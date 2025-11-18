We Can’t Stop Laughing At These 12 Taylor Swift Memes From the Record-Cold Chiefs-Dolphins Game

by

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift likes to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. But fans and haters alike couldn’t help but take notice of her dedication when she attended a recent game in record low temperatures. We’re talking cold: -4 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 degrees Celsius) with a -28-degree windchill (-33 degrees Celsius).

The fourth coldest game in NFL history and coldest in the Chief’s Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, conditions were so frigid that people’s beers were freezing. 

The camera even caught coach Andy Reid’s mustache covered with icicles, and Patrick Mahomes’s helmet literally cracked it got so cold.

Not that that stopped the fans from showing up in style… including one that somehow went shirtless.

However, it was the temperature’s effect on the windows that really caught people’s attention. Booths fogged and iced over in dramatic fashion, including the one where Taylor Swift was photographed peering out through the frozen glass. 

The result? A meme gold mine.

We Can’t Stop Laughing At These 12 Taylor Swift Memes From the Record-Cold Chiefs-Dolphins Game

Image credits: NbergWX

Temperatures were around -4°F at kickoff (-20 degrees Celsius) with a -28-degree windchill (-33 degrees Celsius)

We Can’t Stop Laughing At These 12 Taylor Swift Memes From the Record-Cold Chiefs-Dolphins Game

Image credits: JeffDarlington

The NFL even captured a video of the players’ heads steaming

Image credits Chiefs

We Can’t Stop Laughing At These 12 Taylor Swift Memes From the Record-Cold Chiefs-Dolphins Game

Image credits: SpencerMay16

Someone recorded a video of water getting frozen seconds after it was out of a refrigerator

Image credits:FloNoFro

People created some really original signs to go with the chilly mood

We Can’t Stop Laughing At These 12 Taylor Swift Memes From the Record-Cold Chiefs-Dolphins Game

Image credits: Steve_Perrault

But one supporter in particular caught everyone’s eye, as Taylor Swift looked at the game through her icy suite, sparking some pretty hilarious memes

Some people were reminded of the feeling of waiting for their pizza delivery to arrive

Others wished to see their favorite star in a rom-com, and thought she already had the perfect shot

Wishful-thinking for a blizzard so you could skip school as a kid was another favorite

Some Swifties got nostalgic and re-created her famous You Belong With Me sign

When you’re waiting for the pizza rolls to be ready

The temptation to reference Clark Griswold from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation was rather strong

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This IG Account Is For “Cursed Pics Only” And Here Are 40 Of The Most Baffling Ones
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Bullies Told This Actress She Can’t Feel Insecure Because ‘She’s Skinny’, So She Delivers A Perfect Clapback
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, Take A Picture Of Something Cool In Your Room (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
This Brutally Honest Pregnancy FAQ Sign On OBGYN’s Wall Will Make You Laugh
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
As A Passionate Food Enthusiast, I Captured Diverse Chinese Street Food (18 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is The Worst Thing A Parent Could Teach Their Child? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.