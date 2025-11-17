We Are A Couple Creating Unconventional Works “Painted” Only With Sewing Thread (36 Pics)

There are two of us behind the name VistulArt – Dagmara and Dariusz, working together, avant-garde self-taught artists from Warsaw, Poland. As an artistic duo, we create unconventional works “painted” only with sewing thread. It is also no secret that offstage, in private life, we’re a couple too. Art was actually one of the things that brought us to each other over 14 years ago and got us where we are now.
Each of our works is created with only three fixed components: a plywood board, several hundred steel nails placed along its edges, and miles of crossing thread in various colors, types, and thicknesses drawn between them. We don’t use any painting techniques, only and exclusively the thread is responsible for creating the entire picture.
We hope our thread paintings will evoke pleasant emotions and people will enjoy our string art as much as we enjoy creating it. And remember! It’s only the thread, no paint, ink, dye, etc.!
#1 Elvis Presley – One Of The Most Significant Cultural Icons Of The 20th Century
Plywood, 60cm/23.5″ diameter
6000 connections
2.6km/1.6miles
2 types/colors of the thread
#2 Pythia, The Oracle Of Delphi
40×70 cm/15,7×27.5″
15000 connections
5,5 km/3,4 miles of the thread
32 types/colors of the thread
356 nails
Inspired by J. Malczewski’s painting, 1917.
#3 The String Scream
70×40 cm/27.5×15.7″
13400 connections
5.5 km/3.4miles of the thread
24 types/colors of the thread
356 nails
Inspired by E. Munch’s painting, 1893.
#4 The String-Art Portrait Of Marlon Brando As Don Vito Corleone, From The Great Movie “The Godfather” (1972)
Plywood, 60cm/23.5″ diameter
12600 connections
6 km/3,7 miles of the thread
24 types/colors of the thread
256 nails
#5 String Venus
80 cm/31.5″ diameter
11000 connections
6,5 km/4 miles of the thread
8 types/colors of the thread
300 nails
Inspired by S. Botticelli’s most famous painting, the mid-1480s.
#6 Steel M6
60cm/23.5″ diameter
12000 connections
5,5 km/3,4 miles of the thread
13 types/colors of the thread
256 nails
#7 Blue-Eyed Cat
60x60cm/23.5×23,5″
15000 connections
6.4 km/4miles of the thread
27 types/colors of the thread
356 nails
#8 Mademoiselle Poum Rachou
40×70 cm/15,7×27.5″
14000 connections
5.2 km/3.2 miles of the thread
34 types/colors of the thread
356 nails
Inspired by T. de Lempicka’s painting, 1933.
#9 String Portrait Of A Couple In Love
40×70 cm/15,7×27.5″
15000 connections
5,5 km/3,4 miles of the thread
29 types/colors of the thread
356 nails
#10 String Portrait Of Tamara De Lempicka
60 cm/23.5″ diameter
15000 connections
7 km/4,3 miles of the thread
31 types/colors of the thread
256 nails
The artwork is made from an old, black-and-white artist’s photo.
#11 String Portrait Of A Polish Historical Figure, Jan Zamoyski
40×70 cm/27,5×15,7″
15000 connections
5.7 km/3,5 miles of the thread
28 types/colors of the thread
356 nails
#12 String Girlfriends
70x40cm/27.5×15,7″
15000 connections
5.9 km/3.7 miles of the thread
19 types/colors of the thread
356 nails
#13 String L’éclat
60 cm/23.5″ diameter
13660 connections
6,1 km/3.8 miles
19 types/colors of the thread
256 nails
Inspired by T. de Lempicka’s painting, 1932.
#14 Mercedes 300 Sl Gullwing From 1954
70x40cm/27.5×15,7″
15000 connections
6,2 km/3.85 miles of the thread
27 types/colors of the thread
356 nails
#15 Portrait Of The Fiancée
Plywood, 60cm/23.5″ diameter
13900 connections
6,3km/3.9 miles
15 types/colors of the thread
The artwork was inspired by the painting “Portrait of the Fiancée”, 1887 by the great Polish symbolist painter who is one of the most revered painters of Poland.
#16 Nike
Plywood 60x60cm /23,6×23,6″
388 nails
15000 connections
6,9 km/4,3 miles of the thread
23 types/colors of the thread
The artwork was inspired by the work of Jacek Malczewski, the great Polish symbolist painter. The portrait entitled “Nike of the Legions” was painted in 1916.
In Greek mythology, Nike was a goddess who personified victory in any field including war, athletics and art.
#17 La Sagesse
Plywood, 60cm/23.5″ diameter
11300 connections
5,1km/3.2miles
16 types/colors of the thread
The artwork was inspired by the great Polish Art Deco painter, Tamara Łempicka and one of her paintings, “La Sagesse”, 1940-41.
#18 Saint Moritz
Plywood, 60cm/23.5″ diameter
14000 connections
6.6 km/ 4,1 miles of the thread
20 types/colors of the thread
256 nails
Inspired by an artwork entitled “Saint Moritz”, painted in 1929 by Tamara de Lempicka, the great Art Deco diva and one of our favorite Polish artists.
#19 Portrait In Abstract Colors #5
Plywood, 40cm x 70cm / 15.7″ x 27.5″
356 nails
12000 connections
4.4km / 2.7miles
19 types/colors of the thread
#20 Four Seasons – Autumn
Plywood, 70cm x 40cm / 27.5″ x 15.7″
356 nails
15000 connections
5.6km / 3.5miles
24 types/colors of the thread
#21 The City Hall Historic Building In Zamość
70x40cm/27,5×15,7″
15000 connections
5,5 km/3,4 miles of the thread
25 types/colors of the thread
356 nails
#22 Printed Circuit Board
60 cm/23.5″ diameter
9500 connections
3,4 km/2,1 miles of the thread
7 types/colors of the thread
256 nails
#23 Red Rose In Full Bloom
40×70 cm/15.7″x27.5″
15000 connections
5 km/3.1 miles of the thread
17 types/colors of the thread
356 nails
#24 String Enchantment
70×40 cm/27,5×15,7″
15000 connections
5,7 km/3,5 miles of the thread
36 types/colors of the thread
356 nails
Inspired by J. Malczewski’s painting, 1906.
#25 Four Seasons – Winter
Plywood, 70cm x 40cm / 27.5″ x 15.7″
356 nails
15000 connections
5.5km / 3.4miles
34 types/colors of the thread
#26 String Art Artwork Inspired By The Portrait Of Leontyna Gogulska By Jacek Malczewski
Plywood, 60x60cm/23.5×23,5″
388 nails
15.000 connections
6,7 km/ 4,2miles of the thread
29 types/colors of the thread
According to Gogulska’s family, Malczewski himself wanted to paint the portrait because she was reminding him of his beloved mother, who died in 1898.
#27 Portrait In Abstract Colors #1
Plywood, 40cm x 70cm / 15.7″ x 27.5″
356 nails
10000 connections
3.6km / 2.2miles
22 types/colors of the thread
#28 The Artwork Inspired By The Painting “Autoportrait (Tamara In A Green Bugatti)”, 1929 (V2), By Tamara De Lempicka
Plywood, 80cm x 60cm / 31.5″ x 23.6″
548 nails
17000 connections
8.5km / 5.3miles
40 types/colors of the thread
#29 The Artwork Inspired By The Painting “Saint Moritz”, 1929 (V2), By Tamara De Lempicka
Plywood, 60cm x 80cm / 23.6″ x 31.5″
548 nails
15000 connections
8km / 5miles
33 types/colors of the thread
#30 Four Seasons – Summer
Plywood, 70cm x 40cm / 27.5″ x 15.7″
356 nails
15000 connections
5.2km / 3.2miles
37 types/colors of the thread
#31 Four Seasons – Spring
Plywood, 70cm x 40cm / 27.5″ x 15.7″
356 nails
15000 connections
5.2km / 3.2miles
47 types/colors of the thread
#32 Portrait In Abstract Colors #3
Plywood, 40cm x 70cm / 15.7″ x 27.5″
356 nails
14000 connections
5.3km / 3.3miles
30 types/colors of the thread
#33 String Art Painting Inspired By An Artwork Entitled “La Musicienne”, Painted In Paris, 1929 (V2), By Tamara De Lempicka
Plywood, 60cm x 80cm / 23.6″ x 31.5″
548 nails
16000 connections
7.7km / 4.8miles
41 types/colors of the thread
#34 John Paul II, The Second-Longest-Serving Pope In Modern History
60cm/23.5″ diameter
13300 connections
5,8km/3.6miles
15 types/colors of the thread
#35 Portrait In Abstract Colors #2
Plywood, 40cm x 70cm / 15.7″ x 27.5″
356 nails
12000 connections
4.4km / 2.7miles
25 types/colors of the thread
#36 Portrait In Abstract Colors #4
Plywood, 40cm x 70cm / 15.7″ x 27.5″
356 nails
14000 connections
5km / 3.1miles
31 types/colors of the thread
