Homeless Dog Found In Garbage Becomes A Lion He Deserves To Be

by

When German photographer Julia Marie Werner found a scruffy homeless dog hunting for scraps of food in her garage in Spain, she fell in love with him immediately. While other people saw nothing but a homeless mutt, she saw a brave little lion, and she now wants the world to share her vision with this heartwarming series of photographs.

“He already looked like Simba to me,” Julia told Bored Panda. “And I am a big Lion King Fan. A friend of mine had some fabric left over so one afternoon we stitched the mane together.”

The cute canine model is named Tschikko Leopold von Werner, and the project is called Grossstadtlowe, which means “Big City Lion”. And as you can see from these pictures, he really does look like the king of the (urban) jungle!

“In the beginning he was very insecure,” said Julia. “Someone who knows a lot about dogs told me the best thing is “working“ with him and teaching him some tricks. He loves jumping on things and using the mane. The picture are both a game and teamwork between us.”

Julia believes that Tschikko was left to fend for himself after being thrown from a car in Spain. He’s come a long way since then, not just emotionally but also geographically, as after deciding to adopt him Julia brought Tschikko back to live with her in Germany.

“Everybody takes pictures of him,” said Julia. “Little kids often ask me if he is a real lion!”

More info: Julia Marie Werner | InstagramFacebook (h/t: featureshoot)

When photographer Julia was working in Spain she spotted a homeless dog in garbage

Homeless Dog Found In Garbage Becomes A Lion He Deserves To Be

The poor dog was searching for food when their eyes suddenly met…

Homeless Dog Found In Garbage Becomes A Lion He Deserves To Be

He reminded her of Simba from The Lion King

Homeless Dog Found In Garbage Becomes A Lion He Deserves To Be

Julia just knew she couldn’t leave him behind

Homeless Dog Found In Garbage Becomes A Lion He Deserves To Be

So she brought him back with her to Germany

Homeless Dog Found In Garbage Becomes A Lion He Deserves To Be

He’s come a long way since then

Homeless Dog Found In Garbage Becomes A Lion He Deserves To Be

Julia thinks Tschikko was thrown from a car and left to fend for himself

Homeless Dog Found In Garbage Becomes A Lion He Deserves To Be

But she saw him as a brave little lion when others only saw a homeless dog

Homeless Dog Found In Garbage Becomes A Lion He Deserves To Be

So she decided to show this side of him to the world

Homeless Dog Found In Garbage Becomes A Lion He Deserves To Be

And as you can see, he suits his new role very well!

Homeless Dog Found In Garbage Becomes A Lion He Deserves To Be

The photographs are part of a series that Julia calls “Grossstadtlowe”

Homeless Dog Found In Garbage Becomes A Lion He Deserves To Be

In English this means “Big City Lion”

Homeless Dog Found In Garbage Becomes A Lion He Deserves To Be

And he certainly looks the Big City Lion in these pictures

Homeless Dog Found In Garbage Becomes A Lion He Deserves To Be

He looks like the king of the urban jungle!

Homeless Dog Found In Garbage Becomes A Lion He Deserves To Be

He loves nothing more than exploring his new home with his owner

Homeless Dog Found In Garbage Becomes A Lion He Deserves To Be

“Everybody takes pictures of him,” Julia told Bored Panda. “Little kids often ask me if he is a real lion!”

Homeless Dog Found In Garbage Becomes A Lion He Deserves To Be

But Tschikko is still just a playful pup at heart

Homeless Dog Found In Garbage Becomes A Lion He Deserves To Be

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Jack Ryan Season 2
What is Jack Ryan Season 3 Going to Be About?
3 min read
Nov, 10, 2019
Jane the Virgin
Jane the Virgin Season 1 Episode 22 Review: “Chapter Twenty-Two”
3 min read
May, 12, 2015
Meet The Cast Of “Our Flag Means Death”
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2022
I Recreate Famous Paintings And Add Beer
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Mandalorian season 3
The Road to The Mandalorian Season 3
3 min read
Dec, 8, 2022
Family Pictures USA
Discover America’s Rich History and Values Through Family Pictures USA
3 min read
Aug, 31, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.