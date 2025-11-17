98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

by

No other tattoo designs convey a message as clear as word tattoos. Yeah, you’re right; it’s because the message is literally written on your skin! No cryptic symbols or surreal images for people (and most importantly, yourself) to wonder what your ink means. And although you might think that these are very simple tattoos, just wait until you see the examples we’ve rounded up in our list. They’re often very far from simple and definitely inspiring!

As it usually goes, you might feel like you’d want to get one of those meaningful word tattoos but aren’t exactly sure what the design should look like and what the words should say. No worries, though; we got your back with these word tattoo ideas. You have your Latin sayings here, stuff like Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum. Of course, only the rara avis’es of our modern-day society will understand such tattoos with meaning hidden under an extinct language, but let them wonder! Then, you’ll see a bunch of reminders to Breathe, Love, Laugh, and so on and so forth in this tattoo inspo mix. Again, why not? Sometimes we do forget the simplest things! And lastly, there’s a good portion of fun little sayings and poems for all the pranksters among us (or hidden inside of us until we see these tattoo ideas). Truly, ideas for word tattoos are absolutely limitless!

So, if you’re all set, let’s skip to the word tattoo gallery, shall we? Once you’ve checked out the cool tattoos, rank the ones you’ve liked the most since now they’re in no particular order. After that is all well and done, be sure to share this article with your friends!

#1 Okay With Remembering

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: kristinevodon

#2 Morticia Addam’s Quote, Done By Jozefina Azis At Rock ‘N’ Roll Tattoo & Piercing In Gdańsk, Poland

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: Liefmans

#3 Harry Potter Marauders Map Tattoo, With Words That Appear Under Black Light

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: LittleFart

#4 You Can Never Cross The Ocean

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: wildflower.ink

#5 Clippy By Ivonne At Lilac Tattoo Studio In Dallas, TX

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: scrambled-

#6 Leaf Me Alone

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: nurseynomercy

#7 Got A Memorial Tattoo For My Daughter Thanks To Jenna Myers

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: broccolibush42

#8 By Hiten At Hudson Valley Tattoo Company In Wappingers Falls, NY

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: victoriaaxrose

#9 My Little Queso-Dillo. Peaches at The Tattoo Clinic in SGF NY

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: Nay_nay267

#10 For My Undying Love Of Breakfast. By Andrew Green – Liberty Tattoo, Berlin, CT

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: mossybeard

#11 I Cat Talk Right Now

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: kazisvet_

#12 I Am Everything

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: expandedeye

#13 Promise Me

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: mashroomink

#14 Tomorrow And Yesterday

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: illisit

#15 Dumbledore Quote And Colorful Gryffindor Lion By Joanne Baker At Semper Tattoo In Edinburgh, Scotland

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: climballthethings

#16 My First Tattoo Had To Be A Sentimental One, My Moms Favorite Saying To Me In Her Hand Writing!

Done by Elekktra at Beneath the Surface in Las Vegas, Nevada.

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: viblical

#17 I Got My Lettering Tattoo Reworked By Giom At Eden Body Arts In Dallas, Texas

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: BrunchBitches

#18 Quote From “Atticus” And Done By Apprentice Zoe Sandrock At Sonic Soul Tattoo, Germany

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: somethingundermyskin

#19 Hagrid Quote By Vitor At Innerlight Tattoo In Torrance, CA

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: cgoot27

#20 Error 404

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: karntattooer

#21 The Iron Giant By Rudy At Broad Street Tattoo Studio – Augusta, GA

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: WagonsNeedLoveToo

#22 Dark Tower Quote And Feather Done By Petra At Handsome Cabinboy Tattoo In Prince George, BC

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: Quietsunshine

#23 Coffee Tattoo From Thor At Flying Panther Tattoo In San Diego, CA

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: zombiimatt

#24 Balance

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: modoink_jenn

#25 Worthy

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: endlessinkstudios

#26 Positive

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: theorzinger

#27 Doctor Who Quote By Tag At Dabs Studio, Southport, UK

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: hadleyshouse

#28 Some What Healed Alice In Wonderland Quote With Wild Flowers Done By Travis Combs Monkey Bones In Dayton OH

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: Alice_In_Zombieland

#29 One Day

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: _harrymckenzie

#30 My Friend Just Got This Ridiculously Awesome Tattoo

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: P081

#31 I’ve Wanted This Tattoo For A While

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: paulsammons3

#32 Sunflower & Quote From Harold And Maude. Done By Jacqueline At Soma Tiger Tattoo In Toronto

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: Button_

#33 Self Love By Janelle Hanson at Anchors End Tattoo in Duluth, MN

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: SarahMcKayla

#34 Memorial Tattoo For My Gran, South Wales (UK) The Emporium By Hollz

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: Stressed_skunk

#35 First Tattoo! Quote From Hp, Done By Sarah At Trilogy Tattoo And Body Piercing Memphis, TN

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: Toker420

#36 Be Happy

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: heeyajenny

#37 Wish Me Happy

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: karntattooer

#38 Everything

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: tattoobyok

#39 Kc At Loyalty Tattoo In West Babylon, NY Copied My Mom’s Handwriting With Ease

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: Jlove524

#40 Live By The Sun

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: thilaganmurugan_

#41 Classic Spongebob Done By J Kirsch Of Sinful Art Tattoo In Glassboro NJ

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: jmkirsch

#42 Fly

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: antstattoo

#43 My Dad Said He Knows Already. By Andy At Sleepy Bones In Hamilton, ON

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: chouxlalaa

#44 A Quote From A Tears For Fears Song With A Simple Globe Done By Eric At High Street Tattoo In Columbus, OH

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: Datassmaypass

#45 Rwe Quote In Memory Of My Sister Who Recently Passed. By – Joel At Old Faithful Tattoo, Walnut Creek, USA

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: reddit.com

#46 Warrior

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: jessiefora

#47 Simple “It” Inspired Throat Tatty By Ronnie At Starlight Tattoo In Las Vegas, NV

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: risssarae

#48 Quote In My Dads Handwriting Who Passed. Boca Raton, FL At Black Pelican Done By Shane Woodward

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: Queasy-peanut

#49 Hunter S. Thompson Quote Done By Shelby At Ohana Tattoo Parlor In Michigan

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: reddit.com

#50 Finally Got My First Ink! Done By Brittany At Color Theory In Lombard, IL

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: Kanosine

#51 Pointless Fears

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: melonpokes

#52 Fearless

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: ashleydoralice

#53 Home

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: redlittlethread

#54 A Belted King Fisher Done By Cassie At Heart Of Gold Tattoos In Philadelphia

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: FGoose

#55 Text Added To Sleeve By Amanda At Lighthouse Tattoo Co In Grand Rapids, Michigan

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: RG_667

#56 Fun And Bright Broccoli By O.J. At High Hopes In Wollongong, Australia

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: absolutelyfamished

#57 “The Sadness Will Last Forever” Vincent Van Gogh Quote Tattoo Done By Rachel At Ink Bar Tattoo In Aurora, IL

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: JynxtheMidnightWitch

#58 Name Handwriting

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: tattooist_ssdam

#59 Mel, Aus Red Panda Tattoo From FnBlue While She Is Visiting From Thailand

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: AJ_ninja

#60 Just Got This Quote From The Musical “Wicked” By Lauren At Addictions Salem, OR. Though I’m Thinking I Will Do A Bigger Semicolon Later, I Love It!

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: Spiceeeyyy

#61 House Tyrell Words Done By Jen Culotta At Emerald Tattoo In Lodi, CA

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: mistysierra03

#62 No Half Measures

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: gracedoestattoos

#63 Fools

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: katepokes

#64 Always

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: golaya.tatts

#65 Grounded

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: minnahigh

#66 Love And Pain By Mike Luh At The Philadelphia Tattoo Convention

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: VDP6235

#67 Scardust (My Favorite Band) By Matheus, Tattoizem Studio Tel Aviv, Israel

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: yotam5434

#68 Quote From Carl Sagan’s Pale Blue Done By Caity Rose At Perigee Moon In Cape May, NJ

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: reddit.com

#69 Lotus Flower And Mac Miller Quote I Got From Byron At Cloud N9ne In Chatham, IL

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: peteybananas

#70 Spine

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: thevicstyles

#71 Still I Rise

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: tattoosbyeo

#72 Heart

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: woongbi_tattoo

#73 Daffodils, Snowdrops And Bible Quote Goldsmith Tattooer, Jolie Rouge In London

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: Mrsltj

#74 The Outsiders Quote By Stephanie At Fatman’s In Blue Ridge, GA

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: TheSaiyanPrincess

#75 First Tattoo Of Guy Fawkes Mask And Blade And Rose With Quote. Done At All About Ink By Drake. Pensacola, FL

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: amodiodio

#76 Worthy Of All

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: gracedoestattoos

#77 Some Important Words By Carrie New Rose. Portland, OR

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: reddit.com

#78 2nd Tatt, Perks Of Being A Wallflower Quote Psycho Tattoo II, By Josh The Hand

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: reddit.com

#79 Continue

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: isafrancatattoo

#80 Bye Bye My Blue

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: tattooer_jina

#81 Alles Für Den Dackel

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: sxw.art

#82 Typewriter And Kerouac Quote By Cupa At Players Club In Huntington Beach, CA

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: FREE_FREDDIE_GIBBS

#83 Conmigo

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: anaguti.tattoo

#84 He Wants To Hope He Never Leaves Tesco

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: Mr_J_Divy

#85 Neverland

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: hktattoo_tina

#86 Now

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: there.ttt

#87 Fantasy

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: a_new_nausea_

#88 Yum

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: ayvak.aart

#89 Art

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: _harrymckenzie

#90 Soul

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: nana.tattooo

#91 Artist: Esteban Aviles, Alpha Red Studios, Wisconsin Dells, WI

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: BigRedCole

#92 Minimalist Toucan With Guaraní Word, Done By Aldo Jiménez At Teju Jagua Tatuajes In Asunción, Paraguay

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: palabruh

#93 Sororite

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: alien_poeme

#94 Here

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: joannamroman

#95 Family

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: darkandchill

#96 Eat

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: girlknewyork

#97 Purity

98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

Image source: undergroundtattoos_stevenage

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
People Are Laughing At These Cups By McDonald’s Japan Because They Become Inappropriate After Rotating Them
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Experts Break Down Why Coke’s Cane Sugar Swap Won’t Make Consumers Healthier
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2025
21 Breathtaking Photos Of Isolated Tribes From All Around The World
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Rubik’s Cakes Are A Thing And They’re Too Pretty To Eat
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“My Son Has Been Bummed Since He Found Out That Firefighters Didn’t Go Around Fighting People With Fire”: 50 Times Kids Hilariously Misunderstood Adults
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
This Man Perfectly Puts The US Reopening Question In Perspective By Comparing Coronavirus To Poop In A Pool
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.