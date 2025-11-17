“Only In Canada”: 30 Memes And Posts That Perfectly Describe The Country

Oh, Canada, the land that sounds almost made up. Famed for its politeness, endless maple syrup, and free healthcare, the country seems like a dream already. But when you add the more villainous side to the mix, like the geese that are always prepared for combat and the seemingly never-ending cold, it’s like you’re in a fairytale land. Add a bunch of wild animals and plaid and you’ve got yourself a weird Disney movie.

This inoffensive weirdness is reflected in the many Canadian memes floating around the internet. They’re always a little self-deprecating, a little modest, and never too in-your-face. The ones you’ll find in the list below were acquired at Only in Canada, a Facebook group with over 438,000 members. Scroll down to enjoy the selection.

#1

“Only In Canada”: 30 Memes And Posts That Perfectly Describe The Country

Image source: Ibolya Ivan

#2

“Only In Canada”: 30 Memes And Posts That Perfectly Describe The Country

Image source: Cheryl Bitz Rygh

#3

“Only In Canada”: 30 Memes And Posts That Perfectly Describe The Country

Image source: Van James

#4

“Only In Canada”: 30 Memes And Posts That Perfectly Describe The Country

Image source: Heidi Jonah Fogarty

#5

“Only In Canada”: 30 Memes And Posts That Perfectly Describe The Country

Image source: Crystal Desormeaux

#6

“Only In Canada”: 30 Memes And Posts That Perfectly Describe The Country

Image source: ej4

#7

“Only In Canada”: 30 Memes And Posts That Perfectly Describe The Country

Image source: Ibolya Ivan

#8

“Only In Canada”: 30 Memes And Posts That Perfectly Describe The Country

Image source: Kenneth Matthew Belcourt

#9

“Only In Canada”: 30 Memes And Posts That Perfectly Describe The Country

Image source: Van James

#10 Pure Canadian

“Only In Canada”: 30 Memes And Posts That Perfectly Describe The Country

Image source: Johnny Cooper

#11

“Only In Canada”: 30 Memes And Posts That Perfectly Describe The Country

Image source: Andrew Lee

#12

“Only In Canada”: 30 Memes And Posts That Perfectly Describe The Country

Image source: something-you-knownothingof

#13

“Only In Canada”: 30 Memes And Posts That Perfectly Describe The Country

Image source: Crystal Desormeaux

#14

“Only In Canada”: 30 Memes And Posts That Perfectly Describe The Country

Image source: Darren Nivens

#15

“Only In Canada”: 30 Memes And Posts That Perfectly Describe The Country

Image source: Kriti Bhatnagar

#16 Remember Walking To School In The Winter When We Were Kids? Our Parents Never Drove Us – Ever

“Only In Canada”: 30 Memes And Posts That Perfectly Describe The Country

Image source: Van James

#17

“Only In Canada”: 30 Memes And Posts That Perfectly Describe The Country

Image source: Stacey Hartnett

#18 Can’t Get More Canadian Than This

“Only In Canada”: 30 Memes And Posts That Perfectly Describe The Country

Image source: Andreana Mancini

#19

“Only In Canada”: 30 Memes And Posts That Perfectly Describe The Country

Image source: Jacob Bos

#20

“Only In Canada”: 30 Memes And Posts That Perfectly Describe The Country

Image source: Van James

#21

“Only In Canada”: 30 Memes And Posts That Perfectly Describe The Country

Image source: Allison Schwartz

#22

“Only In Canada”: 30 Memes And Posts That Perfectly Describe The Country

Image source: Van James

#23

“Only In Canada”: 30 Memes And Posts That Perfectly Describe The Country

Image source: Abdul Haq

#24 Go Canada! You’re Looking At The Longest Covered Bridge In The World!!

The Hartland-covered bridge in New Brunswick holds the record. Built in 1909 the covered bridge over upper ward creek in New Brunswick has been a charming part of the landscape for over a century.❤️🇨🇦❤️

“Only In Canada”: 30 Memes And Posts That Perfectly Describe The Country

Image source: Van James

#25

“Only In Canada”: 30 Memes And Posts That Perfectly Describe The Country

Image source: Jackie Lebrun

#26

“Only In Canada”: 30 Memes And Posts That Perfectly Describe The Country

Image source: Derek Costa

#27

“Only In Canada”: 30 Memes And Posts That Perfectly Describe The Country

Image source: Maurice Rivard

#28

“Only In Canada”: 30 Memes And Posts That Perfectly Describe The Country

Image source: Cheryl Bitz Rygh

#29 Made Only In Canada

“Only In Canada”: 30 Memes And Posts That Perfectly Describe The Country

Image source: Van James

#30

“Only In Canada”: 30 Memes And Posts That Perfectly Describe The Country

Image source: Mike Kaube

