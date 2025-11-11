Stunningly Intricate Illustrations Of Animals And People Made Of Hundreds Of Wires

“Oh baby, baby, it’s a wired world” is the latest series by Greece-based visual designer Charis Tsevis who creates incredibly intricate wire illustrations of animals and people.
Tsevis says he was inspired by our highly wired world:
“So many cables, so many lines that transfer electricity and data. I am amazed by this networked, wired world. In this set of work I have collected 6 illustrations created for 5 clients during the last 2 years. All of them have to do with the relationship between the network and the human body and spirit”
Website: tsevis.com (via)
