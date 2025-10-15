You Can Tell A Lot About A Person By The Memes They Share, And These 112 Infuriating Examples Prove It (New Pics)

by

Memes are generally known to bring entertainment. The ones that you see going viral have enough comedic value to make people want to share them around. 

However, not every meme ends up drawing laughter, despite its intended purpose. Some of these supposedly funny images fall flat and may even cause slight irritation to their audience because of how bad they can get. These are the kind of memes you’re about to see on this list. 

We’ve collected these facepalm-worthy posts from the Terrible Facebook Memes subreddit, an online group that needs no further introduction. Scroll through to see some of the worst memes online today.

#1 My Mother Shared This In Our Family Group Chat

Image source: Nope8300

#2 This Is The Future That My Uncle Fears

Image source: HanSoloWolf

#3 Thanks Grandpa

Image source: The_Law_Dong739

#4 Okay…

Image source: Ryanbo84

#5 Uncle Posted This

Image source: PleasantPreference62

#6 A Family Friend Posted This

Image source: deathhand1234

#7 Found This One Out In The Wild

Image source: Dinoman0101

#8 I Always Hate It When I’m In A Plane And My Dinner Flies Away

Image source: Knownoname98

#9 My Mil Has Reached A New Level Of Paranoia

Image source: CellarSiren

#10 I Saw This One Awhile Back

Image source: Small-Floor-946

#11 My Uncle Posted This

Image source: Brix001

#12 Think Harder

Image source: yeetwagon

#13 They Absolutely Do

Image source: Deedogg11

#14 Wake Up

Image source: reddit.com

#15 🤔

Image source: tea_baggins_069

#16 The Dumb Ages

Image source: daywrecker2012

#17 Once Upon A Time

Image source: reddit.com

#18 Stumbled On This One Today In My Feed. Pretty Terrible If You Ask Me

Image source: fleshpress

#19 Yeah That American Is Definitely 25

Image source: PipOutBoi

#20 Terrible Salt Shaker

Image source: Kaz3girl4

#21 Our Generation Used To Be Smarter🤡

Image source: matei673

#22 Next Time I’ll Remember My Money Duplicator

Image source: reddit.com

#23 Found In The Wild

Image source: GingerSnap13420

#24 Looolll!!😂😂😂

Image source: rob_de_boer

#25 What Even Is The Conspiracy Here?

Image source: The_RubberbandMan

#26 Checkmate Atheists, I Own You

Image source: Real-Programmer-548

#27 Gas Isn’t Free!!!

Image source: Klutzy_Word_6812

#28 Just Found This After A Recent Snow Storm

Image source: C3KO117

#29 Unironically Identifying With Homelander To Own The Feminists

Image source: jayclaw97

#30 Simple Curiosity Makes You Christian Apparently?

Image source: al_gonzorio

#31 But But I Like When The Baddies Win

Image source: ShadowNick

#32 Why Do People Still Believe We Didn’t Land On The Moon?

Image source: Knownoname98

#33 We Should Stop Hating Single Moms And Hate On Lousy Dads More

Image source: Beer_Barbarian

#34 Wife Talking = Bad

Image source: kupo_kupo_wark

#35 My Grandma Just Shared This

Image source: Turbulent_Eagle5901

#36 Eating Twice As Much Meat

Image source: Knownoname98

#37 Im Disappointed That I Found This On Reddit

Image source: reddit.com

#38 Words Are Gone

Image source: Abysmal_2003

#39 Terrible Truths

Image source: Emotionaltraumatose

#40 Bat Person

Image source: WTFrickFrackCadillac

#41 Never?

Image source: Thin_Arachnid6217

#42 I Lose Brain Cells Every Time I See This Man’s Comics

Image source: Slushcube76

#43 Are They For Real?

Image source: LastEvergracePlayer

#44 Children

Image source: Maxinator10000

#45 Title

Image source: psycholaugher

#46 Yass Queen Slay Them!!!

Image source: freakinky995

#47 Why Is The 3rd Guy A Pirate?

Image source: HotelScootis

#48 Sag Bad. Jeans Good. Me Cowboy Now

Image source: Equivalent_Whereas87

#49 I Have So Many Questions. . . A Spoon?? 22.9 Million??

Image source: ConsistentAd3861

#50 Why?

Image source: elonmusk6215

#51 A True Patriot

Image source: Expwar

#52 Promoting Child Abuse…. Found In The Wild

Image source: WilliesWonka

#53 It’s On A Jeep It Must Be True

Image source: hercs247

#54 Jesus Christ

Image source: YaBoi0506

#55 Probably Not Made By A Landlord, Right?

Image source: Smiling_longhair6870

#56 Damn Never Thought Bout It Like That

Image source: reddit.com

#57 Not Sure Why They Think This Will Help Their Cause

Image source: Nuka_EV

#58 Saw On Twitter… These People And Their Overprotective Lion Memes Make Me Chuckle

Image source: mrguppypants

#59 Are You A Philosopher?

Image source: Antique_Door_Knob

#60 Um… That’s Not Really How AI Works

Image source: musicrose1

#61 Thought This Belonged Here

Image source: shmason-shmoorheez

#62 Smaller Cellphone Equals More Cake?

Image source: PhoenixisLegnd

#63 The Memes Cut And Pasted In The Users Faces Is The Cherry On Top

Image source: yeahilovegrimby

#64 It’s Almost Like Gravity And Air Resistance Are An Important Factor

Image source: Knownoname98

#65 Because Airplanes Didn’t Exist In 2001

Image source: Knownoname98

#66 Zero Engagement 24 Hours After Posting… As It Should Be

Image source: Testostacles

#67 Doctors Hate This One Trick

Image source: HamsterSlapping

#68 Yeah…this Is Just So Weird In General

Image source: Bubblegumproductions

#69 The Hidden Symbolism Of The Oreo

Image source: echovariant

#70 Posted In A Primary Teaching Group 😹😭

Image source: jumpmanjack

#71 Wow. Just Wow

Image source: ManonGaming

#72 Can’t Even Order A Coffee Anymore

Image source: Flat-Compote-7854

#73 This Got Controversial

Image source: archorns

#74 It’s The War On Christmas!

Image source: silentknight111

#75 Woman And Biden Bad

Image source: atay508

#76 What

Image source: mcp99

#77 Washing Your Science Away

Image source: PotatoMonster1010

#78 They Posted This Using Internets And Did The Artist Do This In Commission

Image source: Mental_Log4115

#79 …..i Found This One And I Just Woke Up…. Too Early For This

Image source: Shizuo35

#80 Were They?

Image source: cookiedough92

#81 What Does This Mean

Image source: Malchikwrack

#82 Atheism Is When Lamp Posts In Different Countries Look Different

Image source: evilrobotjeff

#83 Rural

Image source: reddit.com

#84 How Do They Think It Didnt Happen

Image source: kyraa9

#85 On My Fb Today

Image source: blaker719

#86 ????

Image source: xVifa

#87 Is That How Freedom Works?

Image source: CinemaslaveJoe

#88 Now They’re Making Light Of A Serious Situation

Image source: Marsupial-731

#89 Evolution Is A Lie!

Image source: Knownoname98

#90 Men Smart Women Bad

Image source: Maximum-Train-1203

#91 They’re Going To Take Your Cows/Solar Power Is Bad For Environment

Image source: ImpressiveQuality363

#92 Good ‘Ol Auntposting

Image source: staveeeez

#93 Why Are They So Obsessed With Hating On Their Wives?

Image source: ___brick___

#94 My Crazy Uncle Posted This…

Image source: Sweet-Swimming2022

#95 20 Million Views

Image source: kayceeharrison

#96 Aren’t They Trying To Make “Handmaid’s Tale” A Reality?

Image source: Beer_Barbarian

#97 What Has Science Ever Done For Us?

Image source: TesticleezzNuts

#98 Dating According To Incels

Image source: Beer_Barbarian

#99 Funny

Image source: Beer_Barbarian

#100 Those Chemtrails At It Again!!

Image source: TesticleezzNuts

#101 Totally Your Average Oil Field

Image source: SwiftSmooth_vZ

#102 My Father Sent This To Me

Image source: smurfcat69420

#103 Please Tell Me How The Average Home Was 2000 Years Ago

Image source: Knownoname98

#104 Latinx

Image source: Xnissasa

#105 Top Tier Boomer Meme

Image source: TrashyCure

#106 Certainly

Image source: BabyShankers

#107 This Is Insta! I Am Surprised By The Comments On This!

Image source: Familiar_Mango_7509

#108 Found This In The Wild, Assume It Belongs Here

Image source: Scourgelol

#109 Many Grown Men Can Work Out And Play Video Games

Image source: Beer_Barbarian

#110 Yeah, They Didn’t Live Too Long Either

Image source: Ebonystealth

#111 This Is Something Else

Image source: freedom_pigeon

#112 The Islamophobia Is Strong With This One

Image source: Hot_Frosty0807

Patrick Penrose
