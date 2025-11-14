Hey Pandas, What Is One Technology From A Book Or Movie That You Wish Was In Real Life? (Closed)

by

Also, it would be interesting if you said what you would do with.

#1

invisibility cloaks from harry potter. Could cause some problems.. but e h.

#2

From most futuristic sci- fi space films: sleep pods.

#3

I would pick the ONI from Ready Player Two, and use it to tour Mars and the Moon. (The ONI is a device that is basically like VR but it looks, tastes, smells, feels, and sounds like real life)

#4

I would pick those cool tablets that are see-through! I thought those would be super cool.

#5

A hyperdrive/ warp drive, or any engine that can take us into interstellar space in little time. I would love to explore new planets and meet alien races.

#6

lightsabers….. *shwing* *shwing*

#7

I have a couple: fart gun from despicable me for pranking, a TARDIS for time travel (duh), and sonic specs because if you want to be the next Doctor Who, you need the full set!

#8

Tony Stark’s lab, in the age of Ultron, when they are trying to create Ultron by Jarvis. All of that futuristic technology would look SO cool, even as a souvenir. I would try to cure cancer, the flu, and stop global warming with the futuristic technology and with Jarvis.

#9

Vibranium and the Technology used in the whole movie

#10

Replicators from Star Trek would be awesome. For me personally, but also as a chance on global scale.

#11

A Harry Potter wand that actually works. Yes, I am aware that Harry Potter World has ineractive wands for sale. It is a possibility that I am planning every detail of a Harry Potter World trip despite the fact that it won’t happen anytime soon, at least until next year.

Patrick Penrose
