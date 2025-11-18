Khloe Kardashian Recalls Wild Party With Justin Bieber And Diddy Amid Scandal

“They were butt-naked,” said Khloe Kardashian in a shocking confession, revealing she had partied with Justin Bieber at one of Sean “Diddy” Combs infamous adult gatherings.
In the 2014 clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe nonchalantly recalls a wild night at one of the rapper’s parties. She tells her sister Kourtney how she got on a plane at 5:30 in the morning only to find the attendants in various stages of undress, including a, at the time, 20-year-old Justin Bieber.
The clip gained renewed traction in light of Diddy’s recent arrest on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, with netizens gathering video evidence of the rapper and Bieber’s relationship over the years.
“Who would be the first ones to fall? I keep seeing names like Kardashians, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah, Eminem, Usher,” one user wrote on X, as more and more clips of celebrities connected to Combs resurface following his arrest.
Clips of Khloe Kardashian stating she went to a party with “butt-naked” attendants, including Diddy and Justin Beiber, have resurfaced online amid sex trafficking scandal
Image credits: khloekardashian
“Have you met Khloe’s new group of friends?” asked Kourtney Kardashian to one of her friends in the clip, where they discuss her involvement with the group allegedly spearheaded by Sean Combs.
Netizens were quick to make the connection to a previous clip where Khloe said she went to a party where Diddy and Bieber were present and, according to her, naked.
Image credits: Hulu
Sean Combs was recently indicted for organizing events he referred to as “Freak Offs,” where he enticed women and male sex workers into days-long, drug-fueled sexual parties. Prosecutors went as far as to describe Diddy’s operation as a “criminal enterprise” involving many of his business ventures.
Documents detail how the rapper lured women into his circle with the promise of fame and a relationship, only to drug them and coerce them through various means to provide favors for his friends and associates.
Other illegal activities include arson, bribery, obstruction of justice, and forms of forced labor.
Netizens continue to unearth old videos and clips of celebrities in hopes of finding out who else might’ve been complicit in Diddy’s criminal activities
Image credits: Justin Bieber
Bieber has yet to comment publicly on the resurfaced videos, which include clips of other celebrities such as Katy Perry, James Corden, Jenny McCarthy, and others behaving inappropriately towards him as a teenager in public events.
Diddy, on the other hand, has been put behind bars Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits his next trial scheduled for October 9, 2024. Authorities recently said that the rapper was placed on “suicide watch,” and that they are taking preventative measures to ensure he’s able to face justice.
Image credits: Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber’s father-in-law also uploaded a cryptic message to his TikTok page wearing a People Magazine hat. He warned his followers of a coming “storm,” leading to many speculating that a tell-all interview by the singer is soon to come out and reveal the names of other celebrities implicated in Diddy’s parties.
