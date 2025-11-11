Terrarium Necklaces That Let You Carry A Tiny Piece Of Nature With You

Feeling trapped behind your office desk and missing the outdoors? The artist behind teenytinyplanet creates delicate terrarium necklaces to bring you closer to nature.
Miniature glass bottles contain real dried flowers, antique charms, and luminous crystals. You can get one of them on Etsy for about $26. Carry it as a nice reminder that spring is coming, so are the good things.
More info: Etsy | Facebook (h/t: mymodernmet)
You can buy these terrarium necklaces on Etsy
