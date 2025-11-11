64 Times People Explained Movies So Badly It Was Good

Quick, describe the Narnia movie plot in just one sentence. “Kid comes out of the closet,” you say? Technically true, but let’s try this again, this time for The Wizard Of Oz and its elements of the plot. “Transported to a surreal landscape, a young girl kills the first person she meets and then teams up with three strangers to kill again.” The perfect children’s movie, right?
These funny plot summary examples were part of the Twitter trend called ‘Explain a film plot badly,’ and though it does no justice to the popular movies, it’s absolutely hilarious! And no, no movie is safe from these hilariously inaccurate descriptions—from Twilight to the Harry Potter saga, every flick gets its fair share.
And what started as a happy accident took the internet by storm. Scroll down below to check our compilation of the best bad movie descriptions, and if these are not enough for you, there are many more on Twitter (X now).
#1 Lord Of The Rings
#2 Twilight
#3 Titanic
#4 The Revenant
#5 Harry Potter
#6 Beauty And The Beast
#7 Star Wars: Episode V
#8 Forrest Gump
#9 Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
#10 Home Alone II
#11 Sleeping Beauty
#12 Harry Potter
#13 Shrek
#14 Mr. & Mrs. Smith
#15 The Chronicles of Narnia
#16 Friends
#17 Mulan
#18 The Shining
#19 Beauty and the Beast
#20 Batman Vs Superman
#21 The Dark Knight
#22 Every Adam Sandler Movie
#23 Inception
#24 Nemo
#25 Star Wars: Episode VI
#26 Harry Potter And The Philosophers Stone
#27 The Martian
#28 Speed
#29 Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)
#30 Deadpool
#31 Nightmare On Elm Street
#32 Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
#33 Grease
#34 Star Wars: Episode VI
#35 The Dark Knight
#36 E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
#37 Forest Gump
#38 Twilight
#39 Les Miserables
#40 Her
#41 Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows
#42 Twilight
#43 The Human Centipede
#44 The Maze Runner: The Death Cure
#45 The Matrix
#46 Frozen
#47 Mrs. Doubtfire
#48 Skyfall
#49 Star Wars: Episode VII
#50 Star Wars: Episode I
#51 Avatar
#52 Taken
#53 Babe
#54 Spiderman
#55 Elf
#56 Star Wars: Episode VII
#57 Mean Girls
#58 Aladdin
#59 Taken
#60 Bridge To Terabithia
#61 The Notebook
#62 Star Wars: Episode VII
#63 Star Wars: Episode VI
#64 The Dark Knight
