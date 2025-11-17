Hey Pandas, Tell Me About Your Love Story! (Closed)

How did you fall in love? How did you meet? Was it fate? I need all of the details!
#1
Met hubby at a friend’s D&D game shortly after splitting from my ex husband. He and his brother were both there. I had met brother the night before and he was flirting with me at the game. Hubby was being a total jerk to me. At the break, I asked him if was always this much of an a$$hole or if it was just for my benefit. He said he treated everyone like sh!t! I laughed but still didn’t really like him. Went on a few dates with brother, but he was/is pretty narcissistic. When I wouldn’t sleep with him, he apparently told our friends group (mostly guys) some very not nice, and very untrue, lies. They let me know about it. Then hubby called and asked me to lunch as he needed to talk to me. He told me exactly what his brother was saying and who he said it to. He thought I should know. About an hour after I got home, I got flowers delivered with a card that read “Sorry my brother is an a$$hole.” It took him a while to convince me to go out with him, almost a year. Dated, then had a little boy together. Didn’t want to get married again. Then 1 day he tells me that he knew the 1st day that someday he would marry me. Been married 26 years this July with 2 great kids.
#2
I’ve been with my boyfriend “D” for over 10 years. I first met him when he came into the convenient store I worked at about a year before we started dating. He purchased a few things and we chatted for a bit. I thought he was cute, and liked talking to him, but I had a boyfriend at the time. My boyfriend and I broke up a couple of months later. D became a regular customer and it was my favorite part of the day when he came in. After a few months, I worked up the nerve to give him my phone number, then, nothing! For almost a month I don’t hear from him until he came into my job. I was mortified because I thought I had misinterpreted things and was rejected. But he comes in asks if we could talk. I take a break and go outside to talk to him where he explains what happened. He had a particularly difficult year. A few different things which made him freeze. He was nervous about dating again for a few reasons. Anyway, we went on a date and that was it. About a year into us dating, he told me that after the first trip to my job, he told me he usually didn’t go there because it was out of the way from his place. But he liked me, so he drove out of the way to go there. I joke that we met through him stalking me. I love him. He’s my favorite person. 😁
#3
I never have, but I’d love you tell about my brother.
He was nineteen. Living away from home for the first time. Walked into a new church and saw my now SIL and “knew” right away, I guess. He asked to date her on his second time there. She was NOT convinced at all.🤣
He got her email and asked if he could call her. She said “sure” but didn’t give him her number.
He got her number eventually and they started dating.
He finally won her over, but not her parents. They were against it the whole time.
Her family was very angry when they got engaged, but she stuck it out and told them that she had made her choice.
On the day of the wedding, my brother was so nervous he cut himself while shaving. He and the groomsmen had a Plan B in case the parents didn’t cooperate. He parked his truck outside the back door, and in case of emergency he was going to take the girl and his best-man would grab the paperwork and the pastor.🤣
It was all okay though, and everything went smoothly.
SIL is the coolest person ever, so I would say he had fabulous taste and did the right thing by not giving up on her.
Family relations are less strained now that the first grandchild has arrived, but we still like to joke about it.👍
#4
my love story in a nut shell :
Non-existing (as in i dont have a crush on anyone and im not dating and im not married)
Have a good day Jesus love you
#5
The day I met my boyfriend I was really miserable because my heart was broken, but then my boyfriend walked right into my life and said he wants to be friends, and that made me smile, and fast forward to November of last year I confessed to him that I love him and he said he also has feelings for me, and we became boyfriends. So fast forward to now, him and I have been boyfriends for like 6 months, and I cherish every moment spent with him.
