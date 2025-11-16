“This Is Why I Don’t Do Potlucks”: People Share Pics Of Seriously Gross Food

Ah, potlucks. Some people love them, some hate them, while others feel in between. In theory, they are these friendly events defined by a sharing spirit. Whether you’re hosting or attending, it can be a great way to throw an elaborate yet inexpensive party and get together to relish a wide variety of mouth-watering meals. After all, each person brings a homemade dish, a dessert… or a minefield of foodborne germs.
See, not everyone has the same sense of hygiene and cleanliness, and there’s an entire group over on Facebook dedicated to proving it. Aptly titled ‘This Is Why I Don’t Do Potlucks’, members of the community share awful, gross, and plain odd pictures to show you that eating food made by a co-worker who’s always covered in pet hair may not be the best idea.
We at Bored Panda perused the group and wrapped up a compilation of pictures that might make you incredibly picky about whose potluck you’ll attend next. So continue scrolling to upvote the pics you loved to hate most, but be warned: they may ruin your appetite. Let us know your own potluck disasters in the comments, and if you’re interested in even more unappealing food content, check out our earlier piece right over here.
#1
Image source: Sally Poulson
#2
Image source: Sarah Slabodnik
#3
Image source: Sarah Slabodnik
#4
Image source: Michelle Chappelle
#5
Image source: Sarah Slabodnik
#6
Image source: Sarah Slabodnik
#7
Image source: Sharon Brant
#8
Image source: Group member
#9
Image source: Christina Greene Gauthier
#10
Image source: Brandee Lynne
#11
Image source: Savannah Downs
#12
Image source: Rebekah J. Atnip Scaggs
#13
Image source: Sarah Slabodnik
#14
Image source: Sarah Slabodnik
#15
Image source: Matthew McGinley
#16
Image source: April Dawn Frase
#17
Image source: Sarah Slabodnik
#18
Image source: Sarah Slabodnik
#19
Image source: Abby Needles
#20
Image source: Ashley Kosch
#21
Image source: Crystal Mills
#22
Image source: Danny Niederberger
#23
Image source: Rhonda Imholt
#24
Image source: Danielle Westervelt
#25
Image source: Mackenzie Mae Ervin
#26
Image source: Kimberlie Bivins
#27
Image source: Sarah Slabodnik
#28
Image source: Group member
#29
Image source: Jessica Vasquez
#30
Image source: Jacy Santana Beaver
#31
Image source: Erin Brown Kahl
#32
Image source: April Wright
#33
Image source: Wilson Riley Corona
#34
Image source: Alyssa Valentine
Follow Us