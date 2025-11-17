The German Society For Nature Photography Has Chosen The Best Wildlife Photographs In Europe (30 Pics)

The German Society for Nature Photography (GDT) has announced the winning images of this year’s European Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. The overall winner, Javier Aznar González de Rueda from Spain, has taken the top prize for his image titled “Maternal Care.”
This year’s edition of the competition attracted photographers from 42 European countries. An international five-member jury spent three days selecting the 107 award-winning photos across nine standard categories and two special categories.
Scroll down to view the best 66 images we’ve selected for you and to read our interview with the winner of the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2023, Javier Aznar González de Rueda.
#1 Plants And Fungi, Finalist: Veil Of Spores By Agorastos Papatsanis, Greece
#2 Landscapes, Finalist: Land Under The Sea By Angel Fitor, Spain
#3 Underwater World, Runner Up: Flamenco Pose By Magnus Lundgren, Sweden
#4 Other Animals, Finalist: Calumma Oshaughnessyi By Petr Bambousek, Czech Republic
#5 Mammals, Finalist: Final Moment By Bernd Nill, Germany
#6 Birds, Finalist: One Step Forward By Tom Robinson, Great Britain
#7 Other Animals, Runner Up: Nest Building By Solvin Zankl, Germany
#8 Mammals, Finalist: Inside A Tree Den By Jan Piecha, Germany
#9 Mammals, Finalist: Sloth By Antonio Sanchez Chamorro, Spain
#10 Mammals, Finalist: Rain Graphic By Sergey Gorshkov, Russia
#11 Underwater World, Finalist: Frogfish On A Throne By Gabriel Barathieu , Mayotte
#12 Fritz Pölking Prize: Goldfinch
#13 Underwater World, Finalist: Dragonfish By Solvin Zankl, Germany
#14 Mammals, Finalist: Chimera By Ilkka Niskanen, Finland
#15 Plants And Fungi, Finalist: Treasures Of The Sea By César Llaneza Rodríguez, Spain
#16 Birds, Finalist: Pen And Inkwell By Jonathan Lhoir, France
#17 Birds, Winner: Bird In Forest By Csaba Daroczi, Hungary
#18 Other Animals, Finalist: Owlet Moth By Audun Rikardsen, Norway
#19 Underwater World, Finalist: Octopus Tango By Francisco Javier Murcia Requena, Spain
#20 Other Animals, Winner: Water Ballet By Marjan Artnak, Slovenia
#21 Man And Nature, Finalist: Ocean Drifter By Ryan Stalker, Great Britain
#22 Landscapes, Runner Up: Paradise By Florian Smit, Gremany
#23 Mammals, Finalist: High Jump By Zsolt Moldovan, Romania
#24 Other Animals, Finalist: Host Art By Cristobal Serrano, Spain
#25 Mammals, Finalist: A Trick Of The Tail By Paul Goldstein, Great Britain
#26 Young Photographers To 14 Years, Winner: Tightrope Artist By Alberto Román Gómez, Spain
#27 Plants And Fungi, Finalist: Nature’s Sketchbook By Pedro Javier Pascual Hernandez, Spain
#28 Plants And Fungi, Winner: Lichen Dinner By Roberto Bueno, Spain
#29 Plants And Fungi, Runner Up: Defeated By Roberto Garcia Roa, Spain
#30 Mammals, Finalist: The Bullet By Cristobal Serrano, Spain
