“Abandoned World”: 50 Eerie Pictures Of Forgotten Places, As Shared By This Online Page

Misty hills. Lonely forest roads. Plenty of vines, moss, and unkempt trees. And the cherry on top—a gorgeous abandoned building that radiates eeriness and grandeur in equal measure. That’s our dream home right there. Especially if the place looks haunted.
The ‘Abandoned World’ Facebook page captures this particular mood very well. The social media project celebrates beautiful abandoned buildings in all their decaying glory, and it shows us just how different everything looks when there’s not a soul (well, all right, not singlehuman being) around. Check out the best pics, remember to upvote your fave ones, and let us know in the comments which of these buildings you’d love to live in the most.
Before we dive deep into all the beautiful photos, let’s get one thing clear, Pandas. Going into abandoned buildings can be illegal. But above everything else: it can be incredibly dangerous. Prioritize your health and safety, always be prepared, never ever go alone, and don’t take any dumb risks. Adventuring is cool; getting stuck under rubble isn’t.
#1 The Beautiful Tree Transforming This Abandoned Place Into A Secret Garden, Ireland
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#2 Stairway To Heaven, The Ancient Inca Trail That Leads To Machu Picchu In Peru
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#3 Polar Bears At An Abandoned Soviet Weather Station On Kolyuchin Island, Dmitry Kokh
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#4 An Abandoned House In Chicago Was Built In 1888
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#5 Wreck Of The Ten Sails. Shipwreck Event Occurred Off The East End Of Grand Cayman On 8 February 1794
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#6 Abandoned Dunalastair Castle, Scotland
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#7 Framed With Trees, The Door Of This Medieval Sanctuary Looks Like A Portal To A Mythical Realm. St Edward’s Church, Stow-On-The-Wold (England)
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#8 Nature Taking Over
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#9 Marton Mogyorosy Lake Iseo, Italy!
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#10 The Bridge To Roslin Castle. Midlothian, Scotland
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#11 An 800-Year-Old Church In Borgund, Norway, Made Entirely From Wood Without A Single Nail
Borgund Stave Church was built sometime between 1180 and 1250 AD with later additions and restorations. Its walls are formed by vertical wooden boards, or staves, hence the name “stave church”
The church is part of the Borgund parish in the Indre Sogn deanery in the Diocese of Bjørgvin. No longer regularly used for church functions, it is now a museum run by the Society for the Preservation of Ancient Norwegian Monuments
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#12 The Entrance Gate To An Abandoned Mansion In Poland
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#13 Castle Sinclair Girnigoe Located On The East Coast Of Caithness, Scotland
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#14 A 14th Century Abandoned Castle In Scotland
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#15 The Incline, Manitou Springs, Colorado!
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#16 Abandoned Through The Years
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#17 The Most Isolated Lighthouse In The World, Þrídrangaviti Lighthouse, Perched Atop A Rock Pillar In The Westman Islands, Off The Coast Of Iceland
Sits about forty meters above the raging Atlantic Ocean, was built in 1939
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#18 Drain Pipe In The Castle Of Pierrefonds In France
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#19 Found In India, 5000 Years Old, Made From A Single Rock
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#20 Palmenti Of Pietragalla, Small Caves In Italy Which Were Used For Processing And Fermentation Of Grapes
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#21 Castello Di Sammezzano, Italy
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#22 A Roman Mosaic Floor Has Been Discovered Under A Vineyard In Northern Italy After Decades Of Searching
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#23 Monastery Sumela, Turkey
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#24 Abandoned Castle
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#25 The Real Dracula’s Castle Abandoned, Romania Photo Taken In 1920s
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#26 A Forgotten Masterpiece In An Abandoned Mansion
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#27 Eilean Donan Castle, Scotland
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#28 Abandoned Viking Tunnel, Höfn Iceland
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#29 Ballymarkahan Castle In County Clare, Ireland
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#30 Beautiful Abandoned Miners’ Cottages In A Disused Slate Quarry In Snowdonia, North Wales
The quarry closed in 1969 due to industry decline and because 170-years of working the site resulted in waste tips sliding into the main pit workings
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#31 This Is What 2022 Is Starting To Look Like
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#32 Abandoned Castle In Belgium!
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#33 Stone House In Portugal
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#34 Carleton Island Villa Is An Abandoned Mansion Located On Carleton Island, In Upstate New York
It was built by architect William Miller in 1894 for William O. Wyckoff, who made his fortune helping the Remington Arms Company develop a typewriter
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#35 The Medieval Eltz Castle Located In Wierschem, Germany, Has Been Owned And Occupied By The Same Family For Over 850 Years
33 generations to be exact
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#36 Abandoned
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#37 What E Creepy House
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#38 Scotland
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#39 Solomon Islands
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#40 A 900-Year-Old Church Still Standing In Ireland
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#41 Abandoned Chateau
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#42 Rocca Calascio, L’aquila, Italy
Rocca Calascio is one of the most beautiful fortresses in the world according to the prestigious international magazine National Geographic.
The fortress of Rocca Calascio, located at 1460 meters above sea level, is among the highest fortifications in Italy and dominates the Tirino valley and the Navelli plain from this height. Its system was exclusively for military use and is characterized by the ability with which it manages to merge with the impervious surrounding area, from which it is not conditioned at all; it is evident that his is an absolutely favorable position from a defensive point of view. The structure, in very white stone, has a square plan: at the corners it has four cylindrical towers considerably sloping and a square keep in the center, which constitutes the innermost military defense body of the castle.
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#43 Abandoned Hashima Island, Japan
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#44 Volkswagen Graveyard
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#45 A Throne Carved Into A Tree Trunk In Kendal, England
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#46 Abandoned Beach House In North Carolina
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#47 Sintra
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#48 Estonia, Former Rummu Prison
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#49 Abandoned Castle
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
#50 The Airlie Monument Stands 65 Feet Tall On Tulloch Hill In Angus, Scotland
Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK
Follow Us