41 Pictures Of Captivating Nordic Nature That I Took When I Moved To Iceland

Growing up in the beautiful country of Switzerland, I never really was into nature photography. I was almost blind to the beauty that I called home. Somehow I always knew I would move somewhere else one day. I always felt drawn to the Nordic countries and Iceland was on my “want to visit one-day” list.

At one point my boyfriend and I decided to go and visit Iceland for a month and see if it could potentially be our new home. We immediately fell in love with the raw and moody landscapes. And the rest is history! As soon as we got back, we sold all of our stuff, became minimalists, quit our jobs and moved to Iceland.

Fascinated by details and minimalism, I am found most of my spare time capturing the atmospheric landscapes of Iceland. Here are a few pictures I’ve taken so far! Enjoy. 

More info: Instagram | Instagram

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
