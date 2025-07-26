Dogs That Cosplay

Cosplay isn’t just for people! Dogs can do it too! Well… kind of. My dogs decided they wanted to channel their inner animal selves and see what else they could become!

Sometimes we just want to be something we aren’t. We want to play as something different, something fun, something unique. I feel like dogs can sometimes feel the same way!

Hello, my name is Memphis, and I am a beautiful Glitter Wolf!

Do you think they will notice if I wear a wig?

RAWR ! I am so unbearably cute!

I am not sure how I feel about these ears…

I am prepared for anything! Not only am I warm, I am a bear now, so I am scary right?

Okay… seriously… who do you think I am? Rainbow Brite?

