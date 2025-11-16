“Abandoned World”: 50 Eerie Pictures Of Forgotten Places, As Shared By This Online Page

Misty hills. Lonely forest roads. Plenty of vines, moss, and unkempt trees. And the cherry on top—a gorgeous abandoned building that radiates eeriness and grandeur in equal measure. That’s our dream home right there. Especially if the place looks haunted.

The ‘Abandoned World’ Facebook page captures this particular mood very well. The social media project celebrates beautiful abandoned buildings in all their decaying glory, and it shows us just how different everything looks when there’s not a soul (well, all right, not singlehuman being) around. Check out the best pics, remember to upvote your fave ones, and let us know in the comments which of these buildings you’d love to live in the most.

Before we dive deep into all the beautiful photos, let’s get one thing clear, Pandas. Going into abandoned buildings can be illegal. But above everything else: it can be incredibly dangerous. Prioritize your health and safety, always be prepared, never ever go alone, and don’t take any dumb risks. Adventuring is cool; getting stuck under rubble isn’t.

#1 The Beautiful Tree Transforming This Abandoned Place Into A Secret Garden, Ireland

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#2 Stairway To Heaven, The Ancient Inca Trail That Leads To Machu Picchu In Peru

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#3 Polar Bears At An Abandoned Soviet Weather Station On Kolyuchin Island, Dmitry Kokh

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#4 An Abandoned House In Chicago Was Built In 1888

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#5 Wreck Of The Ten Sails. Shipwreck Event Occurred Off The East End Of Grand Cayman On 8 February 1794

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#6 Abandoned Dunalastair Castle, Scotland

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#7 Framed With Trees, The Door Of This Medieval Sanctuary Looks Like A Portal To A Mythical Realm. St Edward’s Church, Stow-On-The-Wold (England)

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#8 Nature Taking Over

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#9 Marton Mogyorosy Lake Iseo, Italy!

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#10 The Bridge To Roslin Castle. Midlothian, Scotland

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#11 An 800-Year-Old Church In Borgund, Norway, Made Entirely From Wood Without A Single Nail

Borgund Stave Church was built sometime between 1180 and 1250 AD with later additions and restorations. Its walls are formed by vertical wooden boards, or staves, hence the name “stave church”
The church is part of the Borgund parish in the Indre Sogn deanery in the Diocese of Bjørgvin. No longer regularly used for church functions, it is now a museum run by the Society for the Preservation of Ancient Norwegian Monuments

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#12 The Entrance Gate To An Abandoned Mansion In Poland

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#13 Castle Sinclair Girnigoe Located On The East Coast Of Caithness, Scotland

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#14 A 14th Century Abandoned Castle In Scotland

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#15 The Incline, Manitou Springs, Colorado!

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#16 Abandoned Through The Years

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#17 The Most Isolated Lighthouse In The World, Þrídrangaviti Lighthouse, Perched Atop A Rock Pillar In The Westman Islands, Off The Coast Of Iceland

Sits about forty meters above the raging Atlantic Ocean, was built in 1939

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#18 Drain Pipe In The Castle Of Pierrefonds In France

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#19 Found In India, 5000 Years Old, Made From A Single Rock

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#20 Palmenti Of Pietragalla, Small Caves In Italy Which Were Used For Processing And Fermentation Of Grapes

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#21 Castello Di Sammezzano, Italy

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#22 A Roman Mosaic Floor Has Been Discovered Under A Vineyard In Northern Italy After Decades Of Searching

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#23 Monastery Sumela, Turkey

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#24 Abandoned Castle

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#25 The Real Dracula’s Castle Abandoned, Romania Photo Taken In 1920s

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#26 A Forgotten Masterpiece In An Abandoned Mansion

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#27 Eilean Donan Castle, Scotland

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#28 Abandoned Viking Tunnel, Höfn Iceland

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#29 Ballymarkahan Castle In County Clare, Ireland

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#30 Beautiful Abandoned Miners’ Cottages In A Disused Slate Quarry In Snowdonia, North Wales

The quarry closed in 1969 due to industry decline and because 170-years of working the site resulted in waste tips sliding into the main pit workings

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#31 This Is What 2022 Is Starting To Look Like

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#32 Abandoned Castle In Belgium!

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#33 Stone House In Portugal

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#34 Carleton Island Villa Is An Abandoned Mansion Located On Carleton Island, In Upstate New York

It was built by architect William Miller in 1894 for William O. Wyckoff, who made his fortune helping the Remington Arms Company develop a typewriter

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#35 The Medieval Eltz Castle Located In Wierschem, Germany, Has Been Owned And Occupied By The Same Family For Over 850 Years

33 generations to be exact

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#36 Abandoned

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#37 What E Creepy House

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#38 Scotland

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#39 Solomon Islands

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#40 A 900-Year-Old Church Still Standing In Ireland

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#41 Abandoned Chateau

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#42 Rocca Calascio, L’aquila, Italy

Rocca Calascio is one of the most beautiful fortresses in the world according to the prestigious international magazine National Geographic.

The fortress of Rocca Calascio, located at 1460 meters above sea level, is among the highest fortifications in Italy and dominates the Tirino valley and the Navelli plain from this height. Its system was exclusively for military use and is characterized by the ability with which it manages to merge with the impervious surrounding area, from which it is not conditioned at all; it is evident that his is an absolutely favorable position from a defensive point of view. The structure, in very white stone, has a square plan: at the corners it has four cylindrical towers considerably sloping and a square keep in the center, which constitutes the innermost military defense body of the castle.

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#43 Abandoned Hashima Island, Japan

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#44 Volkswagen Graveyard

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#45 A Throne Carved Into A Tree Trunk In Kendal, England

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#46 Abandoned Beach House In North Carolina

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#47 Sintra

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#48 Estonia, Former Rummu Prison

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#49 Abandoned Castle

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

#50 The Airlie Monument Stands 65 Feet Tall On Tulloch Hill In Angus, Scotland

Image source: AbandoneedWorld.UK

