64 Times People Explained Movies So Badly It Was Good

Quick, describe the Narnia movie plot in just one sentence. “Kid comes out of the closet,” you say? Technically true, but let’s try this again, this time for The Wizard Of Oz and its elements of the plot. “Transported to a surreal landscape, a young girl kills the first person she meets and then teams up with three strangers to kill again.” The perfect children’s movie, right?

These funny plot summary examples were part of the Twitter trend called ‘Explain a film plot badly,’ and though it does no justice to the popular movies, it’s absolutely hilarious! And no, no movie is safe from these hilariously inaccurate descriptions—from Twilight to the Harry Potter saga, every flick gets its fair share.

And what started as a happy accident took the internet by storm. Scroll down below to check our compilation of the best bad movie descriptions, and if these are not enough for you, there are many more on Twitter (X now).

#1 Lord Of The Rings

Image source: Eser Unsalan

#2 Twilight

Image source: Lukeehoostawking

#3 Titanic

Image source: sanct

#4 The Revenant

Image source: Dawud McButtNuggets

#5 Harry Potter

Image source: Jessie Seaborn

#6 Beauty And The Beast

Image source: Dan Slott

#7 Star Wars: Episode V

Image source: D Grand

#8 Forrest Gump

Image source: Caleb Williams

#9 Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Image source: Ma. Gabriela Chacin

#10 Home Alone II

Image source: Zahra Noorbakhsh

#11 Sleeping Beauty

Image source: Venny

#12 Harry Potter

Image source: Connor McCartan

#13 Shrek

Image source: Khadi Don

#14 Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Image source: kelz

#15 The Chronicles of Narnia

Image source: sue

#16 Friends

Image source: Helen Geng

#17 Mulan

Image source: Emily Davis

#18 The Shining

Image source: Jan Mieszkowski

#19 Beauty and the Beast

Image source: Phillip Van De Kamp

#20 Batman Vs Superman

Image source: Maggie Serota

#21 The Dark Knight

Image source: Daniel Lin

#22 Every Adam Sandler Movie

Image source: The Beard

#23 Inception

Image source: Yao Aboagye

#24 Nemo

Image source: Jay Kent

#25 Star Wars: Episode VI

Image source: Mitchell Poppe

#26 Harry Potter And The Philosophers Stone

Image source: Charlie

#27 The Martian

Image source: Fenris, Space Puppy

#28 Speed

Image source: Scott Tobias

#29 Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

Image source: Noel

#30 Deadpool

Image source: Rich Edmondson

#31 Nightmare On Elm Street

Image source: Eric Weiss

#32 Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Image source: Ibrahim Banks

#33 Grease

Image source: Quarter* TV

#34 Star Wars: Episode VI

Image source: David Sirota

#35 The Dark Knight

Image source: Bobby Colecovision

#36 E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Image source: Mexical Rug Dealer

#37 Forest Gump

Image source: Jonathan Persaud

#38 Twilight

Image source: Sam Patterson

#39 Les Miserables

Image source: Livy Murray

#40 Her

Image source: Chase

#41 Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows

Image source: Meg V. Jones

#42 Twilight

Image source: Donny Pls

#43 The Human Centipede

Image source: Jay Ray

#44 The Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Image source: Noctis

#45 The Matrix

Image source: Jon Schiefer

#46 Frozen

Image source: Honest Toddler

#47 Mrs. Doubtfire

Image source: neontaster

#48 Skyfall

Image source: Eddie Love

#49 Star Wars: Episode VII

Image source: Boaty McBoatface

#50 Star Wars: Episode I

Image source: Rachael Berkey

#51 Avatar

Image source: Matthew A. Cherry

#52 Taken

Image source: Catholic Swag

#53 Babe

Image source: DrunkMall

#54 Spiderman

Image source: Saladin Ahmed

#55 Elf

Image source: Sez

#56 Star Wars: Episode VII

Image source: Salty Tits and Wobbly Bits

#57 Mean Girls

Image source: Val

#58 Aladdin

Image source: zaym

#59 Taken

Image source: Alex Russel

#60 Bridge To Terabithia

Image source: Daniel

#61 The Notebook

Image source: Jeff Dye

#62 Star Wars: Episode VII

Image source: Jack Orr

#63 Star Wars: Episode VI

Image source: Emily Davis

#64 The Dark Knight

Image source: Jesse Calvillo

