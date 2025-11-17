Hey Pandas, What Are Your Best Dad Jokes? (Closed)

When does a joke become a dad joke? When it’s fully groan.
#1
what do you call a gender neutral lactose intolerant person? a non-buy dairy
#2
lol! I was going to say that a dad joke becomes a dad joke when it’s apparent, but I like that one too!
I’ve got hundreds of these.
-wanna hear two short jokes and a long joke?
Joke, joke, jooooooooooke.
-What do you call a fake noodle?
An impasta.
-Did you hear about the Italian chef?
He pasta way :,(
-Want to hear about something that’ll make you smile?
Your face muscles.
-Did you know French fries weren’t actually cooked in France?
They were cooked in Greece
-I wrote a song about a tortilla.
Actually, it’s more of a wrap.
-I can cut a piece of wood in half just by looking at it.
You might not believe me, but I saw it with my own two eyes.
-When the moon hits your knees, and you mispronounce trees.
Sycamore.
-knock knock
Who’s there?
Aardvark
Aardvark who?
Aardvark a million miles for one of your smiles
-I submitted ten jokes to a joke-writing contest competition to see if any of them made the finals.
Sadly, no pun in ten did.
I just wanna say:
R.I.P. Boiled Water!
You will be mist 😔
#3
Where do animals go when their tails fall off? The retail store.
#4
What sound does a train make when it eats? It goes choo choo.
#5
What do you call a urinating block of cheese? A Cheese wiz.
#6
Why did the chicken cross the möbius strip? To get to the other… damnit!
#7
Not mine but my crush’s best dad joke:
1) what did one wave say to the other?
Ans: Nothing, they waved /“Sea you later”
#8
Did you know that they wont make 12 inch rulers any longer?
#9
Whenever anybody says ouch; “Don’t do that, it hurts!”
