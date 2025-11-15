Hey Pandas, What Is Something That You Are A Fan Of? (Closed)

by

Could be a book, movie, type of food, anything!

#1

Wings of Fire

#2

for books, I’d say Wings of fire and Warriors. For shows(?) My Hero Academia.

#3

PJO, HoO, ToA and HP(For books); Haikyuu and my Hero Academia (For anime and TV shows)

#4

Star Wars/lord of the rings/MHA(my hero academia)/because of Winn Dixie/roblox/among us/ Hamilton/sound effects.

#5

writing( I am writing a 14 chapter novel book with 10,000 words so far) and math mind math and other

#6

YouTubers and the dream SMP and the origin SMP……..mainly ranboo because he is best-boo

#7

Hatsune Miku

#8

Boba tea, ramen, marvel, and books, especially fantasy lately!

#9

HxH, Marvel, Star Wars, and Naurto. Still

#10

Scott Pilgrim, Surf Curse, Botany (I hope to get a career in botany someday), this almost daily comic strip called Breaking Cat news (I’ve been reading it since i was a kid), and Gorillaz. I’ve been in the Gorillaz fandom for 6 years and I know all the lore. Ask me anything.

#11

tokyo ghoul season 1

#12

One Word… DISNEY. PJO, HoO etc., and Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, etc. And I’m a fan of watching sitcoms ( just call me Wanda Maximoff XD)

#13

pretty sure y’all know this one….

GROGU OFC

#14

Hamsters and pride.

#15

History. This may sound weird, but I love history (and in particular, the memes) a lot and I talk (I usually yell like a drunk person) about it almost all the time!

#16

music, films and motorbikes

#17

Harry Potter
Avengers
Pirates of the Carribean
Percy Jackon
Hunger Games
Wings of Fire
Artemis Fowl

#18

Godzilla, loved all the movies except for the 1998 movie. And have tried to collect all the movies.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Designer Shows What He Considers To Be Good Design By Creating Logos With Hidden Symbols
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Use Ballpoint Pen To Create These Drawings
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Watch Man Revive A Squirel After Getting Electrocuted And It’s Both Sad And Amazing
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Church of Scientology is Launching Its Own TV Network
3 min read
Mar, 13, 2018
My Sepia World
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Could Supergirl’s Dreamer Get Her Own Series?
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.