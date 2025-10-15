You Can Tell A Lot About A Person By The Memes They Share, And These 112 Infuriating Examples Prove It (New Pics)

Memes are generally known to bring entertainment. The ones that you see going viral have enough comedic value to make people want to share them around.
However, not every meme ends up drawing laughter, despite its intended purpose. Some of these supposedly funny images fall flat and may even cause slight irritation to their audience because of how bad they can get. These are the kind of memes you’re about to see on this list.
We’ve collected these facepalm-worthy posts from the Terrible Facebook Memes subreddit, an online group that needs no further introduction. Scroll through to see some of the worst memes online today.
#1 My Mother Shared This In Our Family Group Chat
Image source: Nope8300
#2 This Is The Future That My Uncle Fears
Image source: HanSoloWolf
#3 Thanks Grandpa
Image source: The_Law_Dong739
#4 Okay…
Image source: Ryanbo84
#5 Uncle Posted This
Image source: PleasantPreference62
#6 A Family Friend Posted This
Image source: deathhand1234
#7 Found This One Out In The Wild
Image source: Dinoman0101
#8 I Always Hate It When I’m In A Plane And My Dinner Flies Away
Image source: Knownoname98
#9 My Mil Has Reached A New Level Of Paranoia
Image source: CellarSiren
#10 I Saw This One Awhile Back
Image source: Small-Floor-946
#11 My Uncle Posted This
Image source: Brix001
#12 Think Harder
Image source: yeetwagon
#13 They Absolutely Do
Image source: Deedogg11
#14 Wake Up
Image source: reddit.com
#15 🤔
Image source: tea_baggins_069
#16 The Dumb Ages
Image source: daywrecker2012
#17 Once Upon A Time
Image source: reddit.com
#18 Stumbled On This One Today In My Feed. Pretty Terrible If You Ask Me
Image source: fleshpress
#19 Yeah That American Is Definitely 25
Image source: PipOutBoi
#20 Terrible Salt Shaker
Image source: Kaz3girl4
#21 Our Generation Used To Be Smarter🤡
Image source: matei673
#22 Next Time I’ll Remember My Money Duplicator
Image source: reddit.com
#23 Found In The Wild
Image source: GingerSnap13420
#24 Looolll!!😂😂😂
Image source: rob_de_boer
#25 What Even Is The Conspiracy Here?
Image source: The_RubberbandMan
#26 Checkmate Atheists, I Own You
Image source: Real-Programmer-548
#27 Gas Isn’t Free!!!
Image source: Klutzy_Word_6812
#28 Just Found This After A Recent Snow Storm
Image source: C3KO117
#29 Unironically Identifying With Homelander To Own The Feminists
Image source: jayclaw97
#30 Simple Curiosity Makes You Christian Apparently?
Image source: al_gonzorio
#31 But But I Like When The Baddies Win
Image source: ShadowNick
#32 Why Do People Still Believe We Didn’t Land On The Moon?
Image source: Knownoname98
#33 We Should Stop Hating Single Moms And Hate On Lousy Dads More
Image source: Beer_Barbarian
#34 Wife Talking = Bad
Image source: kupo_kupo_wark
#35 My Grandma Just Shared This
Image source: Turbulent_Eagle5901
#36 Eating Twice As Much Meat
Image source: Knownoname98
#37 Im Disappointed That I Found This On Reddit
Image source: reddit.com
#38 Words Are Gone
Image source: Abysmal_2003
#39 Terrible Truths
Image source: Emotionaltraumatose
#40 Bat Person
Image source: WTFrickFrackCadillac
#41 Never?
Image source: Thin_Arachnid6217
#42 I Lose Brain Cells Every Time I See This Man’s Comics
Image source: Slushcube76
#43 Are They For Real?
Image source: LastEvergracePlayer
#44 Children
Image source: Maxinator10000
#45 Title
Image source: psycholaugher
#46 Yass Queen Slay Them!!!
Image source: freakinky995
#47 Why Is The 3rd Guy A Pirate?
Image source: HotelScootis
#48 Sag Bad. Jeans Good. Me Cowboy Now
Image source: Equivalent_Whereas87
#49 I Have So Many Questions. . . A Spoon?? 22.9 Million??
Image source: ConsistentAd3861
#50 Why?
Image source: elonmusk6215
#51 A True Patriot
Image source: Expwar
#52 Promoting Child Abuse…. Found In The Wild
Image source: WilliesWonka
#53 It’s On A Jeep It Must Be True
Image source: hercs247
#54 Jesus Christ
Image source: YaBoi0506
#55 Probably Not Made By A Landlord, Right?
Image source: Smiling_longhair6870
#56 Damn Never Thought Bout It Like That
Image source: reddit.com
#57 Not Sure Why They Think This Will Help Their Cause
Image source: Nuka_EV
#58 Saw On Twitter… These People And Their Overprotective Lion Memes Make Me Chuckle
Image source: mrguppypants
#59 Are You A Philosopher?
Image source: Antique_Door_Knob
#60 Um… That’s Not Really How AI Works
Image source: musicrose1
#61 Thought This Belonged Here
Image source: shmason-shmoorheez
#62 Smaller Cellphone Equals More Cake?
Image source: PhoenixisLegnd
#63 The Memes Cut And Pasted In The Users Faces Is The Cherry On Top
Image source: yeahilovegrimby
#64 It’s Almost Like Gravity And Air Resistance Are An Important Factor
Image source: Knownoname98
#65 Because Airplanes Didn’t Exist In 2001
Image source: Knownoname98
#66 Zero Engagement 24 Hours After Posting… As It Should Be
Image source: Testostacles
#67 Doctors Hate This One Trick
Image source: HamsterSlapping
#68 Yeah…this Is Just So Weird In General
Image source: Bubblegumproductions
#69 The Hidden Symbolism Of The Oreo
Image source: echovariant
#70 Posted In A Primary Teaching Group 😹😭
Image source: jumpmanjack
#71 Wow. Just Wow
Image source: ManonGaming
#72 Can’t Even Order A Coffee Anymore
Image source: Flat-Compote-7854
#73 This Got Controversial
Image source: archorns
#74 It’s The War On Christmas!
Image source: silentknight111
#75 Woman And Biden Bad
Image source: atay508
#76 What
Image source: mcp99
#77 Washing Your Science Away
Image source: PotatoMonster1010
#78 They Posted This Using Internets And Did The Artist Do This In Commission
Image source: Mental_Log4115
#79 …..i Found This One And I Just Woke Up…. Too Early For This
Image source: Shizuo35
#80 Were They?
Image source: cookiedough92
#81 What Does This Mean
Image source: Malchikwrack
#82 Atheism Is When Lamp Posts In Different Countries Look Different
Image source: evilrobotjeff
#83 Rural
Image source: reddit.com
#84 How Do They Think It Didnt Happen
Image source: kyraa9
#85 On My Fb Today
Image source: blaker719
#86 ????
Image source: xVifa
#87 Is That How Freedom Works?
Image source: CinemaslaveJoe
#88 Now They’re Making Light Of A Serious Situation
Image source: Marsupial-731
#89 Evolution Is A Lie!
Image source: Knownoname98
#90 Men Smart Women Bad
Image source: Maximum-Train-1203
#91 They’re Going To Take Your Cows/Solar Power Is Bad For Environment
Image source: ImpressiveQuality363
#92 Good ‘Ol Auntposting
Image source: staveeeez
#93 Why Are They So Obsessed With Hating On Their Wives?
Image source: ___brick___
#94 My Crazy Uncle Posted This…
Image source: Sweet-Swimming2022
#95 20 Million Views
Image source: kayceeharrison
#96 Aren’t They Trying To Make “Handmaid’s Tale” A Reality?
Image source: Beer_Barbarian
#97 What Has Science Ever Done For Us?
Image source: TesticleezzNuts
#98 Dating According To Incels
Image source: Beer_Barbarian
#99 Funny
Image source: Beer_Barbarian
#100 Those Chemtrails At It Again!!
Image source: TesticleezzNuts
#101 Totally Your Average Oil Field
Image source: SwiftSmooth_vZ
#102 My Father Sent This To Me
Image source: smurfcat69420
#103 Please Tell Me How The Average Home Was 2000 Years Ago
Image source: Knownoname98
#104 Latinx
Image source: Xnissasa
#105 Top Tier Boomer Meme
Image source: TrashyCure
#106 Certainly
Image source: BabyShankers
#107 This Is Insta! I Am Surprised By The Comments On This!
Image source: Familiar_Mango_7509
#108 Found This In The Wild, Assume It Belongs Here
Image source: Scourgelol
#109 Many Grown Men Can Work Out And Play Video Games
Image source: Beer_Barbarian
#110 Yeah, They Didn’t Live Too Long Either
Image source: Ebonystealth
#111 This Is Something Else
Image source: freedom_pigeon
#112 The Islamophobia Is Strong With This One
Image source: Hot_Frosty0807
