I Show The Cultural Differences Between Japan And Other Countries (30 Pics)

by

I studied in Tokyo from 2010 to 2014 and noticed a lot of cultural differences between Japan and my country so to deal with my culture shock, I started creating comic strips about them. I hope my comics will help more foreigners like myself understand Japan and the Japanese people better, as well as increase awareness about some changes in behavior we might have to make when we visit.
These comic strips were selected from a collection of over 300 that I created between 2012 and 2015 and posted on my Facebook page. I also compiled these illustrations into two books: “Eva, Kopi and Matcha” and “Eva, Kopi and Matcha 2.0” which are available on Amazon and other eBook platforms (Kindle, iBooks, Google Books, Kobo).

More info: amazon.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1 Amazing Clean Toilets

I Show The Cultural Differences Between Japan And Other Countries (30 Pics)

#2 No Service Charge And Tips

I Show The Cultural Differences Between Japan And Other Countries (30 Pics)

#3 Eating Noodles

Slurping noodles to eat in Japan is perfectly fine and it is said that they will taste better too.

I Show The Cultural Differences Between Japan And Other Countries (30 Pics)

#4 Station Masters

I Show The Cultural Differences Between Japan And Other Countries (30 Pics)

#5 Picking Up Your Own (And Others) Trash

I Show The Cultural Differences Between Japan And Other Countries (30 Pics)

#6 Baths

Japanese enjoy taking hot baths too, especially hot spring baths. (monkeys are there for humor, you won’t get to dip with any, sorry!)

I Show The Cultural Differences Between Japan And Other Countries (30 Pics)

#7 Japanese Service

I Show The Cultural Differences Between Japan And Other Countries (30 Pics)

#8 Toilets

The toilets are always wet in Malaysia and there’s always no toilet papers.

I Show The Cultural Differences Between Japan And Other Countries (30 Pics)

#9 Fruits

Anybody bought the expensive Japanese fruits before? Like the melon or the insanely priced grapes…

I Show The Cultural Differences Between Japan And Other Countries (30 Pics)

#10 The Last Stop

If you fall deep asleep on the bus in the US, it may be your last stop…

I Show The Cultural Differences Between Japan And Other Countries (30 Pics)

#11 Vending Machines

There are vending machines almost everywhere, even at places where life-forms doesn’t seem to exist.

I Show The Cultural Differences Between Japan And Other Countries (30 Pics)

#12 Celebrating Christmas

Strangely Japanese celebrates Christmas not with turkey and ham, but with KFC…

I Show The Cultural Differences Between Japan And Other Countries (30 Pics)

#13 Curry

I Show The Cultural Differences Between Japan And Other Countries (30 Pics)

#14 Clean And State-Of-The-Art Japanese Toilets

I Show The Cultural Differences Between Japan And Other Countries (30 Pics)

#15 Smartphones

You can’t turn off camera shutter sound on Japanese smartphones due to privacy and upskirt photo taking.

I Show The Cultural Differences Between Japan And Other Countries (30 Pics)

#16 Tattoos

If the tattoo is small, it can be covered with plaster to enter into the public bath houses or swimming pool.

I Show The Cultural Differences Between Japan And Other Countries (30 Pics)

#17 Getting Off The Train

I Show The Cultural Differences Between Japan And Other Countries (30 Pics)

#18 Kids After Finishing Their Food

I Show The Cultural Differences Between Japan And Other Countries (30 Pics)

#19 Active Elderly

I Show The Cultural Differences Between Japan And Other Countries (30 Pics)

#20 Seven Wonders Of Japanese

The 7th wonder can be found on my FB or blog.

I Show The Cultural Differences Between Japan And Other Countries (30 Pics)

#21 Train Etiquette

I Show The Cultural Differences Between Japan And Other Countries (30 Pics)

#22 Sayonara

“Sayonara” means goodbye but has a sense of finality to it, so don’t use it to your clients!

I Show The Cultural Differences Between Japan And Other Countries (30 Pics)

#23 Stairs

There is a great number of staircases and very few escalators and lifts at smaller train stations.

I Show The Cultural Differences Between Japan And Other Countries (30 Pics)

#24 Impressive Customer Service

I Show The Cultural Differences Between Japan And Other Countries (30 Pics)

#25 Office Toilet

I went to a Japanese company for an interview before I decided to leave Japan. When I went to the ladies toilet, I saw a nice wooden locker cabinet mounted on the wall with small compartments. I know Japanese are very particular about hygiene but to see a locker for toothbrushes and sanitary stuff is a whole new world for me…

I Show The Cultural Differences Between Japan And Other Countries (30 Pics)

#26 Designated Smoking Area

I Show The Cultural Differences Between Japan And Other Countries (30 Pics)

#27 Sushi Rice

Somehow sushi rice will fall off when you eat outside of Japan…

I Show The Cultural Differences Between Japan And Other Countries (30 Pics)

#28 Japanese Speak English

Based on the real story at a sushi restaurant…

I Show The Cultural Differences Between Japan And Other Countries (30 Pics)

#29 Kids In Trains

I Show The Cultural Differences Between Japan And Other Countries (30 Pics)

#30 Hairdresser

I Show The Cultural Differences Between Japan And Other Countries (30 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The World’s First Levitating Turntable
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
World’s First 3D Gummy Candy Printer Lets You Print Custom Gummies
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
After Jennifer Lopez Is Denied Entry By Chanel, Bethenny Frankel Blasts Brand For Her Own Store Rejection
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2025
The Madame Blanc Mysteries: Everything You Need to Know
3 min read
Jun, 25, 2024
Woman Appalled By Dad’s Reaction To Her Giving Birth To His Dead Grandchild
3 min read
Aug, 20, 2025
Silence of the Lambs TV Show Coming into Focus with Rebecca Breeds
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.