Terrarium Necklaces That Let You Carry A Tiny Piece Of Nature With You

by

Feeling trapped behind your office desk and missing the outdoors? The artist behind teenytinyplanet creates delicate terrarium necklaces to bring you closer to nature.

Miniature glass bottles contain real dried flowers, antique charms, and luminous crystals. You can get one of them on Etsy for about $26. Carry it as a nice reminder that spring is coming, so are the good things.

More info: Etsy | Facebook (h/t: mymodernmet)

Terrarium Necklaces That Let You Carry A Tiny Piece Of Nature With You
Terrarium Necklaces That Let You Carry A Tiny Piece Of Nature With You
Terrarium Necklaces That Let You Carry A Tiny Piece Of Nature With You
Terrarium Necklaces That Let You Carry A Tiny Piece Of Nature With You
Terrarium Necklaces That Let You Carry A Tiny Piece Of Nature With You
Terrarium Necklaces That Let You Carry A Tiny Piece Of Nature With You
Terrarium Necklaces That Let You Carry A Tiny Piece Of Nature With You
Terrarium Necklaces That Let You Carry A Tiny Piece Of Nature With You
Terrarium Necklaces That Let You Carry A Tiny Piece Of Nature With You

You can buy these terrarium necklaces on Etsy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Think You’re Smart?”: Put The Last Piece Together In 28 General Knowledge Challenges
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
31 Funny Pregnancy Sayings That Every Woman (And Man) Can Relate To
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Fear Jar Project: I Express My Negative Feelings And Emotions Through Photography
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Five Guilty Pleasure TV Shows For Guys
3 min read
Feb, 17, 2014
Big Brother 12 Week 7 Nominations Ceremony Recap
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2010
28 Before-And-After Pics Reveal What War Did To The Largest City In Syria
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.