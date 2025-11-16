Elementary Teacher Asks 6-Year-Olds To Pitch Film Ideas, Hilarity Ensues (10 Movies)

You might have heard of the elementary school teacher George Pointon who regularly shares things his 6-year-old students have to say on his Twitter. He comes up with a new question every week and asks his students to contribute. Then he puts their answers into tweets with some amusing remarks.
The last time one of his threads went viral was a few days ago and this time he asked his students to pitch him a new film idea. The children came up with the titles and genres and afterwards, they worked together on the plots of the movies. The thread was liked by 186k people and some of the movie ideas are really creative, as per usual for children.
This elementary teacher who “exploits children’s imagination for likes” got a lot of them for sharing their movie pitches
The teacher asks his students the most random questions from all areas of life. He once asked them to tell him the best joke they knew, to theorize what they would do if they were presidents of the world and to reveal something they wanted to get off their chests.
The children voluntarily get involved in this activity and this time they received a task that required a little bit more creativity. They were asked to come up with some new concepts for a movie and the students had some interesting ideas.
The 6-year-olds came up with their own titles and genres that are not that typical because the point was to create something new
The idea that people liked the most as it has the most likes was Ravi’s. He would name his movie Money Cannon and its genre would be money. The main character of this movie would be a super crazy person who would build a cannon and would load it with money instead of cannon balls, but the generosity of one wealthy person would lead to creating more chaos than good.
Bored Panda contacted George and he confirmed that Ravi’s film is his favorite too, “Money Cannon might the the greatest film I’ve ever heard of, so if have to say that.” He also told us that he was expecting Money Cannon to be the most popular one.
There is something that Ravi’s movie has that others don’t because an overwhelming number of people picked it as their favorite. The teacher explained why it might have gotten so much attention, “A combination of mental but believable storyline and the idea of a man shooting money into the air. Mad but fun.”
While Ravi’s idea was unheard of, Mikey didn’t search too far and just imagined himself as Spiderman. Lola also imagined herself as the protagonist of her movie in which she would inherit £30 and would be able to buy a car. Sadly, she would crash it, but it wouldn’t be a big deal.
Belle thought she would take as reference an already existing movie as well. She imagined what the third installment of Frozen could be and turns out, Elsa and Anna should go on a sisters’ holiday
After that, they all together discussed what the movie plots could be
People in the comments of the thread were sharing what their favorites were and the clear winner was Ravi
JJ’s movie would not be as happy. It would take place in space more than two millennia in the future when the Earth is non-existent, but there is life on different planets and people are fighting their 100th world war.
All of the kids have really good imaginations and could become quite talented scriptwriters. However, their definition of genre is a little bit off.
However, all the children had interesting ideas and every one of them had fans fighting to prove their idea was the best
It is not only interesting to see what plots they came up with and what titles they would give to their movies but the genres of the movies are pretty entertaining to read through as they are not your standard ones. The movie Spiderman is an I Am Spiderman movie, while Emma’s movie The Sea is a “people” movie.
Twitter users had their favorites and George himself liked Money Cannon but the kids themselves didn’t pick any movies they preferred as the teacher revealed to us. It is because the plots of the movies was “a big collaboration. They came up with the title and genre. We all worked together on the plot.”
Once again, George’s thread proved that children’s minds are full of genius ideas and adults should listen to them more
As always, people in the comments said how much they loved the thread and enjoyed reading through these movie pitches, and some of them even suggested movie posters they made for the ideas they loved the most.
We would like to hear your reactions to this thread. Which movie would you like to watch the most? We are also interested in how many of our posts about George’s students you have read on Bored Panda and which one of them was your favorite. Let us know in the comments!
Here are some of the reactions other Twitter users had after reading through the thread
