Show Off To The World With These 98 Armband Tattoos

The armband tattoo is one of the best ways to beautify your arm because unlike calf pieces, they go on the most visible part of the body. Since we use our arms to lift, stack, and throw things around, armband tattoos are visible for the most part. For this reason, these types of tattoos must be fashionable and eye-catching. But what makes even the most simple armband tattoo special enough to be unique?
The uniqueness of this tattoo comes from its versatility and design itself. Plenty of armband tattoo ideas have to account for the fact that they go around the arm — not only on one side. For this reason, they will most certainly always be visible to the people around them. However, even simple armband tattoos have to have an eye-catching design. Some tell a story by having different images on opposite sides. Others have the same generic art style all around the arm.
So, if you are looking for armband tattoo designs to copy and learn from, you can look no further. Like the previous list of armband designs, we have compiled some of the best tattoos below. If one of the designs caught your eye, upvote it. On the other hand, if you have your own tattoo of an armband variety you would like to share, you can do so in the comments below.
#1 Lavenders Armband
Image source: doartinkstudio
#2 Traditional Ukrainian Embroidery Turned Into A Lower Armband
Image source: haillymartintattoos
#3 Armband Tattoo
Image source: marth_tattoo
#4 A Tattoo I’m Jealous I Don’t Get To Wear Lol
Image source: bugtatt
#5 Kitty Armband
Image source: _studiomatter_
#6 Probably The Hardest Armband I Ever Did
Image source: karlvtattoo
#7 The Creation Of Adam
Image source: irislamht
#8 Blue Dragon Armband
Image source: pinkmoth.tattoo
#9 Spongebob Jellyfish Armband
Image source: squiggy918
#10 Roses Armband
Image source: danta97
#11 Black & Grey
Image source: pejczi
#12 Geometric Armband Tattoo
Image source: skinmachinetattoo
#13 Family Portrait
Image source: aestet.ink
#14 Armband Tattoo
Image source: pinky847
#15 A Tattoo Based Off My Band’s First Album Art And Logo. Done By Wojtek At Inkdependent Tattoos In Edinburgh, Scotland
Image source: themoistpotato
#16 My Black Work Landscape Forearm Band Done By Phúc Dang At Saigon Ink In Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Inspired By Backpacking And Living In Southeast Asia For The Last Year!
Image source: manwiththebanana
#17 Close To The Ground Armband
Image source: graham_chaffee
#18 Arrow Arm Band
Image source: daniel.nabil_ink
#19 Animals Armband
Image source: riley_ross_tattoo
#20 Custom Armband Tattoo
Image source: 1gusakat_tattoo
#21 Pretty Leaves Around A Healed Sword Tattoo
Image source: lauratattoodesign
#22 Another Snake Armband
Image source: crst_tattoo
#23 Korean Traditional Frame With Mountains As An Arm Band
Image source: yoursohn
#24 Shifting Landscapes In An Armband
Image source: lauramercy.tattoo
#25 Interesting Custom Armband
Image source: trifolium.tattoo
#26 Waves Band
Image source: ngaiii
#27 Had So Much Fun With This The Other Week
Image source: gibairdtattoo
#28 Waves Of Kanagawa
Image source: melisa.inkk
#29 Mountains And Stars Armband
Image source: studiomontes
#30 Dotwork Armband
Image source: lte_artsncraft
#31 Mountains With Northern Lights Arm Band Done By Gabe At Heart And Hammer In Dunn, Nc
Image source: Nordic_warrior
#32 Cute Little Custom Floral Band
Image source: thedmtuniverse
#33 Armband Tattoo
Image source: inkaddictedtattooindonesia
#34 Māori Armband
Image source: raytattoo___
#35 This Armband
Image source: shell_station_tattoo
#36 Abstract Armband
Image source: drztattoos
#37 Maori Tattoo
Image source: hill_city_inkkk
#38 Ocean Waves Armband
Image source: koray_karagozler
#39 Adiyogi Shiva Arm Band Tattoo
Image source: tattoo_the_art_studio
#40 Armband Tattoo
Image source: Javagreeen
#41 “That’s No Moon” Death Star Inspired Arm Band By Karl Willmann, Melbourne Tattoo Company, Australia
Image source: TempusFugitive_
#42 Ginkgo Leaf Armband Tattoo
Image source: 11____13
#43 Ring Arm Band
Image source: _z.ink_
#44 Interesting Arm Band I Got To Do The Other Day
Image source: chris_hendrix1371
#45 Zodiac Sign Armband Tattoo
Image source: dragontattoogallary
#46 Customized Band Tattoo
Image source: mjtattoo_7774031333
#47 Can You Identify All The Mushrooms In This Arm Band?
Image source: ouchieink
#48 Playful Armband
Image source: mardatattoowien
#49 Orville Peck Tattoo
Image source: stevesype
#50 Animals Armband Tattoo
Image source: creative_tattoo_ink
#51 Colored Armband
Image source: jason.stovall
#52 Armband Tattoo
Image source: 1920tattoozhub
#53 A Fun Dragon Armband
Image source: tyguytattooz
#54 Wild Rose Arm Band
Image source: mermaid_tattooer
#55 Custom Armband
Image source: horyzonttattoo
#56 Demon Armband
Image source: ikaw_storyzii
#57 Floral Band
Image source: heeyatattoo
#58 Web Band And Spidey
Image source: littlebeartattoos
#59 Ornamental Armband Tattoo
Image source: deartattoohk
#60 Table Rock Of North Carolina Forearm Band, By Lea Vendetta Of Family Tradition Tattoo In Mooresville, North Carolina
Image source: realmanlet
#61 It’s Better To Be A Wolf For A Day Than To Be A Sheep All Your Life
Image source: blackpoisontattoos
#62 Indigenous Armband For Heidi
Image source: kirstin.young.tattoo
#63 Be The Change You Want To See
Image source: dubai_inkby_alvin_zacarias
#64 Tattoo By Dheyur
Image source: pixeltattoos
#65 Customised Lion, Honey Bee Pattern In A Band Form
Image source: vkarma_tattooz
#66 Daughters Birthday In Roman Numerals
Image source: nova_tattoo_art
#67 This Armband Tattoo
Image source: zeroart.ink
#68 Armband Tattoo
Image source: r_a_tattoo
#69 Abstract Armband
Image source: edwinhtattoo
#70 Ying & Yang Armband Combined With The Flower Of Life
Image source: simonhaas_tattoo
#71 Super Fun Wrap Around Arm
Image source: blackstarbabytats
#72 Turtle And Waves Armband Tattoo
Image source: flakete
#73 My Hearthstone Arm Band Tattoo. Just To Remind Me That No Matter What There Is A “Home”
Image source: Devko123
#74 Armband Tattoo
Image source: surat_city_tattoo
#75 Check Out This Band Tattoo With The Elements Of Shiva
Image source: swapniltattoostudiobhopal
#76 Snake Armband
Image source: blastbeast
#77 Laurel Wreath
Image source: victory.tattoos
#78 Roaring Lion Armband
Image source: zora.tattoo.den
#79 Armband Tattoo
Image source: indiana.ink
#80 Fork And Knife Arm Band Tattoo
Image source: klu69
#81 Arm Band With Abstract Lines
Image source: daniel.nabil_ink
#82 This Armband
Image source: owlthry
#83 Armband For A Kind Soul
Image source: sacredinkrishikesh
#84 Custom Armband
Image source: rdtattooer
#85 Mandala Armband
Image source: emilyrichouxtattoos
#86 Another Mushroom Armband
Image source: saprisun
#87 Globe & Mountains Arm Band. By Travis At Rogue Tattoo In Pittsburgh, PA
Image source: pineapple_dan
#88 Floral Armband
Image source: piplubasi
#89 Thorns Armband
Image source: grim_ttt
#90 Mahadev Armband Tattoo
Image source: ansh_ink_tattoos
#91 Neo-Kalinga Armband Handpoke Tattoo
Image source: jazpokes.artcoholicph
#92 Freehand Barbed Wire
Image source: darkwebdog
#93 Custom Made Arm Band Tattoo
Image source: birthmarkinked
#94 Colorful Armband
Image source: body_gallery
#95 Armband Tattoo
Image source: blackacetattoo
#96 Armband Tattoos Are Unusual And Natural, And A Lot Of Them Come With Some Pretty Cool Meanings
Image source: circletattooindia
#97 Anchor With Rope Armband Tattoo
Image source: leo_tattoo_studio_indore
#98 Arm Band, Connected With 4 Initial Letters From Each Member Of Her Family
Image source: ankutattooist
