Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Inspirational Quote And Why? (Closed)

Hey. There are so many great people who may have impacted our lives at some point, and we take inspiration from their behaviour lifestyles and words. Tell us what your favourite quote is and how it has impacted you.
#1
“When life shuts a door, open it back up. It’s a door. That’s how they work”
#2
Pulvis et umbra sumus. Nothing matters in the long run because we’re all just walking corpses, dust in the wind, so just try to be happy and as long as you’re not stepping on anyone else’s toes, it doesn’t really matter how you get there. Take that day off and just go to the beach. Have that extra scoop of ice cream. Take that vacation. Hug your mom. Adopt a dog. Tell your crush. Just do at least one thing to make you happy everyday.
#3
One of my teachers in elementary school was a fanatic about Robert Frost. We read, discussed, researched everything about this poet that year. The final part of Frost’s poem ‘The Road Not Taken’ has always stuck with me:
I shall be telling this with a sigh
Somewhere ages and ages hence:
Two roads diverged in a wood, and I—
I took the one less traveled by,
And that has made all the difference.
I think as a result I have taken many a road less traveled. (These were not always well thought out roads!)
#4
You tried and you failed miserably.
Lesson is, never try.
– Homer Simpson –
It sounds like a joke but I wish I listened to Homer at least a bunch of times.
#5
“When fear comes in the door, truth goes out the window.”
Never been more true since the pandemic, with all the paranoid ideas about vaccines and masks floating around. We’re all just scared.
#6
This is such a hard question:
“Holding on to your anger is like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die”
– Buddha
“Imitation is suicide”
– Raulph Waldo Emerson
“I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet”
– Mahatma Gandhi
“Most people do not listen with the intent to understand, they listen with the intent to reply”
– Stephen Corey
“Even if you’re on the right track, you’ll get run over if you just stand there”
– Will Rogers
#7
“There’s no thinking and there’s no planning, there’s no creativity, there’s just doing the right thing the way you feel.” – Jonas Mekas
#8
“A cupcake is a muffin that believed in miracles.”
#9
i have two
1. ¨if life was fair than elvis will be alive and his impersonators would be dead
2.the elevator to sucess is out of other you have to use the stairs one step at a time
#10
“I am not afraid. I have God with me. I was born for this.” (St. Joan of Arc)
whenever I encounter a struggle, I tell myself,
“I am not afraid of you, for I have God helping me. I was born ready for this.”
#11
“People cry not because they’re weak, but because they’ve been strong for too long.”
–Johnny Depp
This hit me like a train when I read it because, funnily enough (not r Ally funny, but you get it), I had been crying. I had been in my bed sobbing because I always feel like I’m falling apart and worry that it’s too late to out myself back together. And I had been crying because I had been holding it together for so long. I really think this quote is true because at least I always hold it together for a long time, and then every once in a while I let it all out. Now I’m less worried about crying because I know that it doesn’t mean I’m weak.
#12
My favorite quote is “we stopped looking for monsters under our beds when we realized they were inside us.” Said by the joker… Now, no, it probably isn’t an “inspirational” quote. But, it really explains a lot when you think about it.
#13
All of these came from the book series i’m super into right now, and the first two came from the same character.
1. Our family doesn’t decide who we are, we decide who we are.- Keeper of the Lost Cities, Everblaze
2. Sometimes things have to get worse before they get better, – Keeper of the Lost Cities, Loadstar
3.You are a sprout, fighting to take root in the rock that is our world, it’s going to cause a few cracks, but that’s the only way for you to grow strong -Keeper of the Lost Cities, Neverseen
