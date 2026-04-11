63 Posts All About Life In America

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Throughout the years, Americans have been one of the proudest nations in the world. The U.S. has dominated popular culture since the 20th century, remained the economic and military superpower, and has generally been referred to as the land of dreams. In recent years, that has changed. According to Gallup, Americans’ pride in being American dipped to a historic low in 2025.

Some might even say that there is a cultural decline in the U.S. happening right in front of our eyes. Bored Panda has searched the Internet for the most relevant and poignant posts about what it’s like to live in the United States of America at the moment. Is the U.S. still the land of the free? Scroll and see for yourselves!

#1 The People Are Tired

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: Nice_Daikon6096

#2 Even German Patriotism Is Superior

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: plushpaper

#3 I Guess She’s Never Heard Of The Us Southwest

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: reddit.com, mirxclealigner

If you think the people who posted these entries are just critical doomsayers, you’d be wrong. Other people online with some expertise are pointing out that the 2020s might be the worst decade for American popular culture, for example. Music critic and historian Ted Gioia has declared on his Substack, The Honest Broker, that America no longer has any “creative energy.”

In an interview with The Atlantic, Gioia said that nowadays, everything seems like a regurgitation of something from the past. Countless reboots and revivals of movies and TV shows, the unwillingness of entertainment companies to take risks, and social media algorithms that show us “slight variations of our favorite things” are all part of a plan by mysterious forces to impose stagnation on us, according to Gioia.

#4 Meanwhile, The Us Is Rolling Back Child Labor Laws!!!

63 Posts All About Life In America

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#5 Girl Thinks America Hasn’t Won A War Since Ww2

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: semper-S3XY

#6 And Somehow Americans Can’t Connect The Dots For Why It Isn’t Working

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: Blurple694201

Take a moment to think about your tastes, Pandas. When you think about the movies, books, and music that you enjoy and watch/read/listen to and come back to repeatedly, what decade are they from? Are you a fan of contemporary entertainment, or do you find yourself thinking, “It was better in the old days”?

Evidence would suggest that the latter is truer. In 2024, for example, people listened to more music that was released in the years before than to newly released music. There is also a trend that every year, “catalog music” (18 months or older) takes up a greater percentage of the albums people stream online.

#7 Truth About How The Economy Works

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: Alarmed_Abalone_849

#8 Want Kids? Cool.. Can You Afford Them?

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: Repulsive_Case_2116

#9 Found A Rare America Good Post

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: Bisex-Bacon

In 2024, 72.6% of total album-equivalent music consumption in the United States was catalog music. In 2025, that share was even higher. Only 24.2% of new (“current”) music accounted for streams in the U.S., while 75.8% were of “old,” catalog music. While not particularly alarming, it still signals a trend that people might not be interested in music that comes out nowadays.

#10 The American Mind Can’t Comprehend

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: HorcruxKing

#11 I See This A Good Amount On Reddit

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: uses_for_mooses, x.com

#12 Wait Till They Figure Out Americans Use The Word Autumn Too

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: Alarmed-Macaroon5483, x.com

It’s not just music: people think that movies, fashion, TV, and sports have all gotten worse in the 2020s. In fact, in YouGov’s 2024 poll about the best and worst decades, Americans named the 2020s as the worst of the last century. There is, however, a certain amount of bias when it comes to these types of polls. People have a tendency to remember the decades when they were children as the best and perceive the current times as the worst.

#13 We Can’t Even Use Our Own Flag😭

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: Revolutionary_Body65

#14 Israelis Get Free College And Healthcare Though 👍

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: Blurple694201

#15 The American Government Blaming Their Own Population For Their Suffering Rather Than Helping Them

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: RefrigeratorGrand619, x.com

For example, many Americans think this is the worst decade for the economy. But when we look at the Great Depression (when unemployment exceeded even the biggest numbers we saw during the lockdown in 2020), it can give us perspective. Still, almost anything related to politics can be explained by which party is in the government. “People whose party is in the White House always have more favorable sentiment than people who don’t,” director of the University of Michigan’s Surveys of Consumers Joanne Hsu told WaPo. “And this has widened over time.”

#16 We Live In A World Where You Can Pay For Insurance And Still Not Afford Care

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: Alarmed_Abalone_849

#17 Agreed

63 Posts All About Life In America

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#18 Monetizing Survival And Calling It Freedom

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: Alarmed_Abalone_849

What the YouGov researchers have also found in their 2024 survey is that despite thinking that the many things that made the U.S. great are gone, this decade is still the one they would rather live in. Experts say that this is a natural part of “declinism,” the belief that the world is getting worse. Even when we’re on vacation, we often don’t enjoy the trip to the fullest during it and focus on our lost luggage and the annoying mosquito bites. When we get home and a few days pass, though, the trip doesn’t seem that bad, and we would actually gladly do it all over again.

#19 The United States Is A Failed State

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: Alarmed_Abalone_849

#20 What Do You Think About This?

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: anotherare, x.com

#21 Rent Doubled. Pay Didn’t. Now What

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: Alarmed_Abalone_849, x.com

What do you think about the current state of the U.S., Pandas? Do you buy into the declinist view that everything in America is going down the toilet? Or do you think it’s just doomsayers blowing it out of proportion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! And be sure to check out some things that are normal to Americans but that the non-American mind cannot comprehend.

#22 How It Works

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: bumpy_disposition

#23 Time To Pack Your Bags!

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: No-Ambition2043

#24 Experience Requirements Are Getting Ridiculous

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: Alarmed_Abalone_849

#25 America’s Retirement Plan

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: Nice_Daikon6096

#26 Governments Can Help Their People; It’s A Matter Of Priorities

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: Alarmed_Abalone_849

#27 United States Of Convenience

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: cy6nu5

#28 Us Healthcare Strikes Again

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: The-Berzerker

#29 Very Normal Country

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: phantomreader42

#30 Hmm

63 Posts All About Life In America

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#31 ..and I’m Supposed To Save For Retirement?

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: Nice_Daikon6096

#32 Rejected Their “Generous” Unpaid One Week Trial

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: IndividualDoughnut96

#33 We’re Paying More, Getting Less, And Quality Is Worse

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: Alarmed_Abalone_849

#34 Guy Thinks Jambalaya And Cornbread Aren’t American 💀💀

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: AppalachianChungus

#35 Americans Can’t Handle Nudity

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Image source: AKL_Redditor

#36 Lmfao

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#37 Nobody Likes Americans!

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: Morganrow

#38 Americans Are Homeless; Uyghurs Have Nice Homes

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: tghjfhy

#39 The Famously “Very Weak” U.S. Air Force

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: TrixoftheTrade

#40 Til Europeans Can’t Gain Weight

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: Pennsylvanier

#41 Semantics

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: bytemage

#42 Seen In Seattle, Washington

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: Blurple694201

#43 Those Evil Socialists Are Hiding Their Homeless In Homes

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: Blurple694201

#44 It’s Time To Face Reality

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: Blurple694201

#45 Best Synopsis I’ve Seen Yet

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: reddit.com

#46 I Prefer Historically Accurate Games

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: Blurple694201

#47 Corporate Greed In Numbers

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: Alarmed_Abalone_849

#48 When Did America Stop Prioritizing America?

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: Repulsive_Case_2116

#49 This Argument Requires Ignoring Who It Affects

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: Alarmed_Abalone_849

#50 Not Much To Say About This One

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: reddit.com

#51 Paul Ryan Touts $1.50/Wk Pay Rise But Gets Murdered By Words

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: notinferno

#52 We’re Calling This ‘The Market’ Instead Of Looting, And That’s The Problem

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: Repulsive_Case_2116

#53 Student Loans Are The Expense People Can’t Get Rid Of

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: Alarmed_Abalone_849

#54 This Is Evil

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: 5upralapsarian

#55 “Criminally”

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: tall_dreamy_doc

#56 Don’t Mess With Texas…

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: WhyteBoiLean

#57 Palestine Twitter 🙄

63 Posts All About Life In America

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#58 Found This 😂

63 Posts All About Life In America

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#59 Japan Has Anti Homeless Benches

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: EmperorSnake1

#60 How Americans Are Greeted In Norway

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: reddit.com

#61 Many Americans Still Haven’t Caught On

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: Blurple694201

#62 College In The U.S. Is Priced Like A Luxury, Sold Like A Necessity

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: Alarmed_Abalone_849

#63 Europeans Trying Not To Cherry Pick:

63 Posts All About Life In America

Image source: Happycrige

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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