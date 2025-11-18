30 Funny Memes That May Make You Relive Your Teenage Phase

﻿Being a teenager can be pretty awesome. You’re not a kid anymore, but you’re also not an adult yet. There are still no crushing responsibilities, but you have heaps of free time to do silly (and sometimes questionable) things. In fact, when The New York Times asked 18 young people what’s best about being a teenager, they said it’s the freedom, independence, and being able to have fun with friends.

So today, we have for you the best memes about what being an adolescent is really like, courtesy of the online community r/teenagers. The teens will surely find some relatable content below. And those of us who are a bit older might find that we have more in common with the youngsters than we thought, even if we have fully developed frontal lobes.

#1 She Do Be Spittin Facts Doe

Image source: reddit.com

#2 Mom Instincts Be Like

30 Funny Memes That May Make You Relive Your Teenage Phase

Image source: PotatoBunny9519

#3 This Is So True Lmao

30 Funny Memes That May Make You Relive Your Teenage Phase

Image source: Astaaaaaaaaa

#4 I Feel Attacked

30 Funny Memes That May Make You Relive Your Teenage Phase

Image source: @Grace_Segers

#5 Students Dont Rlly Need Sad Books

30 Funny Memes That May Make You Relive Your Teenage Phase

Image source: reddit.com

#6 Strict Parents

30 Funny Memes That May Make You Relive Your Teenage Phase

Image source: one_spooky_boi

#7 If This Ain’t The Truth :/

30 Funny Memes That May Make You Relive Your Teenage Phase

Image source: PatrickRGM

#8 Teachers Am I Right?

30 Funny Memes That May Make You Relive Your Teenage Phase

Image source: BananaEatzYou

#9 Best Way To Make A Class Quiet Down

30 Funny Memes That May Make You Relive Your Teenage Phase

Image source: Kyle_sch

#10 My Teacher Has No Chill

30 Funny Memes That May Make You Relive Your Teenage Phase

Image source: DinkyBoy66

#11 I Even Do This At Work. :(

30 Funny Memes That May Make You Relive Your Teenage Phase

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Come On, You Know Its True

30 Funny Memes That May Make You Relive Your Teenage Phase

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Ugh, This Always Happens

30 Funny Memes That May Make You Relive Your Teenage Phase

Image source: maximoman65

#14 School Is Boring

30 Funny Memes That May Make You Relive Your Teenage Phase

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Lies. Deception

30 Funny Memes That May Make You Relive Your Teenage Phase

Image source: Subnaut27

#16 My Life *sigh*

30 Funny Memes That May Make You Relive Your Teenage Phase

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Currently Doing An Essay

30 Funny Memes That May Make You Relive Your Teenage Phase

Image source: SorryIHaveNoClue

#18 Can Relate To This

30 Funny Memes That May Make You Relive Your Teenage Phase

Image source: Nasu58

#19 I’m In College, But This Still Applies To Me Partially

30 Funny Memes That May Make You Relive Your Teenage Phase

Image source: voges101

#20 She Tried. That’s What Matters

30 Funny Memes That May Make You Relive Your Teenage Phase

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Why Does This Always Happen?

30 Funny Memes That May Make You Relive Your Teenage Phase

Image source: M4H3R_03

#22 Laughs In Swiss

30 Funny Memes That May Make You Relive Your Teenage Phase

Image source: nicolions12c

#23 I Can’t Even

30 Funny Memes That May Make You Relive Your Teenage Phase

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Do You Ever Just

30 Funny Memes That May Make You Relive Your Teenage Phase

Image source: JackWightman69

#25 At Least She’s Trying -{:)_/-

30 Funny Memes That May Make You Relive Your Teenage Phase

Image source: bute-bavis

#26 Just Buy Your Own Gum

30 Funny Memes That May Make You Relive Your Teenage Phase

Image source: Darkpryomaniac

#27 *Me At 16 Years Old

30 Funny Memes That May Make You Relive Your Teenage Phase

Image source: Jmoney1932

#28 Damn That Really Hit Me Hard :(

30 Funny Memes That May Make You Relive Your Teenage Phase

Image source: lol_hey_its_me

#29 I’m Not Gonna Cry, I’m Not Gonna Cry

30 Funny Memes That May Make You Relive Your Teenage Phase

Image source: reddit.com

#30 She Do Be Wholesome Doe 😳

30 Funny Memes That May Make You Relive Your Teenage Phase

Image source: tabletopgrape

