aircraft.
Several cars and trucks had stopped around the crash site.
People could be heard reacting in disbelief as the fire continued to burn.
“Oh, my God!”
The aircraft appeared to remain largely intact despite the violent crash. However, the plane damaged navigational equipment after leaving the runway.
Other videos circulating online showed the Boeing 767 lying on the ground just beyond the airport runway.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said crews arrived to find the aircraft on fire.
“Units arrived to find an airplane that had caught on fire as a result of this crash, with heavy flames and smoke showing,” the agency said in a post on X.
More than 60 fire units responded to the crash, according to a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson who spoke with CNN. Crews also worked to assess people who may have been injured.
At least five people were reported d*ad.
The crash immediately triggered a major emergency response at the airport
A ground stop was ordered while crews dealt with the wreckage and fire. The ground stop was lifted at around 5 p.m. ET, but the FAA said delays would continue into Monday because the disabled aircraft remained at the scene.
The airport’s runways also had to be closed temporarily as emergency crews responded.
Despite the scale of the crash, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said there was no apparent threat to public safety at the time of a Sunday evening news conference.
The scene, however, remained active as investigators and emergency personnel continued their work.
Inspection crews later reported that they did not find aircraft parts or debris scattered across the runway. The plane damaged navigational equipment when it left the pavement.
Authorities have not yet released a full explanation of what caused the aircraft to continue past the runway.
The Boeing 767 was operated by 21 Air, a cargo airline based in Miami that performs flights for companies including Amazon and DHL
Amazon confirmed that the aircraft was one of its Amazon Air planes.
“We can confirm that an Amazon Air plane operated by 21 Air experienced an incident while attempting to land at Miami International Airport today,” Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement to CNN.
She added that the company was still trying to understand what happened.
“This is a fast-moving situation, and we’re still gathering details. We’re working closely with local authorities and officials to understand exactly what happened.”
Nantel also said the company was focused on those affected by the crash.
“Right now, our absolute priority is the safety, well-being, and care of everyone involved. We’re doing everything we can to support those affected.”
The crash also highlights a type of aviation accident known as a runway excursion.
This happens when an aircraft leaves the designated runway area during takeoff or landing.
According to data from the International Air Transport Association, runway excursions are the most common type of aircraft incident worldwide.
Airports such as Miami International have designated safety areas around runways. These areas act as a buffer if an aircraft goes beyond the paved surface.
In this case, however, the aircraft continued far enough to reach a road outside the airport and collide with vehicles.
“Boeing is doing last mile deliveries now,” wrote one netizen
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