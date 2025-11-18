“She Looks Amazing”: Lizzo Shares Before-and-After Look at Weight Loss Transformation

Lizzo debunked claims that she lost weight by taking Ozempic, clarifying that she simply hit the gym and ate less instead. Taking to her Instagram page on September 18, the “About Damn Time” hitmaker posted a carousel of herself rocking leather shorts and a form-fitting white tee.
Lizzo paired the outfit with chunky rings, layered necklaces, and stylish high-top sneakers, exuding a bold yet casual vibe. Her mirrored sunglasses completed the effortlessly cool ensemble, as she sported long braids.
The Instagram post also featured a TikTok video where she captured before and after clips with her new hairdo and freshly done makeup.
The 36-year-old singer’s post sparked interest in her physique, as many noticed that she had seemingly shed some weight.
People subsequently started to speculate about Lizzo’s methods for losing weight, and an Instagram user wondered if she had used “Ozempic” or if she had “snorted coke.”
Ozempic is used in combination with diet and exercise to help manage blood sugar levels, the European Medicines Agency states. It can be used on its own or in addition to other diabetes medications, such as metformin, sulphonylureas, or insulin.
Ozempic can also help reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, or death in adults with type 2 diabetes and known heart disease.
While Ozempic is not approved for weight loss, some physicians prescribe it for this purpose, as per UC Davis Health. Ozempic can help with weight loss by reducing appetite, which can lead to the consumption of fewer calories.
In recent years, Ozempic has become a notable favorite among celebrities, many of whom have opened up about using the drug or been exposed for taking it in secret.
To these accusations, Lizzo responded: “Whyyyy do u follow me?” along with four crying face emojis.
Another person commented: “NOT BUYING IT…LET US KNOW WHEN YOU FIGURE OUT YOUR DIET…THANK U.”
Amid growing criticism and speculations, on September 20, Lizzo shared a screenshot in a new Instagram carousel of the initial exchange with the first person who accused her of doing coke, writing: “oZeMpIc oR cOkE?” – a fan.”
In the same carousel, the Michigan native included a selfie video of herself mouthing the viral TikTok sound bite “It’s like a reward,” originally spoken by Christoph Waltz’s character in the film Django Unchained, along with the caption, “When you finally get ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit.”
The same day, Lizzo also uploaded a separate Instagram post featuring a video montage of herself working out inside a gym.
She captioned the post: “IM NOT SKINNY IM FHICK,” tagging celebrity trainer Corey Calliet. Corey has worked with stars such as Keke Palmer, Michael B. Jordan, and John Boyega, and appeared on E! reality series Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, E! Online reported Saturday (September 21).
Lizzo has been focusing on her well-being lately, as she officially declared during her recent holiday in Bali, Indonesia.
Taking to her Instagram page on August 26, the songstress shared a few seconds-long clip of herself standing in a black swimsuit on a balcony enjoying some rainy weather. Nevertheless, the seemingly blissful moment left some viewers confused amid her legal controversies.
“I’m taking a gap year & protecting my peace,” Lizzo captioned her clip shared to her Instagram page, seemingly flaunting her streamlined figure.
Lizzo, notable for her body positivity advocacy, received praise as she displayed her refined silhouette. “Oh to be rich and able to take a gap year,” an Instagram user commented.
A person countered: “Soon everybody gonna be talking about how great she looks and how fine she is after they’ve been dogging her about her weight this whole time.”
Someone else wrote: “I don’t care what nobody say Lizzo was gorgeous with the weight and now since she lost it the haters are her biggest fans now and I don’t like yall because it’s not genuine.”
However, others pointed to her ongoing sexual harassment case, as a viewer noted: “Whatever happened to the sexual harassment lawsuit?”
Lizzo faced a lawsuit from three of her former backup dancers, who alleged various claims, such as sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.
Last year, a lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles, USA, against the songstress by three of her former dancers – Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez.
The legal action involved serious allegations of sexual, religious, and racial harassment, discrimination, assault, and false imprisonment.
The lawsuit made several troubling allegations against Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, involving incidents that allegedly occurred between 2021 and 2023.
According to the legal documents, the dancers claimed they were “forced to endure sexually denigrating behavior” and “pressured into participating in disturbing sex shows.”
One of the dancers, Arianna Davis, alleged that Lizzo pressured her to touch the breasts of another performer during an Amsterdam nightclub event earlier this year, and the singer allegedly “began inviting cast members to take turns touching nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas.”
Arianna, after resisting, eventually gave in, “fearing it may harm her future on the team.” The lawsuit also included allegations against Lizzo’s dance captain, Shirlene Quigley.
According to legal documents, Shirlene was accused of imposing her Christian beliefs on other performers and disparaging individuals who engaged in premarital sex.
Moreover, it was alleged that Shirlene engaged in inappropriate behavior, such as simulating oral sex, sharing lewd sexual fantasies, and discussing a performer’s virginity. These incidents were claimed to have taken place within the context of their work environment.
The lawsuit did not explicitly state whether Lizzo was aware of Shirlene’s alleged behavior. However, the plaintiffs strongly believed that the artist might have been aware of the complaints made against the dance captain who has worked with the pop star since 2019.
“The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing,” Ron Zambrano, the dancers’ lawyer, said in a statement.
Both Arianna and Crystal Williams became performers for Lizzo after participating in a dance competition show called Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which Lizzo hosted for Amazon in 2021.
In April 2023, Crystal raised her voice during a meeting where Lizzo accused dancers of drinking before performances, leading to a tense exchange between them.
On the previous day, the Grammy Award winner informed the dancers that they would need to audition again, resulting in an arduous 12-hour rehearsal, during which Arianna, fearing the consequences of taking a bathroom break, had an unfortunate incident where she soiled her pants.
Five days later, Crystal was fired, with Lizzo’s team citing budget cuts as the reason behind the decision.
Lizzo allegedly went on to question Arianna’s “commitment,” which the dancer perceived as a thinly veiled criticism of her weight. Subsequently, the following month, Arianna claimed she was fired on the spot after Lizzo discovered that she had recorded performance notes.
The fired dancer attributed this decision to an eye condition that caused her to feel disoriented in stressful situations. The lawsuit did not mention a specific monetary figure sought for damages, which would cover emotional distress, lost wages, and attorney’s fees.
Bored Panda has contacted Lizzo’s representatives for comment.
