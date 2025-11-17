Show Off To The World With These 98 Armband Tattoos

The armband tattoo is one of the best ways to beautify your arm because unlike calf pieces, they go on the most visible part of the body. Since we use our arms to lift, stack, and throw things around, armband tattoos are visible for the most part. For this reason, these types of tattoos must be fashionable and eye-catching. But what makes even the most simple armband tattoo special enough to be unique?

The uniqueness of this tattoo comes from its versatility and design itself. Plenty of armband tattoo ideas have to account for the fact that they go around the arm — not only on one side. For this reason, they will most certainly always be visible to the people around them. However, even simple armband tattoos have to have an eye-catching design. Some tell a story by having different images on opposite sides. Others have the same generic art style all around the arm. 

So, if you are looking for armband tattoo designs to copy and learn from, you can look no further. Like the previous list of armband designs, we have compiled some of the best tattoos below. If one of the designs caught your eye, upvote it. On the other hand, if you have your own tattoo of an armband variety you would like to share, you can do so in the comments below.

#1 Lavenders Armband

Image source: doartinkstudio

#2 Traditional Ukrainian Embroidery Turned Into A Lower Armband

Image source: haillymartintattoos

#3 Armband Tattoo

Image source: marth_tattoo

#4 A Tattoo I’m Jealous I Don’t Get To Wear Lol

Image source: bugtatt

#5 Kitty Armband

Image source: _studiomatter_

#6 Probably The Hardest Armband I Ever Did

Image source: karlvtattoo

#7 The Creation Of Adam

Image source: irislamht

#8 Blue Dragon Armband

Image source:  pinkmoth.tattoo

#9 Spongebob Jellyfish Armband

Image source: squiggy918

#10 Roses Armband

Image source: danta97

#11 Black & Grey

Image source: pejczi

#12 Geometric Armband Tattoo

Image source: skinmachinetattoo

#13 Family Portrait

Image source: aestet.ink

#14 Armband Tattoo

Image source: pinky847

#15 A Tattoo Based Off My Band’s First Album Art And Logo. Done By Wojtek At Inkdependent Tattoos In Edinburgh, Scotland

Image source: themoistpotato

#16 My Black Work Landscape Forearm Band Done By Phúc Dang At Saigon Ink In Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Inspired By Backpacking And Living In Southeast Asia For The Last Year!

Image source: manwiththebanana

#17 Close To The Ground Armband

Image source: graham_chaffee

#18 Arrow Arm Band

Image source: daniel.nabil_ink

#19 Animals Armband

Image source: riley_ross_tattoo

#20 Custom Armband Tattoo

Image source: 1gusakat_tattoo

#21 Pretty Leaves Around A Healed Sword Tattoo

Image source: lauratattoodesign

#22 Another Snake Armband

Image source: crst_tattoo

#23 Korean Traditional Frame With Mountains As An Arm Band

Image source: yoursohn

#24 Shifting Landscapes In An Armband

Image source: lauramercy.tattoo

#25 Interesting Custom Armband

Image source: trifolium.tattoo

#26 Waves Band

Image source: ngaiii

#27 Had So Much Fun With This The Other Week

Image source: gibairdtattoo

#28 Waves Of Kanagawa

Image source: melisa.inkk

#29 Mountains And Stars Armband

Image source: studiomontes

#30 Dotwork Armband

Image source: lte_artsncraft

#31 Mountains With Northern Lights Arm Band Done By Gabe At Heart And Hammer In Dunn, Nc

Image source: Nordic_warrior

#32 Cute Little Custom Floral Band

Image source: thedmtuniverse

#33 Armband Tattoo

Image source: inkaddictedtattooindonesia

#34 Māori Armband

Image source: raytattoo___

#35 This Armband

Image source: shell_station_tattoo

#36 Abstract Armband

Image source: drztattoos

#37 Maori Tattoo

Image source: hill_city_inkkk

#38 Ocean Waves Armband

Image source: koray_karagozler

#39 Adiyogi Shiva Arm Band Tattoo

Image source:  tattoo_the_art_studio

#40 Armband Tattoo

Image source: Javagreeen

#41 “That’s No Moon” Death Star Inspired Arm Band By Karl Willmann, Melbourne Tattoo Company, Australia

Image source: TempusFugitive_

#42 Ginkgo Leaf Armband Tattoo

Image source: 11____13

#43 Ring Arm Band

Image source: _z.ink_

#44 Interesting Arm Band I Got To Do The Other Day

Image source: chris_hendrix1371

#45 Zodiac Sign Armband Tattoo

Image source: dragontattoogallary

#46 Customized Band Tattoo

Image source: mjtattoo_7774031333

#47 Can You Identify All The Mushrooms In This Arm Band?

Image source: ouchieink

#48 Playful Armband

Image source: mardatattoowien

#49 Orville Peck Tattoo

Image source: stevesype

#50 Animals Armband Tattoo

Image source:  creative_tattoo_ink

#51 Colored Armband

Image source: jason.stovall

#52 Armband Tattoo

Image source: 1920tattoozhub

#53 A Fun Dragon Armband

Image source:  tyguytattooz

#54 Wild Rose Arm Band

Image source: mermaid_tattooer

#55 Custom Armband

Image source: horyzonttattoo

#56 Demon Armband

Image source: ikaw_storyzii

#57 Floral Band

Image source: heeyatattoo

#58 Web Band And Spidey

Image source: littlebeartattoos

#59 Ornamental Armband Tattoo

Image source: deartattoohk

#60 Table Rock Of North Carolina Forearm Band, By Lea Vendetta Of Family Tradition Tattoo In Mooresville, North Carolina

Image source: realmanlet

#61 It’s Better To Be A Wolf For A Day Than To Be A Sheep All Your Life

Image source: blackpoisontattoos

#62 Indigenous Armband For Heidi

Image source: kirstin.young.tattoo

#63 Be The Change You Want To See

Image source: dubai_inkby_alvin_zacarias

#64 Tattoo By Dheyur

Image source: pixeltattoos

#65 Customised Lion, Honey Bee Pattern In A Band Form

Image source: vkarma_tattooz

#66 Daughters Birthday In Roman Numerals

Image source: nova_tattoo_art

#67 This Armband Tattoo

Image source: zeroart.ink

#68 Armband Tattoo

Image source: r_a_tattoo

#69 Abstract Armband

Image source: edwinhtattoo

#70 Ying & Yang Armband Combined With The Flower Of Life

Image source: simonhaas_tattoo

#71 Super Fun Wrap Around Arm

Image source: blackstarbabytats

#72 Turtle And Waves Armband Tattoo

Image source: flakete

#73 My Hearthstone Arm Band Tattoo. Just To Remind Me That No Matter What There Is A “Home”

Image source: Devko123

#74 Armband Tattoo

Image source: surat_city_tattoo

#75 Check Out This Band Tattoo With The Elements Of Shiva

Image source: swapniltattoostudiobhopal

#76 Snake Armband

Image source: blastbeast

#77 Laurel Wreath

Image source: victory.tattoos

#78 Roaring Lion Armband

Image source: zora.tattoo.den

#79 Armband Tattoo

Image source: indiana.ink

#80 Fork And Knife Arm Band Tattoo

Image source: klu69

#81 Arm Band With Abstract Lines

Image source: daniel.nabil_ink

#82 This Armband

Image source: owlthry

#83 Armband For A Kind Soul

Image source: sacredinkrishikesh

#84 Custom Armband

Image source: rdtattooer

#85 Mandala Armband

Image source: emilyrichouxtattoos

#86 Another Mushroom Armband

Image source: saprisun

#87 Globe & Mountains Arm Band. By Travis At Rogue Tattoo In Pittsburgh, PA

Image source: pineapple_dan

#88 Floral Armband

Image source: piplubasi

#89 Thorns Armband

Image source: grim_ttt

#90 Mahadev Armband Tattoo

Image source: ansh_ink_tattoos

#91 Neo-Kalinga Armband Handpoke Tattoo

Image source: jazpokes.artcoholicph

#92 Freehand Barbed Wire

Image source: darkwebdog

#93 Custom Made Arm Band Tattoo

Image source: birthmarkinked

#94 Colorful Armband

Image source: body_gallery

#95 Armband Tattoo

Image source: blackacetattoo

#96 Armband Tattoos Are Unusual And Natural, And A Lot Of Them Come With Some Pretty Cool Meanings

Image source: circletattooindia

#97 Anchor With Rope Armband Tattoo

Image source: leo_tattoo_studio_indore

#98 Arm Band, Connected With 4 Initial Letters From Each Member Of Her Family

Image source: ankutattooist

