30 Cats And Dogs Losing The Battle Against Human Furniture

We love having cats and dogs around as our furry companions, but we often don’t give them much thought when we arrange our homes (unless you own any pet furniture). Nonetheless, our adorable animals are understanding – they try to make do with human furniture. Things don’t always go as planned, however, and when they get stuck, their humans are there to capture their funny fails.

Granted, cats often like to squeeze into tight spaces, so some of them might actually have meant to fit into those ridiculous positions. But others in these funny photos have that look on their face where you can tell that they have no idea what’s going on. And the silly dogs… well, the dogs have no excuse. As lovable as these funny animals are, they are often not the most graceful creatures, so their battle with human furniture is a difficult one. Yet, we all love some good old-fashioned animal fails!

Let’s have a moment of silence for the silly animals that have failed in their battles vs human furniture. And then laugh at them.

h/t: thebarkpost

Image credits: Isabel Clownsnack

Image credits: unknown

Image credits: Alisa Stephens

Image credits: RepostFromAYearAgo

Image credits: unknown

Image credits: unknown

Image credits: unknown

Image credits: unknown

Source: imgur

Image credits: TheDhan

Source: reddit

Image credits: two2tone22

Source: imgur

Image credits: darthnut

Image credits: Evelyn Paula Gibson

Image credits: ashtred

Source: catsmob.com

Image credits: Killer-owl

Image credits: unknown

Image credits: unknown

Image credits: unknown

Source: imgur

Source: sucedioenpolonia.com

Source: willingnesstogrow.com

Image credits: Jess

Image credits: BaboMike

Source: catfoto.com

Image credits: DiepSleep

Source: reddit

Image credits: unknown

P.S. We always try our best to credit each and every photographer, but sometimes it’s impossible to track some of them. Please contact us if you know the missing authors.

