Hey Pandas, What Was Your Moment When You Realized “Maybe I’m Not Straight”? (Closed)

Put your story of how you realized you were LGBTQ+.
#1
When I never had a crush. Aromantic asexual here!
#2
I was blushing at my bff once without realizing it, until I felt my cheeks. Also, boys used to chase me around when I was in like 3rd grade so I stuck around with my stronger, girl classmate!
#3
some girls in film just made me feel different
#4
In 6th grade, I realized I liked looking at girls’ butts more than at boys’ faces. Got me questioning and now I’m pansexual with no idea what my gender is :D
#5
new person of the same gender came to choir class. it was a pretty chill day and we were just doing a computer assignment. after hanging out with them for a bit and seeing them do some dancing, (not sure why that was even happening lol) i realized im definitely not straight
Follow Us