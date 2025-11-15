Hey Pandas, What Was Your Moment When You Realized “Maybe I’m Not Straight”? (Closed)

by

Put your story of how you realized you were LGBTQ+.

#1

When I never had a crush. Aromantic asexual here!

#2

I was blushing at my bff once without realizing it, until I felt my cheeks. Also, boys used to chase me around when I was in like 3rd grade so I stuck around with my stronger, girl classmate!

#3

some girls in film just made me feel different

#4

In 6th grade, I realized I liked looking at girls’ butts more than at boys’ faces. Got me questioning and now I’m pansexual with no idea what my gender is :D

#5

new person of the same gender came to choir class. it was a pretty chill day and we were just doing a computer assignment. after hanging out with them for a bit and seeing them do some dancing, (not sure why that was even happening lol) i realized im definitely not straight

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The 5 Best Character Endings on 30 Rock Season 7
3 min read
Nov, 3, 2014
NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 10-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 9, 2025
5 Best 1-Shot Takes In Movies & TV Shows
3 min read
Jun, 5, 2023
What We Know about Paris Hilton’s New Show “Cooking With Paris”
3 min read
Jul, 18, 2021
Give The Gift Of Calm With These 23 Perfect Presents For Stressed Friends
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2025
Is Oscar Isaac The Best Choice For The MCU’s Moon Knight?
3 min read
Oct, 28, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.