We Can’t Stop Laughing At These 12 Taylor Swift Memes From the Record-Cold Chiefs-Dolphins Game

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift likes to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. But fans and haters alike couldn’t help but take notice of her dedication when she attended a recent game in record low temperatures. We’re talking cold: -4 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 degrees Celsius) with a -28-degree windchill (-33 degrees Celsius).
The fourth coldest game in NFL history and coldest in the Chief’s Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, conditions were so frigid that people’s beers were freezing.
The camera even caught coach Andy Reid’s mustache covered with icicles, and Patrick Mahomes’s helmet literally cracked it got so cold.
Not that that stopped the fans from showing up in style… including one that somehow went shirtless.
However, it was the temperature’s effect on the windows that really caught people’s attention. Booths fogged and iced over in dramatic fashion, including the one where Taylor Swift was photographed peering out through the frozen glass.
The result? A meme gold mine.
Image credits: NbergWX
Temperatures were around -4°F at kickoff (-20 degrees Celsius) with a -28-degree windchill (-33 degrees Celsius)
Image credits: JeffDarlington
The NFL even captured a video of the players’ heads steaming
Image credits Chiefs
Image credits: SpencerMay16
Someone recorded a video of water getting frozen seconds after it was out of a refrigerator
Image credits:FloNoFro
People created some really original signs to go with the chilly mood
Image credits: Steve_Perrault
But one supporter in particular caught everyone’s eye, as Taylor Swift looked at the game through her icy suite, sparking some pretty hilarious memes
Some people were reminded of the feeling of waiting for their pizza delivery to arrive
Others wished to see their favorite star in a rom-com, and thought she already had the perfect shot
Wishful-thinking for a blizzard so you could skip school as a kid was another favorite
Some Swifties got nostalgic and re-created her famous You Belong With Me sign
When you’re waiting for the pizza rolls to be ready
The temptation to reference Clark Griswold from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation was rather strong
