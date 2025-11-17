98 Word Tattoo Ideas For Anyone Deciding On Their New Ink

No other tattoo designs convey a message as clear as word tattoos. Yeah, you’re right; it’s because the message is literally written on your skin! No cryptic symbols or surreal images for people (and most importantly, yourself) to wonder what your ink means. And although you might think that these are very simple tattoos, just wait until you see the examples we’ve rounded up in our list. They’re often very far from simple and definitely inspiring!
As it usually goes, you might feel like you’d want to get one of those meaningful word tattoos but aren’t exactly sure what the design should look like and what the words should say. No worries, though; we got your back with these word tattoo ideas. You have your Latin sayings here, stuff like Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum. Of course, only the rara avis’es of our modern-day society will understand such tattoos with meaning hidden under an extinct language, but let them wonder! Then, you’ll see a bunch of reminders to Breathe, Love, Laugh, and so on and so forth in this tattoo inspo mix. Again, why not? Sometimes we do forget the simplest things! And lastly, there’s a good portion of fun little sayings and poems for all the pranksters among us (or hidden inside of us until we see these tattoo ideas). Truly, ideas for word tattoos are absolutely limitless!
So, if you’re all set, let’s skip to the word tattoo gallery, shall we? Once you’ve checked out the cool tattoos, rank the ones you’ve liked the most since now they’re in no particular order. After that is all well and done, be sure to share this article with your friends!
#1 Okay With Remembering
Image source: kristinevodon
#2 Morticia Addam’s Quote, Done By Jozefina Azis At Rock ‘N’ Roll Tattoo & Piercing In Gdańsk, Poland
Image source: Liefmans
#3 Harry Potter Marauders Map Tattoo, With Words That Appear Under Black Light
Image source: LittleFart
#4 You Can Never Cross The Ocean
Image source: wildflower.ink
#5 Clippy By Ivonne At Lilac Tattoo Studio In Dallas, TX
Image source: scrambled-
#6 Leaf Me Alone
Image source: nurseynomercy
#7 Got A Memorial Tattoo For My Daughter Thanks To Jenna Myers
Image source: broccolibush42
#8 By Hiten At Hudson Valley Tattoo Company In Wappingers Falls, NY
Image source: victoriaaxrose
#9 My Little Queso-Dillo. Peaches at The Tattoo Clinic in SGF NY
Image source: Nay_nay267
#10 For My Undying Love Of Breakfast. By Andrew Green – Liberty Tattoo, Berlin, CT
Image source: mossybeard
#11 I Cat Talk Right Now
Image source: kazisvet_
#12 I Am Everything
Image source: expandedeye
#13 Promise Me
Image source: mashroomink
#14 Tomorrow And Yesterday
Image source: illisit
#15 Dumbledore Quote And Colorful Gryffindor Lion By Joanne Baker At Semper Tattoo In Edinburgh, Scotland
Image source: climballthethings
#16 My First Tattoo Had To Be A Sentimental One, My Moms Favorite Saying To Me In Her Hand Writing!
Done by Elekktra at Beneath the Surface in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Image source: viblical
#17 I Got My Lettering Tattoo Reworked By Giom At Eden Body Arts In Dallas, Texas
Image source: BrunchBitches
#18 Quote From “Atticus” And Done By Apprentice Zoe Sandrock At Sonic Soul Tattoo, Germany
Image source: somethingundermyskin
#19 Hagrid Quote By Vitor At Innerlight Tattoo In Torrance, CA
Image source: cgoot27
#20 Error 404
Image source: karntattooer
#21 The Iron Giant By Rudy At Broad Street Tattoo Studio – Augusta, GA
Image source: WagonsNeedLoveToo
#22 Dark Tower Quote And Feather Done By Petra At Handsome Cabinboy Tattoo In Prince George, BC
Image source: Quietsunshine
#23 Coffee Tattoo From Thor At Flying Panther Tattoo In San Diego, CA
Image source: zombiimatt
#24 Balance
Image source: modoink_jenn
#25 Worthy
Image source: endlessinkstudios
#26 Positive
Image source: theorzinger
#27 Doctor Who Quote By Tag At Dabs Studio, Southport, UK
Image source: hadleyshouse
#28 Some What Healed Alice In Wonderland Quote With Wild Flowers Done By Travis Combs Monkey Bones In Dayton OH
Image source: Alice_In_Zombieland
#29 One Day
Image source: _harrymckenzie
#30 My Friend Just Got This Ridiculously Awesome Tattoo
Image source: P081
#31 I’ve Wanted This Tattoo For A While
Image source: paulsammons3
#32 Sunflower & Quote From Harold And Maude. Done By Jacqueline At Soma Tiger Tattoo In Toronto
Image source: Button_
#33 Self Love By Janelle Hanson at Anchors End Tattoo in Duluth, MN
Image source: SarahMcKayla
#34 Memorial Tattoo For My Gran, South Wales (UK) The Emporium By Hollz
Image source: Stressed_skunk
#35 First Tattoo! Quote From Hp, Done By Sarah At Trilogy Tattoo And Body Piercing Memphis, TN
Image source: Toker420
#36 Be Happy
Image source: heeyajenny
#37 Wish Me Happy
Image source: karntattooer
#38 Everything
Image source: tattoobyok
#39 Kc At Loyalty Tattoo In West Babylon, NY Copied My Mom’s Handwriting With Ease
Image source: Jlove524
#40 Live By The Sun
Image source: thilaganmurugan_
#41 Classic Spongebob Done By J Kirsch Of Sinful Art Tattoo In Glassboro NJ
Image source: jmkirsch
#42 Fly
Image source: antstattoo
#43 My Dad Said He Knows Already. By Andy At Sleepy Bones In Hamilton, ON
Image source: chouxlalaa
#44 A Quote From A Tears For Fears Song With A Simple Globe Done By Eric At High Street Tattoo In Columbus, OH
Image source: Datassmaypass
#45 Rwe Quote In Memory Of My Sister Who Recently Passed. By – Joel At Old Faithful Tattoo, Walnut Creek, USA
Image source: reddit.com
#46 Warrior
Image source: jessiefora
#47 Simple “It” Inspired Throat Tatty By Ronnie At Starlight Tattoo In Las Vegas, NV
Image source: risssarae
#48 Quote In My Dads Handwriting Who Passed. Boca Raton, FL At Black Pelican Done By Shane Woodward
Image source: Queasy-peanut
#49 Hunter S. Thompson Quote Done By Shelby At Ohana Tattoo Parlor In Michigan
Image source: reddit.com
#50 Finally Got My First Ink! Done By Brittany At Color Theory In Lombard, IL
Image source: Kanosine
#51 Pointless Fears
Image source: melonpokes
#52 Fearless
Image source: ashleydoralice
#53 Home
Image source: redlittlethread
#54 A Belted King Fisher Done By Cassie At Heart Of Gold Tattoos In Philadelphia
Image source: FGoose
#55 Text Added To Sleeve By Amanda At Lighthouse Tattoo Co In Grand Rapids, Michigan
Image source: RG_667
#56 Fun And Bright Broccoli By O.J. At High Hopes In Wollongong, Australia
Image source: absolutelyfamished
#57 “The Sadness Will Last Forever” Vincent Van Gogh Quote Tattoo Done By Rachel At Ink Bar Tattoo In Aurora, IL
Image source: JynxtheMidnightWitch
#58 Name Handwriting
Image source: tattooist_ssdam
#59 Mel, Aus Red Panda Tattoo From FnBlue While She Is Visiting From Thailand
Image source: AJ_ninja
#60 Just Got This Quote From The Musical “Wicked” By Lauren At Addictions Salem, OR. Though I’m Thinking I Will Do A Bigger Semicolon Later, I Love It!
Image source: Spiceeeyyy
#61 House Tyrell Words Done By Jen Culotta At Emerald Tattoo In Lodi, CA
Image source: mistysierra03
#62 No Half Measures
Image source: gracedoestattoos
#63 Fools
Image source: katepokes
#64 Always
Image source: golaya.tatts
#65 Grounded
Image source: minnahigh
#66 Love And Pain By Mike Luh At The Philadelphia Tattoo Convention
Image source: VDP6235
#67 Scardust (My Favorite Band) By Matheus, Tattoizem Studio Tel Aviv, Israel
Image source: yotam5434
#68 Quote From Carl Sagan’s Pale Blue Done By Caity Rose At Perigee Moon In Cape May, NJ
Image source: reddit.com
#69 Lotus Flower And Mac Miller Quote I Got From Byron At Cloud N9ne In Chatham, IL
Image source: peteybananas
#70 Spine
Image source: thevicstyles
#71 Still I Rise
Image source: tattoosbyeo
#72 Heart
Image source: woongbi_tattoo
#73 Daffodils, Snowdrops And Bible Quote Goldsmith Tattooer, Jolie Rouge In London
Image source: Mrsltj
#74 The Outsiders Quote By Stephanie At Fatman’s In Blue Ridge, GA
Image source: TheSaiyanPrincess
#75 First Tattoo Of Guy Fawkes Mask And Blade And Rose With Quote. Done At All About Ink By Drake. Pensacola, FL
Image source: amodiodio
#76 Worthy Of All
Image source: gracedoestattoos
#77 Some Important Words By Carrie New Rose. Portland, OR
Image source: reddit.com
#78 2nd Tatt, Perks Of Being A Wallflower Quote Psycho Tattoo II, By Josh The Hand
Image source: reddit.com
#79 Continue
Image source: isafrancatattoo
#80 Bye Bye My Blue
Image source: tattooer_jina
#81 Alles Für Den Dackel
Image source: sxw.art
#82 Typewriter And Kerouac Quote By Cupa At Players Club In Huntington Beach, CA
Image source: FREE_FREDDIE_GIBBS
#83 Conmigo
Image source: anaguti.tattoo
#84 He Wants To Hope He Never Leaves Tesco
Image source: Mr_J_Divy
#85 Neverland
Image source: hktattoo_tina
#86 Now
Image source: there.ttt
#87 Fantasy
Image source: a_new_nausea_
#88 Yum
Image source: ayvak.aart
#89 Art
Image source: _harrymckenzie
#90 Soul
Image source: nana.tattooo
#91 Artist: Esteban Aviles, Alpha Red Studios, Wisconsin Dells, WI
Image source: BigRedCole
#92 Minimalist Toucan With Guaraní Word, Done By Aldo Jiménez At Teju Jagua Tatuajes In Asunción, Paraguay
Image source: palabruh
#93 Sororite
Image source: alien_poeme
#94 Here
Image source: joannamroman
#95 Family
Image source: darkandchill
#96 Eat
Image source: girlknewyork
#97 Purity
Image source: undergroundtattoos_stevenage
