32YO Thinks That Being Gay Is His License To Be Rude To Bro’s In-Laws, Gets Snubbed By 17YO Cousin

I think that we are insanely vulnerable during our teen years. Not only do we struggle to adjust to our rapidly evolving bodies, but even the smallest things can have a massive impact on our minds. No wonder those years are full of angst and uncertainty.
Speaking of teens, this one finally snapped at her cousin’s brother-in-law, who felt that being gay was his license to be cruel to people. Much to her horror, she faced backlash for “attacking” him, even when he was the one who made an inappropriate comment about her body! Here’s what happened…
More info: Reddit
Being a teen can be pretty challenging with all the physical and mental changes that our bodies go through
The teen poster bought hair clips for her future kids, but her cousin’s gay brother-in-law “joked” if she had a pregnancy announcement as her belly had gotten round
This guy thought he could be rude and get away with it because he was gay, but the poster finally snapped and called out his misogynistic behavior
Much to the poster’s dismay, her cousin tried to defend the guy, called her homophobic, and refused to see reason that it was his personality that was problematic
Image credits: orchidsinthesky
However, the cousin was pregnant, and the guy had cancer, so the family couldn’t say anything to them, but the poster didn’t care as she was going off to college
Today, we dive into the life of the 17-year-old original poster (OP) who shares how a family occasion turned traumatic. She had a habit of collecting cute things she found for her future kids, and she bought hair clips before going to her grandma’s birthday party. Her cousin’s brother-in-law (Chris) joked about whether the clips were to announce her pregnancy, as her tummy had gotten round.
The problem with this guy was that he was gay, so he thought it gave him the right to insult people. However, the teen snapped after his inappropriate comment, asked what right he had to body shame her, and called him a misogynist. Her cousin claimed that he could say such things because he was gay, and called the author homophobic, so she stormed out instead.
Well, she soon gave an update that their family was constantly calling her parents, and her cousin and the cousin’s husband gave them a surprise visit. Apparently, Chris and his brother were kicked out by their homophobic relatives, and her cousin wanted to show them that her family was different. The OP promptly pointed out that she was not homophobic, but didn’t like the guy’s personality.
However, the couple refused to see reason, and the poster’s parents had to kick them out. Their whole family was going insane with all the drama, but the teen updated that nothing changed. Apparently, her cousin was pregnant, and Chris was diagnosed with cancer, so nobody could say anything to them. However, the OP wasn’t bothered anymore because she was leaving for college abroad soon.
It’s really shocking that a 32-year-old man thinks he has a right to comment on how a 17-year-old female’s body looks. Research highlights that children and teens are particularly vulnerable to negative mental health outcomes from body shaming. It can trigger depression, anxiety, eating disorders, body dysmorphic disorder, low self-esteem, or even self-harm in some cases.
The poster was bold in calling out his misogynistic behavior. Shockingly, a survey revealed that experiences of misogyny start as young as 7 years old. Experts emphasize that it can lead to psychological distress. “Teen identities are malleable and certain experiences can shape their future selves. Experiences of misogyny have a particular power to change the way teenagers see themselves,” they add.
It’s shocking that her cousin sided with Chris and accused the poster of being homophobic, when clearly, she just had a problem with his personality. Netizens said that Chris was a narcissist who felt that his cruelty could be excused because of his identity. Studies stress that such people have an unreasonably high sense of self and lack empathy to care about others’ feelings.
Despite all the drama, peeps felt glad that at least the poster’s parents had her back throughout. They didn’t hesitate to kick out her cousin and her husband when they refused to understand the OP’s frustration. Folks also admired the teen’s courage for standing up for herself. What are your thoughts about it? We would love to hear them, so drop them in the comments section!
Netizens didn’t shy away from calling out the guy’s rude behavior, and applauded the teen for standing up to the bullies
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