Hey Pandas, Would You Restart Your Life From A Certain Age If Given The Chance To Time Travel? (Closed)

Would you go back in time and restart from a certain age if you had the chance? You could relive memories, fix mistakes, have more time with lost loved ones. But you could also choose to stay because mistakes make you who you are, you don’t want to change what’s in store for you, or you don’t wanna live those years all over again. Tell us your opinion! And please be appropriate!
I definitely would. Yes, everything that’s happened has made me the person I am today, but that’s not really someone I enjoy being…. I would go back to when I was about 15 and start from there, and this time I wouldn’t bother trying to get my parents to show me even the slightest sign of appreciation. My social skills comprised little more than people pleasing, so I never payed attention to myself and never really got to know myself. With everything that I know now, I’d go back to be 15 year old me again, and I would open up to someone and ask for help. That’s something that took me way too long to learn.
I’m perfectly happy with where and what I am now. With all its ups and downs it made me the person I am. So, no…I wouldn’t take that opportunity.
Personally I would take the opportunity. and i would choose to restart my life from age 5.
there are some aspects from both sides i do consider, like the fact that i dont want to relive all the bad stuff i went through in my childhood. but i do want to fix my mistakes, maybe get a head start. maybe in that alternate universe, my life would turn out to be not as crappy as mine now.
Honestly, probably beginning of 8th grade or so. I was transferring to a different school because of bullying in 7th.
I would restart from the summer before 8th grade so I could’ve picked the Christian school. Why? I just wanted to see what a Christian school is like tbh 💀 that’s it.
Plus I could still go to the same high school I am in now, and I would have the same friends!
