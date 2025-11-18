30 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath

by

Strap in for some top-tier humor by a comic artist, Madeline Horwath. You might recognize her work from publications in The New Yorker, The Chicago Reader, The LA Times, Seattle Stranger, and other venues.

Madeline’s comics are definitely on the edgier side. However, this is how the artist described the art style herself: “My cartoons are single panel for the New Yorker as well as the occasional multi-panel comic. It’s hard for me to say I have a specific style. Whatever comes from me is the style, and I cannot control it.”

More info: Instagram | bonfire.com

#1

30 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath

Image source: madelinehorwath

#2

30 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath

Image source: madelinehorwath

#3

30 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath

Image source: madelinehorwath

#4

30 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath

Image source: madelinehorwath

#5

30 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath

Image source: madelinehorwath

#6

30 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath

Image source: madelinehorwath

#7

30 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath

Image source: madelinehorwath

#8

30 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath

Image source: madelinehorwath

#9

30 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath

Image source: madelinehorwath

#10

30 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath

Image source: madelinehorwath

#11

30 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath

Image source: madelinehorwath

#12

30 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath

Image source: madelinehorwath

#13

30 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath

Image source: madelinehorwath

#14

30 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath

Image source: madelinehorwath

#15

30 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath

Image source: madelinehorwath

#16

30 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath

Image source: madelinehorwath

#17

30 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath

Image source: madelinehorwath

#18

30 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath

Image source: madelinehorwath

#19

30 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath

Image source: madelinehorwath

#20

30 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath

Image source: madelinehorwath

#21

30 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath

Image source: madelinehorwath

#22

30 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath

Image source: madelinehorwath

#23

30 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath

Image source: madelinehorwath

#24

30 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath

Image source: madelinehorwath

#25

30 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath

Image source: madelinehorwath

#26

30 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath

Image source: madelinehorwath

#27

30 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath

Image source: madelinehorwath

#28

30 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath

Image source: madelinehorwath

#29

30 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath

Image source: madelinehorwath

#30

30 Darkly Hilarious Comics By A Comedic Genius, Madeline Horwath

Image source: madelinehorwath

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Prediction: We Won’t See This Obi-Wan Series for a Long Time
3 min read
Jan, 27, 2020
My 11 Illustrations Can Make You Full Of Imagination About Life
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Let’s Have A Difficult Conversation! Topic 1: Eating Disorders (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
72 Before And After Drawings Show Practice Makes Perfect
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Queen Charlotte true story
How Much of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Is Actually True?
3 min read
May, 18, 2023
Woman Asks The Internet To Help Find A Man Who Bought Her A Bike When She Was A 5-Year-Old Refugee, The Internet Delivers
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.