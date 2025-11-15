Hey Pandas, What Is Something That You Are A Fan Of? (Closed)

Could be a book, movie, type of food, anything!
#1
Wings of Fire
#2
for books, I’d say Wings of fire and Warriors. For shows(?) My Hero Academia.
#3
PJO, HoO, ToA and HP(For books); Haikyuu and my Hero Academia (For anime and TV shows)
#4
Star Wars/lord of the rings/MHA(my hero academia)/because of Winn Dixie/roblox/among us/ Hamilton/sound effects.
#5
writing( I am writing a 14 chapter novel book with 10,000 words so far) and math mind math and other
#6
YouTubers and the dream SMP and the origin SMP……..mainly ranboo because he is best-boo
#7
Hatsune Miku
#8
Boba tea, ramen, marvel, and books, especially fantasy lately!
#9
HxH, Marvel, Star Wars, and Naurto. Still
#10
Scott Pilgrim, Surf Curse, Botany (I hope to get a career in botany someday), this almost daily comic strip called Breaking Cat news (I’ve been reading it since i was a kid), and Gorillaz. I’ve been in the Gorillaz fandom for 6 years and I know all the lore. Ask me anything.
#11
tokyo ghoul season 1
#12
One Word… DISNEY. PJO, HoO etc., and Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, etc. And I’m a fan of watching sitcoms ( just call me Wanda Maximoff XD)
#13
pretty sure y’all know this one….
GROGU OFC
#14
Hamsters and pride.
#15
History. This may sound weird, but I love history (and in particular, the memes) a lot and I talk (I usually yell like a drunk person) about it almost all the time!
#16
music, films and motorbikes
#17
Harry Potter
Avengers
Pirates of the Carribean
Percy Jackon
Hunger Games
Wings of Fire
Artemis Fowl
#18
Godzilla, loved all the movies except for the 1998 movie. And have tried to collect all the movies.
Follow Us