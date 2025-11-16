Hey Pandas, Create A 50-Word Story That Will Leave Us Wanting More

In 50 words or less enthrall us into a world of your imagination and leave us wanting more! Cliffhangers!
#1
Way less then 50 but a complete horror story
“Wait… Where’d the spider go…?” 😱
#2
“You knew,” she whispered. “You knew he was going to die.” I sat there in silence, emotions unwavering. “You told me he was safe!” She was screaming now. “You were there, when I told him not to worry, and you knew!!! I will continue to blame you, as if he died at your hand, not [the enemy’s]. ” I watched as the tears rolled down her face, and she started hitting me. I let her, because I had already come to terms with what I had done.
#3
I woke up, static ringing in my ears, all radios had gone dead. I tried the phone booth but it was dead too. I couldn’t see anyone here, there was no one. The One had summoned them all… nobody left. The enormity hit me as I fell on my metallic knees.
PS I’m a beginner writer so please give your rewiews and tell me what needs improvement.
#4
Okay, this is way bigger than 50 words, but this is the prologue to a book I’m writing.
Dear Dr. Glenn Williams,
I am a historian, fascinated by old artifacts and landmarks. Recently I came across an old orphanage, reduced to stone. I read the sign in the front. “Toll Orphanage.” It was built in 1795. I was getting a bad aura from it, but I was so intrigued, I searched the rubble for anything valuable. I came across an old diary made of leather. It is unclear the full name of the little girl who wrote it, but her first name was Naomi. I’ve written down everything written in the diary. They’re all in order in this file. Hopefully it will help your supernatural research.
Sincerely, Dr. James Walker.
And then it’s just the entire girl’s diary. Let’s just say it’s a totally normal orphanage with no supernatural or demonic or spooky biz Goin on… definitely…
#5
This is over 50 and is going to have some words censored but oh well.
“Mummy! Look at me mummy! Look! Mummy, look!” I was hanging upside down on the monkey bars at our local playground. I liked the one daddy took to me whenever I was with him for the weekend, but when I asked mummy, she said she didn’t have enough gas and then clocked me. It didn’t hurt. It never really does anymore. It’s gone numb.
“Uhhh… Lilly, please be careful, alrigh’? Don’ hurt youself, we can’ afford social…” my mum slurred her words, the sentence left hanging, like a cliffhanger. It wasn’t strange to see my mom coddling a beer, even in the afternoon.
“Alrigh’ Lilly, lez get goin’. It goin’ tu rain soon hon’.” I looked up at the sky. It was a perfect day: a warm breeze, big bright sun, not a cloud in the sky. I looked to my mom, who guzzled the rest of her beverage and made her way to the car, tripping over nothing particular.
The last time mummy was drunk and drove, Social Services had a talk with me about what mummy did and why it was bad. They said that if she was to ever do it again, to tell her off. I did that once, and mummy got very mad at me. She said if I ever talked back to her again or told her what to do she wouldn’t let me go over to daddy’s house. I told daddy that by accident, and he said that would be against the rules. I asked who made them, and he just put more spaghetti on my plate, not answering me. That’s when I know it’s a grown up question, and not for a 5 year old like me.
Daddys girlfriend, Cheryl, is really nice. She is African American, and she has these really cool hairstyles. I asked her if I could watch her put them in her hair, and she explained what she was doing the whole time, and even let me put some cream in her hair. I told her her Bantu Knots looked cool, and how I wanted to have some in my hair, but she said she would explain why that wasn’t ok when I was grown up.
A lot of people say that. I don’t know why.
“Lilly, lisen’, please. Du ya’ wanna’ sit in da’ fron’ or tha back, hun?”
Now I had no choice. She was going to drive. I chose the back. In case mummy couldn’t hit the brakes in time, I would hopefully only get off with only a scratch. Right?
As mummy turned onto their road, I saw the last stop light. We were almost there. The tears that were threatening to spill could go back to their hidey holes. The light turned red. We were so close. So, so close.
Except, mummy didn’t stop. Instead, she sped up.
“Mummy, mummy, mum slow down please! We’re going to crash! MUMMY!”
My mum turned around slowly, not looking ahead.
“Don’ worry ma’ love. Itz all part of the plan.” She grabbed the nearest water bottle and raised it, as a salute.
“Herez to see’n you ‘gain, in a ‘etter place thi’ time.”
I closed my eyes and waited for the impact, but…
#6
I looked around trying to find the source of the explosion.The people in the village had regularly insisted that the goings-on in the factory were not normal but until now my superiors had ignored it. I looked around only to see that the rest of my unit were not there any more. I was alone when I saw it…
(Sorry, slightly over 50)
#7
The room was clouded with an oppressive silence. Until it was shattered by the scraping of metal along stone, a screech so ear piercing if anyone were here they may feel their ears were about to bleed. However, no one was here. No one alive anyway. Or so it was believed.
#8
Only 50… hmmm: “My mom found my report card.” Idk im not that good at making stories
#9
He turned around, he stared into two lantern like yellow eyes, then he saw the rest of the creature, it was a giant slimy dark green snake, it’s tail continued into the dark abyss, this was a creature of pure death.
#10
As he peeled back the cover inch by inch from the truck, the hairs on his arms and neck stood up. A lonely bead of sweat traced its way from his forehead down to his cheek before dripping onto his shirt. Whatever was underneath the cover had him in a stone cold sweat.
#11
The beach breeze was kissing our skin.
He whispered, ‘I want you.’
I responded, ‘Take me.’
The waves washed over our bodies.
He disappeared.
Is he coming back …?
#12
“This entire time…You knew?!” The young man yelled at the two older females.
“[His name], there’s nothing we could have do-” his mother began before he snapped at her.. “NO! THERE WAS! WE COULD’VE STOPPED IT,WE COULD’VE HELPED HER! HOW ARE YOU SO CALM WHEN YOUR DAUGHTER IS PROBABLY DEAD?!” he continued to scream his heart out,his older sister’s blood boiling from anger.. “AND HOW DID *YOU* NEVER KNOW?! SHE’S THE CLOSEST TO YOU YET YOU NEVER FOUND OUT! *YOU’RE* THE REASON SHE RAN AWAY IN THE FIRST PLACE!” The boy stared back at her, his eyes watering before he ran to his room.
Is he really why she’s gone..?
#13
Over 50 – apologies…..
He had never been in finer company. Perhaps because he had never owned a cat.
How refreshing to have a companion who never criticized his choice of footwear, or complained he read too much when the TV was tuned to the program “just everyone” was watching.
The cat even enjoyed an early dinner and eagerly devoured his share of the special dishes he had been cooking of late.
And therein was the problem. How to acquire the elusive ingredient they both had come to relish.
Just what we’re they to do when the last of the second wife he had butchered was gone?
#14
I awoke in a sweat. That damn owl. I looked over the clock said 3:33. I shuddered. Something is not right. Three days in a row I wake up freaked, thinking about an owl. Now I have sores. Behind my ear it looks like a divot. Aliens, demons? I’m scared.
#15
“The magic a human uses, be they lilin, angel, demon or faery, is derived from the Void Aspect of the Gods and Goddesses. The Void Aspect was split into the ten Aspects of Fire, Water, Earth, Air, Lightning, Plant, Metal, Ice, Light and Darkness to make magic possible for humans.
Humans can possess upto three Aspects, even multiple of the same type. Having only the Primary is “Pure”, upto Secondary it is “Norm”, and with the Tertiary, “Zenith”.
While humans have upto three Aspects, Demigods and Demigodesses have only one infused with Void Particles, making theirs manifolds stronger. The Eldritch on another hand, have Aspects even closer to the Void Aspect, like much more powerful Demideities with multiple Void Particle infused Aspects.
#16
Not a story but a post about writing – a teacher once taught a class that a successful story had 4 things: mystery, religion, sex and the aristocracy. Now write a story. One child scribbled for a few minutes and sat back. “You’ve finished?” asked the teacher. “I have, yes.” This is the story – “Oh, my God!” exclaimed the Duchess. “I’m pregnant. I wonder who the father is.”
#17
Inhale, exhale.
I knew it wouldn’t help, because I knew everything, but I couldn’t help but try.
I had the answer to every question, and endless knowledge about everything that went on in the world. Every death, birth, lie, and word that was said. It was torture.
And of everything I knew, the one thing that remained a mystery was why.
#19
#20
Inhale, exhale.
I knew it wouldn’t help, but I tried anyway.
Because I knew everything. Every death, every birth, every answer to every question. Even every word that was said. I held the solution to every problem, every cure to every sickness.
It was a constant stream of endless knowledge.
And it was torture.
I had been born with no way to communicate. I had to watch the world collapse around me knowing I had the solutions to each problem and no way to share it.
My body was devoid of energy, it was spent absorbing the everlasting ocean of information that was trapped inside my mind. Of course, I had never seen anything past my hospital bed, but I knew exactly what if would feel like to be anywhere else.
Doctors wondered what was wrong with me. I couldn’t tell them. Because the only thing I would never understand was why I was the girl who knew everything.
#21
“No! Don’t let go! I got you!” She screamed gripping onto my wrist tighter. I grimaced, craning my neck to look down at what lay below me. I felt myself jerk downwards and her hand slipped- I managed to grab onto her fingers just in time. My arm burned, and I tried to reach up and grab the edge but I was too far down, and couldn’t reach.
She looked down at me with tears in her eyes, her bottom lip quivering.
I stared at her, our eyes meeting.
“I’ll remember you. I promise. Let me go, you’ll see.” I tried to keep my voice steady but I still sounded scared
“You don’t know that,” she replied, just as her fingers slipped. I grit my teeth and she screamed, grabbing onto my fingers just in time. I yelled at the pain.
“I promise,” I said, tears welling in my own eyes. ” Please.”
She shook her head, at a loss for words. I nodded.
“It’s okay,” I whispered, determination overwhelming the fear. Then I wrenched my hand from her grasp and fell.
#22
Once upon a time there was a girl named Asher, Asher ate turkey stew it was her favorite. Ashers mom died in a plane
crash. Asher was at home enjoying herself as hundreds of people were suffering and in pain (including her mom) She didn’t even
cry when her mom died. She wasn’t sad, not at all, but she knew she was an orphan now. But she could handle it, after all she was 12. It occurred to her that the authorities would come
But when she heard the knock on the door she knew. She knew that it was them. She knew she had to hide, but first she had to grab a notebook
(Sorry way over 50 words but…)
#23
Churchbells ringing on a sunday morning, sun tenderly caressing the skin that‘s starting to bloom to it‘s full rosy appearance. A smile on their faces they walk through the green meadows of this springday; up the hill where the big trees are watching and caring for the world. No sounds…
#24
Struggling to stand she tried to see in vain where it had gone.
Her breath quickened as she strained to listen.
She could hear the faint hiss of the rain barely audible above the roar of her heart in her ears.
Then she heard another sound, freezing in terror she
#25
All of her life, she knew she didn’t belong there. She’d always been different, but learned over the years to bear it in silence. She could never live up to the demands, so just quit trying to fit in, so the words “don’t come back” hurt worse coming from her father.
#26
note(This isn’t part of the story):the story is NOT 50 words!
“Well, well, well.” The tumbleweed grinned, rolling around. “Look who it is, it’s poor old Tom.”
The heirloom sighed, this seemed to happen every time. The next thing he knew, Tom figured he was going to get beat up. “Garis, he needs punishment!” The tumbleweed, Salsola, snapped. Garis moved forward with a smirk.
Suddenly, Tom woke up! He’d dreamed about being turned into a down-on-their-luck tomato, again!
#27
It was 3 days since I was lost in Africa with my backpack and a water bottle. I came across a burial ground were some people were chanting with large brown beads and pulled out a coffin from the ground. When it was opened, it was someone I should’ve never seen. He was dressed in his brown coat and his glasses intact.
PS, this is from a dream I had a few months ago… just gave the cliffhanger part of it
#28
There was that all too familiar smell – a mixture of detergent, rain and ink. “Welcome to St Margaret’s!”, exclaimed the head teacher, throwing open the doors. The two girls, and their mother entered. The girls were identical, despite being different ages. Standing awkwardly to one side of the head teacher, were two year sixes. One shuffled their feet on the shiny wood floor, the other kept her head down. “So,” began the head teacher “what do yo – oh,”. They disappeared like a silvery mist.
#29
(This is actually based on a franchise called the Camp Half-Blood Chronicles by Rick Riordan. Sorry, a little over 50 words)
So this is how it was meant to be. All those quests for nothing. Chaos himself was rising from the depths of his realm. Camp Jupiter, Camp Half-Blood both would be destroyed. Legions of monsters were attacking from all sides, assisted by the other Protogenoi. Without demigods, the Olympians themselves would start to fade. The end of Olympus and its legacy was nearing, all unless….
#30
“Mommy, Mommy! Look at the new friend I made!” My daughter, Lucy, said gesturing to her left. “There’s no one there sweetie,” I say. “Now, go and play.” I watch as she runs off to the swings. A few moments later I look up and see her sitting on the swing. Almost immediately, a gust of wind pushes her. I stare in shock—the ghosts.
Not sure it makes the cutoff, but i wrote this story in a pinterest comment section and it blew up lol
#31
“Running as fast as I could! It was chasing me! It knew me! I didn’t know it though! I turn the corner to see another one, and another and another! The mirrors shatter! It shattered them! I shattered them. The only one left was me. “
#32
The wind can pick up whispers. And if you listen, really listen, you can catch snippets of what was said. Some things are told on purpose, some others let slip by mistake. Either way the wind will carry the whispers, to the tower on the lake. Where they’re written.
#33
“What was that sound?” I asked. My friends didn’t answer, and I laughed nervously. “Okay stop, that’s actually freaking me out.”
I flicked on the lamp in my bedroom, finding comfort in the brightness, even though it was silly. To my surprise I found myself looking at a empty bedroom, sleeping bags and nail polish still scattered across the floor.
“Hello? You can come out now,” I said sarcastically, laughing again even though my heart was racing.
Then the door opened.
#34
Fox: It’s honestly thinking back on how different things could have been. I mean I really don’t care… it just would have been a completely different happiness than it is now.
Question: Are you happy with how things did turn out?
Fox: Well-(laughs)- for all I know things would have ended up the same! I mean I doubt it. Fine, you want an answer? Yes.Yes I am. Sure I’ve got some issues but, hey, we’re all human right? Oh! Wait nevermind.
