“Only In Canada”: 30 Memes And Posts That Perfectly Describe The Country

Oh, Canada, the land that sounds almost made up. Famed for its politeness, endless maple syrup, and free healthcare, the country seems like a dream already. But when you add the more villainous side to the mix, like the geese that are always prepared for combat and the seemingly never-ending cold, it’s like you’re in a fairytale land. Add a bunch of wild animals and plaid and you’ve got yourself a weird Disney movie.
This inoffensive weirdness is reflected in the many Canadian memes floating around the internet. They’re always a little self-deprecating, a little modest, and never too in-your-face. The ones you’ll find in the list below were acquired at Only in Canada, a Facebook group with over 438,000 members. Scroll down to enjoy the selection.
#1
Image source: Ibolya Ivan
#2
Image source: Cheryl Bitz Rygh
#3
Image source: Van James
#4
Image source: Heidi Jonah Fogarty
#5
Image source: Crystal Desormeaux
#6
Image source: ej4
#7
Image source: Ibolya Ivan
#8
Image source: Kenneth Matthew Belcourt
#9
Image source: Van James
#10 Pure Canadian
Image source: Johnny Cooper
#11
Image source: Andrew Lee
#12
Image source: something-you-knownothingof
#13
Image source: Crystal Desormeaux
#14
Image source: Darren Nivens
#15
Image source: Kriti Bhatnagar
#16 Remember Walking To School In The Winter When We Were Kids? Our Parents Never Drove Us – Ever
Image source: Van James
#17
Image source: Stacey Hartnett
#18 Can’t Get More Canadian Than This
Image source: Andreana Mancini
#19
Image source: Jacob Bos
#20
Image source: Van James
#21
Image source: Allison Schwartz
#22
Image source: Van James
#23
Image source: Abdul Haq
#24 Go Canada! You’re Looking At The Longest Covered Bridge In The World!!
The Hartland-covered bridge in New Brunswick holds the record. Built in 1909 the covered bridge over upper ward creek in New Brunswick has been a charming part of the landscape for over a century.❤️🇨🇦❤️
Image source: Van James
#25
Image source: Jackie Lebrun
#26
Image source: Derek Costa
#27
Image source: Maurice Rivard
#28
Image source: Cheryl Bitz Rygh
#29 Made Only In Canada
Image source: Van James
#30
Image source: Mike Kaube
Follow Us