Stunningly Intricate Illustrations Of Animals And People Made Of Hundreds Of Wires

by

“Oh baby, baby, it’s a wired world” is the latest series by Greece-based visual designer Charis Tsevis who creates incredibly intricate wire illustrations of animals and people.

Tsevis says he was inspired by our highly wired world:

“So many cables, so many lines that transfer electricity and data. I am amazed by this networked, wired world.  In this set of work I have collected 6 illustrations created for 5 clients during the last 2 years. All of them have to do with the relationship between the network and the human body and spirit”

Website: tsevis.com (via)

Stunningly Intricate Illustrations Of Animals And People Made Of Hundreds Of Wires
Stunningly Intricate Illustrations Of Animals And People Made Of Hundreds Of Wires
Stunningly Intricate Illustrations Of Animals And People Made Of Hundreds Of Wires
Stunningly Intricate Illustrations Of Animals And People Made Of Hundreds Of Wires
Stunningly Intricate Illustrations Of Animals And People Made Of Hundreds Of Wires
Stunningly Intricate Illustrations Of Animals And People Made Of Hundreds Of Wires
Stunningly Intricate Illustrations Of Animals And People Made Of Hundreds Of Wires

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Things We Wish Would Happen on Shameless
3 min read
Mar, 10, 2019
Hartnett Pearl Harbor
The Five Best Josh Hartnett Movies of His Career
3 min read
Jul, 5, 2019
Shameless 2.03 – I’ll Light A Candle For You Every Day – Shameless
3 min read
Jan, 1, 2010
30 Relatable, Weird, And Totally Charming Comics By Gaby Griggs
3 min read
Oct, 18, 2025
Shameless
Shameless Season 5 Episode 9 Review: “Carl’s First Sentencing”
3 min read
Mar, 16, 2015
Challenge: Give Your Pets Funny Emotions!
3 min read
Jul, 25, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.