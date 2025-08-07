Try Not To Get Offended: 29 Brutally Funny Country Stereotypes For You To Untangle

by

Does your mind work in stereotypes or facts? 🤓

The dark side of your personality is about to come to the light with this quiz. We all sometimes think in stereotypes or profile people or countries by something that is not necessarily true. Luckily, having a stereotypical mind might help you with the next 29 questions.

Your task is simple: we give you a descriptive stereotype of a country or place, and you have to match it with the correct country. Let’s see if you can get an impressive 29/29! Oh, and also try not to get offended. It’s all in good spirits. We all know that these 29 beautiful countries are much more than that! 🤍

After you’re done, let us know in the comments what stereotype your country is commonly known for! 🤔

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko

