Televangelist Passes Away After Life Marred By Multiple Scandals

Jim Bakker, the televangelist who built a Christian television empire before scandals sent his career crashing down, has passed away at 86.
Bakker and his first wife, Tammy Faye, rose to fame through The PTL Club, attracting millions of viewers before a bombshell scandal and a major financial fraud case marred the ministry’s reputation in the late 1980s.
Jim passed away on Monday, October 5, with his second wife, Lori Bakker, announcing the news in an emotional public statement.
Jim Bakker and Tammy Faye built a Christian television empire that attracted millions of viewers
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His wife, Lori, announced the news in an emotional message posted on The Jim Bakker Show’s Facebook page and Instagram account, writing, “It is with a broken heart that I share that my beloved husband, Jim Bakker, went home to be with the Lord this evening.”
“For 66 years, Jim gave his life to preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He was a pioneer of Christian television, but to me, he was my husband, my best friend, and the man I was honored to walk beside through so many seasons of life and ministry.”
Lori continued, “Jim loved people deeply. He loved this ministry, and he loved the friends and partners who stood with him throughout the years. Even in his final days, his heart was still for the work of God and for the Gospel to continue reaching the world.”
“Our family is grieving, and we ask for your prayers and privacy during this time. Jim finished his race with faith. His voice, his vision, and his legacy will never be forgotten,” she concluded.
Jim’s rise to fame began in the 1960s when he and Tammy Faye Bakker became prominent figures in Christian broadcasting.
The couple married in 1961 and eventually became two of America’s most recognizable televangelists.
In 1974, they launched The PTL Club, which grew into a massive Christian television ministry.
At its height, the program reportedly attracted as many as 13 million viewers a night, turning the Bakkers into household names among evangelical audiences.
A scandal involving Jessica Hahn became one of the first major blows to Bakker’s public image
Their ministry expanded far beyond television.
Bakker built Heritage USA, a sprawling Christian resort and theme park in South Carolina, while PTL raised millions of dollars from supporters.
But the enormous success also brought increasing scrutiny.
Questions about PTL’s finances and Bakker’s personal conduct would eventually overshadow the ministry he had spent years building.
Jim’s carefully built image began to unravel in 1987 when allegations of a s**ual encounter with Jessica Hahn, a former church secretary, became public.
According to PEOPLE, Hahn later alleged that she had been forced into intimate relations by Bakker and another evangelist.
Jim disputed the claims, but the controversy became a major scandal surrounding the PTL ministry.
The scandal also involved a reported $279,000 payment to Jessica, according to The Charlotte Observer.
Bakker eventually resigned from PTL, while the controversy intensified scrutiny of the ministry and how it handled its finances.
An even more damaging financial investigation soon followed.
The 86-year-old was reportedly convicted on 24 fraud counts and spent nearly five years in federal prison
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Reportedly, federal authorities began examining PTL’s fundraising practices, particularly the sale of “lifetime partnerships” connected to Heritage USA.
The investigation ultimately led to federal charges against Jim over PTL’s finances.
In 1989, a jury found him guilty on all 24 counts of mail fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy.
According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, prosecutors alleged that Bakker had sold more Heritage USA lifetime memberships than the resort could accommodate and diverted millions of dollars from the funds raised.
He was initially sentenced to 45 years in prison and fined $500,000.
His sentence was later reduced, and he ultimately spent nearly five years behind bars before being released in 1994.
His personal life also changed dramatically during his imprisonment.
Tammy filed for divorce in 1992, ending their three-decade marriage.
She later married Roe Messner and remained a public figure in her own right until she passed away from cancer in 2007.
After leaving prison, Bakker eventually began rebuilding his life and religious career.
He married Lori Beth Graham on September 4, 1998, and the couple later adopted five children.
In 2003, they launched The Jim Bakker Show, giving him another platform in Christian broadcasting.
Jim rebuilt his life with Lori Bakker and returned to television, but controversy followed him
His later ministry was markedly different from the PTL empire.
Jim increasingly focused on end-times warnings, disaster preparedness, freeze-dried food, and survival products, continuing to attract an audience despite the controversies surrounding his past.
Another controversy emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bakker promoted a product known as “Silver Solution” as something that could potentially help with the virus.
In 2021, he and Morningside Church Productions reached a settlement with Missouri authorities over the marketing of the product.
The agreement barred them from advertising or selling it to diagnose, prevent, mitigate, treat, or cure disease, and Missouri consumers were to receive approximately $156,000 in restitution.
As of this writing, the official cause of Jim’s passing has not been publicly revealed.
However, he faced prolonged health challenges in his final years, including a series of strokes beginning in 2020.
His son Jay Bakker also reportedly addressed his passing, acknowledging that he and his father had a complicated relationship.
“We had a very complicated relationship, and he was also my father and a grandfather, and I need to mourn in my own time,” Jay said in his statement.
“I need the freedom to feel anger and feel loss and not have other people add their two cents. Please respect this time for me and my family… I just need some time to let this settle in and make what peace I can.”
Social media users shared condolences for the Bakker family in the wake of Jim’s passing
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