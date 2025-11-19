Woman Steals Coworker’s Snack Without Checking The Label, Then Accuses Her Of Making Her Eat Meat

For better or worse, coworkers often become a big influence in our lives. Well, how can they not? We spend so much time together; plus, no one knows the struggles and the joys of your job better than they do.
One of the joys for this redditor’s coworkers was her bringing snacks for everyone. That was until one of the people on the shift decided to help herself to snacks that weren’t for sharing. Little did she know that, unlike herself, the snacks weren’t vegetarian.
Scroll down to find the full story in the OP’s own words below, where you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with a start-up growth coach and an award-winning expert in human resources, Daneal Charney, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions.
No one, including vegetarians and vegans, is immune to feeling snackish
That doesn’t mean it’s okay to help yourself to other people’s snacks without asking, though
Having your lunch stolen can be seriously upsetting
Imagine this: it’s late evening, and all you want to do is sit back with a book in your lap or a show on the TV. But you gather all the remaining willpower you have after a long day and drag yourself to the kitchen to prepare a meal for the upcoming day at work.
You make something delicious and go to sleep feeling happy and proud of yourself. And the feeling lingers all through the night and follows you all the way to work, where you leave your lunch in the kitchen and start counting the minutes until you get to enjoy it.
Now imagine stepping into the kitchen when the time comes only to find your lunch stolen. That is quite a heartbreak even in an imaginary scenario, isn’t it? (Zippia points out that close to half of employed individuals have lived through such an experience in real life.) While the OP wasn’t exactly robbed of lunch, being left with no snacks is not a favorable position to be in, either. Moreover, the problem with food theft at work is bigger than just the loss of a meal.
According to the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), stealing—be it food or anything else, for that matter—is not only frustrating but also erodes trust and sows suspicion in the workplace. Needless to say, no one wants to work in a toxic environment, which food theft is a fast way to. To make matters worse, after stealing the snacks, the OP’s coworker blamed her for trying to poison her, which, first and foremost, doesn’t make much sense, and secondly, doesn’t make the climate at work any better, either.
Some workplace disagreements might require a manager’s intervention
Discussing the OP’s situation in a recent interview with Bored Panda, human resources expert Daneal Charney noted that workplace disagreements are inevitable, but they are not all black and white. “In this situation, taking something without permission—whether from a co-worker’s lunchbox or desk—is wrong,” she said. “Unlike harassment or bullying, which are clearly outlined in a Respectful Workplace Policy, these smaller conflicts still cross personal boundaries, strain relationships, and can disrupt collaboration.”
According to the expert, that’s why managers must take them seriously, encouraging employees to resolve issues quickly and professionally. “If co-workers can’t work it out themselves, a manager may need to step in,” she pointed out, suggesting that there are four steps to take to resolve workplace issues:
“Ultimately, the manager’s role is to guide respectful conversations or mediate when needed. Conflict will happen, but resolving it effectively ensures a healthier, more collaborative workplace,” Charney said.
Used in gummies, gelatin is neither a vegetarian- nor vegan-friendly ingredient
The main issue the snack thief had with the OP was gummy bears—the gelatin in them, to be more specific. Gelatin, which is used to make not only gummies but such treats as marshmallows, too, is made by processing animal bones, cartilage, and skin. And while it is believed to be good for you—your digestive system, hair, nails, and joints, among other things—it is not vegetarian or vegan.
Being a vegetarian herself, the OP’s coworker made a big fuss about the snacks containing gelatin, even though it’s her responsibility to make sure that the food she consumes is vegetarian, and also—she shouldn’t go taking other people’s snacks without asking in the first place.
It’s not easy to determine exactly how many people are vegetarian, but in the UK, for instance, roughly 6% of the population say that they are, according to a YouGov survey. For those who are thinking that the vegetarian diet might be expensive (hence the coworker having to rely on someone else’s food), first of all, it’s still no excuse to steal; secondly, it’s not exceptionally expensive to be a vegetarian. Some studies suggest that plant-based consumers not only don’t spend more but actually spend less than their all-eating counterparts.
The reason why the OP’s coworker decided to help herself to the non-vegan snacks in the bag remains a mystery. But one thing is clear—there is going to be no more bringing snacks for everyone from the OP. In the comments, she shared that she was thinking of changing jobs altogether.
