Taylor Swift Furious At Bonnie Blue’s “Cheap” Comment About Travis Kelce

What should have been a triumphant week for Taylor Swift, marked by the release of a new album and the announcement of her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce, was marred by an adult performer’s explicit comments.
Just days before Swift and Kelce’s engagement photos were unveiled to the world, 26-year-old adult model Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Ballinger, made a series of inflammatory remarks about Swift’s fiancé, suggesting she could steal him away.
The comments reportedly left the singer “furious” and were described by her team as a “cheap publicity-grabbing stunt.”
Taylor Swift is reportedly furious after an adult model made explicit comments towards her fiancé, Travis Kelce
Image credits: Instagram / bonnieblue
The model, who rose to fame through a controversial documentary that chronicled her attempt to sleep with 1,057 men in 12 hours, boldly claimed she could “one hundred percent” steal Kelce from Swift.
Image credits: Getty / Ezra Shaw
“I quite like Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. I think he’s quite hot,” she said.
“He’s quite good with his hands as well. I quite enjoy watching him on the pitch. One hundred per cent. We’re both blonde. She sings and I have all the talent so I say I would win over Taylor Swift.”
Image credits: Getty /Axelle / Bauer-Griffin
Blue went on to add that if she ever worked with a celebrity, “it would be Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.”
According to sources, the comments sent both Swift and her team reeling.
“Taylor has worked too hard for her art to be tainted by vulgar sideshows like Bonnie Blue,” the source said.
“She was disgusted that someone would use her name to get themselves into a headline.”
Image credits: Instagram / taylorswift
The timing only made things worse. Swift had just unveiled her new album in New York on August 12, a moment meant to mark a new chapter in her career.
Instead, her press rollout was suddenly saturated with headlines about an adult star boasting about stealing her partner.
“This was supposed to be her moment,” the source added, “and instead she’s ended up reading headlines about an adult content star.”
Kelce was also offended by the comments, considering them disrespectful and “sleazy”
Image credits: Instagram / killatrav
Those closest to Kelce were reportedly just as appalled. Friends of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end described the comments as “disrespectful to Taylor and to their partnership,” with one insider calling the remarks “sleazy.”
Kelce, who began dating Swift in mid-2023, has stood by her side through the highs and lows of their relationship, an arc that has unfolded in full view of the public eye.
Image credits: Instagram / bonnieblue
Their love story began when Kelce attended one of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts and tried to pass her his number. Despite initially being brushed off, mutual friends later reconnected them.
By September 2023, Swift was already spotted cheering him on in a private Arrowhead Stadium suite next to Kelce’s mother, Donna. From there, their romance escalated quickly. Courtside dates, joint holidays, and public PDA made it clear: this wasn’t a fling.
Image credits: Instagram / taylorswift
Still, the couple had to endure constant scrutiny, conspiracy theories, and accusations that their union was “fake,” and nothing more than an elaborate PR stunt designed to benefit both parties. Outlets desperately tried to turn every mishap into proof that a breakup was imminent.
Yet, their union endured.
The couple confirmed their engagement in a social media post that showed them happily embracing in a garden
Image credits: Instagram / bonnieblue
As Bored Panda previously reported, the couple officially confirmed their engagement with an Instagram post posted last Tuesday (August 26).
“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read, paired with a carousel of romantic photos capturing the moment Kelce got down on one knee in a picturesque garden setting.
In one shot, Kelce presents Swift with a sparkling diamond engagement ring, while another shows the couple embracing in celebration.
Image credits: Instagram / taylorswift
Swift later gave fans a closer look at her new accessory: a square-oval diamond in a gold bezel setting. Her expression said it all: the 34-year-old singer looks euphoric as she kisses and hugs her new fiancé.
As for Bonnie Blue, she recently finalized a divorce from her teenage sweetheart, Oliver Davidson, and said she isn’t actively seeking a relationship at the moment.
“Vile.” Netizens denounced the adult content star’s comments
Follow Us