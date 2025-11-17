Hey Pandas, What Are Your Best Dad Jokes? (Closed)

When does a joke become a dad joke? When it’s fully groan.

#1

what do you call a gender neutral lactose intolerant person? a non-buy dairy

#2

lol! I was going to say that a dad joke becomes a dad joke when it’s apparent, but I like that one too!

I’ve got hundreds of these.

-wanna hear two short jokes and a long joke?

Joke, joke, jooooooooooke.

-What do you call a fake noodle?

An impasta.

-Did you hear about the Italian chef?

He pasta way :,(

-Want to hear about something that’ll make you smile?

Your face muscles.

-Did you know French fries weren’t actually cooked in France?

They were cooked in Greece

-I wrote a song about a tortilla.

Actually, it’s more of a wrap.

-I can cut a piece of wood in half just by looking at it.

You might not believe me, but I saw it with my own two eyes.

-When the moon hits your knees, and you mispronounce trees.

Sycamore.

-knock knock

Who’s there?

Aardvark

Aardvark who?

Aardvark a million miles for one of your smiles

-I submitted ten jokes to a joke-writing contest competition to see if any of them made the finals.

Sadly, no pun in ten did.

I just wanna say:

R.I.P. Boiled Water!

You will be mist 😔

#3

Where do animals go when their tails fall off? The retail store.

#4

What sound does a train make when it eats? It goes choo choo.

#5

What do you call a urinating block of cheese? A Cheese wiz.

#6

Why did the chicken cross the möbius strip? To get to the other… damnit!

#7

Not mine but my crush’s best dad joke:

1) what did one wave say to the other?
Ans: Nothing, they waved /“Sea you later”

#8

Did you know that they wont make 12 inch rulers any longer?

#9

Whenever anybody says ouch; “Don’t do that, it hurts!”

