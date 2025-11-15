Hey Pandas, Do You Think Bored Panda Is Considered Social Media? Why Or Why Not? (Closed)

I’ve heard some mixed comments on this one. Is it just a site for entertaining, or is it something more? Share your opinion.
#1
I think it is considered socal media because You are being social to other people and it is like twitter you can post like and comment.
#2
Yes, I do. This is because you are socializing with other people, and you post stuff other people can see.
#3
I consider it social media bc you can like, post, and comment. Also, bc you’re social w/ other ppl. BUT there is also a bunch of hate. Not saying that’s a reason but it’s like one… Soo.
#4
Oh, yeah, absolutely. You’re social and it’s media. Social + media = social media.
Thank you for coming to my Ted talk.
#5
It’s social media to me. My parents don’t let me have social media for real though. But it is like it. You can make posts, comment on other people’s post. Upvote things. And there’s probably more that I’m missing, but yeah it seems like social media
#6
It’s social media, since you can upvote and downvote people, follow people, post stuff, and it’s social. Thanks for coming to my Ted talk.
