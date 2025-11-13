How I Have Turned My Travels Into A Rings

How many times have you wanted to enclose your favorite city and everything it represents within the space of a finger and always carry it with you? Teti makes all this possible! It’s a wearable sculpture that arises emotions, aspirations, and memories.
Teti is a super detailed micro-sculpture, modeled in the form of a wearable high jewelry ring, plated with precious materials and encapsulated in transparent and indestructible resin. The rings featuring significant geographic icons from cities all over the world and give you the possibility to celebrate your favorite city by keeping it wrapped around your finger.
Home is where your heart is. In this case, this inspired city ring is right at home on your hand or the hand of someone you love…
More info: artistherapy.store
