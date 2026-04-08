79 Depressing Posts That Prove We Might Be Living In The Stupidest Time In History

The Internet has brought us a lot of things… Funny memes, cute cats, beautiful photos, interesting facts, news, and the realization that we just might be living in the age of stupid. For every enlightening post out there, there seems to be at least one other that proves the population is getting dumber by the day.
Remember the 2006 movie Idiocracy? It was meant to be a satirical film critiquing modern society’s anti-intellectualism and consumerism. Back then, it humorously depicted a future dominated by morons. Plot twist: it might not have been so fictitious after all.
There’s an entire online community aptly called Idiocracy. The page is dedicated to documenting the evolution of modern society as predicted by the film. Bored Panda has put together some of their best posts for you to scroll through while you ponder whether it’s possible for people to get even more stupid.
#1 Go Away
Image source: cimulate
People laughed at the 2006 movie Idiocracy. The movie follows Joe, whose life changes when he becomes the guinea pig for a secret hibernation experiment. When Joe finally wakes up after 500 years, he realizes that he is the smartest man on the planet.
The satirical film shone a light on modern society’s anti-intellectualism and consumerism. It showed us a future dominated by idiocy, where dumb reigned supreme and world leaders were utter morons…
Fast forward 20 years, and it might no longer be considered a comedy but rather a prophetic vision and the perfect portrayal of societal decay, which is anything but amusing.
#2 Thats A Bold Strategy Cotton
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#3 Hadn’t Really Thought Of It, But Yeah
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Many argue that Idiocracy arrived much sooner than any of us thought possible. There are disturbing parallels between what was portrayed in the satirical film and the reality we’re faced with today. “Are we living in the age of stupid? The era of the idiot?” asks the Guardian in an updated review of the 2006 dystopian comedy.
“The answer of course is yes,” it continues. “With examples of monstrous moronicism everywhere – from climate deniers to the ‘plandemic’ crowd who believe Covid-19 was cooked up in Bill Gates’ basement.”
#4 Brought To You By Carls Junior
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#5 Today’s Poll At The Chick-Fil-A Drive Through
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#6 I Like Money
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Even those who acted in the film now wonder if it was more of a documentary than fiction. Terry Crews, who played the part of President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho, said in a 2017 interview that Idiocracy was “so prophetic in so many ways it actually scares people”.
One of the scenes shows Camacho firing live rounds from an automatic rifle to get people’s attention in the House of Representatives, and one can almost imagine something similar happening in today’s world, where presidents are going on manic rants and casually dropping F-bombs on social media.
#7 Do Your Part!
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#8 Welcome To Target. I Love You
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#9 Yup, We Are Very Much Ahead Of Schedule
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“The jokes flow thick and fast and the premise, while a little one-note, never gets old. The underlying message of course is that humans ought to take such things as science, research and knowledge seriously, lest we create our own Idiocracy,” reads the Guardian’s review.
“Will we heed the warning? In the cacophony of modern existence, with so much stupidity flying at us from so many directions, it’s difficult to be optimistic,” it continues. “One day future humans may very well ask – provided they are still capable of forming a sentence – why come we no listen?”
#10 Incredible Foresight By Carl Sagan, And Terrifying
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#11 Straight From The Sequel
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#12 Why Didn’t It Turn Out? 1 Star!
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Research has shown that humans are, to put it politely, not getting more intelligent but rather, quite the opposite. One University of Michigan study found that people across the board are finding it more difficult to concentrate and losing their ability to reason and problem-solve.
According to researchers, it’s a trend that appears to have started in the mid-2010s and got much worse during the Covid pandemic. Six Seconds, a global emotional intelligence community, released a grim report in 2024 that stated bluntly, “The data is clear: we’ve entered a global emotional recession.”
#13 This Hurts My Head
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#14 It’s Terminal Y’all
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#15 Wow
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The “State of the Heart: 2024 Report” found that global emotional intelligence scores have declined for 4 consecutive years. “From 2019 to 2023, global average emotional intelligence scores declined 5.54%; scores on every individual competency also dropped,” it notes.
The report also reveals that well-being scores declined for the five years between 2019 and 2023, dropping 5.3%.
#16 Your Lips Are Too Big
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#17 Don’t Forget To Subscribe. We Love You
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#18 The Dumbing Down Continues
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“On average, people are more volatile; less likely to be able to navigate emotions. They’re less likely to feel connected to empathy, or a bigger sense of purpose,” said Six Seconds CEO Joshua Freedman. “They’re less likely to be able to accurately understand and label the feelings they’re experiencing – a crucial foundation for mental and emotional health.”
#19 Rapper Expecting Babies With 5 Different Women
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
#20 I Don’t Like Money
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#21 Make Sure To Update The Software In Your Grill!
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You have every reason to be concerned, says Dov Baron, an expert on leadership and emotional intelligence.
Baron says that, ultimately, we could watch the movie Idiocracy, laugh, and ignore the writing on the wall, “or we can each take responsibility and see it as a cautionary tale that encourages us to reassess our priorities, promote critical thinking, emotional intelligence and education, and strive for a more compassionate and meaningful future.”
#22 God Safe Us
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#23 Those Are There To Protect Your Eyes
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#24 Reading Is So 2025
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Baron warns that the dumbing down of America isn’t just about a decline in intellectual standards; it’s also about a decline in emotional intelligence.
“With the dumbing down of popular culture, rampant consumerism, political incompetence, and the prevalence of social media platforms filled with frivolous content, the film’s themes, which once seemed far-fetched, ring truer today than ever,” he warns.
Do you believe we are living in the age of Idiocracy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.
#25 Please Only Come Into Our Hospital If You’re In Good Health
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#26 The Years Passed. Mankind Became Stupider At A Frightening Rate
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#27 Settlement
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#28 We Still Have 4 Days Left
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#29 Right Where This Belongs
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#30 Mcdonald’s New “Play Place” For Children. Two Screens/Two Chairs
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#31 Yah, I Went To Law School Here
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#32 Is It True?
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#33 Every Word In This Sentence Gets Progressively Worse As It Goes Along
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#34 “Your Honor… Just Look At Him”
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#35 I Like Money
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#36 NYC Mayoral Candidates Have Absolutely No Idea How Much Housing In The City Costs
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#37 What In The Wide World Of Idiocracy Gave Them That Idea
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#38 Title
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#39 Made In The USA
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#40 The Pinnacle Of The Culture Today
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#41 Imagine Being An Adult And You Get Schooled By Crayola
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#42 Genuinely How Is This Possible?
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#43 Halloween 2024
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#44 Collecting Sun Light
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#45 This
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#46 Comrade Is Confused
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#47 Welcome To Sf, I Love You
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#48 A New Dark Ages
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#49 Just A Reminder
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#50 Brought To You By Carl’s Jr
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#51 Don’t Hire Kim Kardashian, Esq. If You Need A Qualified Costco-Educated Attorney
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#52 All Hail The Great Leader!
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#53 Breaking News
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#54 Costco CEO Doubles Down On Being A “Glizzy Gobbler”
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#55 If One Company Is Taking Over, It Could Be Worse. Welcome To Costco, I Love You
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#56 Curing Pancreatic Cancer Is Pompous
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#57 Amazon’s New Fulfillment Center In Mexico
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#58 It’s No Carl’s Jr
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#59 Carl Sagan
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#60 Drones Over Us
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#61 Welcome To Costco
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#62 It’s Got What Plants Crave, It’s Got Petroleum
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#63 And It Even Came True
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#64 Prime It’s What Firefighters Crave
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#65 Anybody Remember When These 2 Forces Collided?
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#66 The Computers Will Think So We Don’t Have To
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#67 You’re Even Smarter Than President Camacho
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#68 Selling Trash
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#69 It’s Happening Guys, Get Ready
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#70 What?
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#71 Brought To You By Morons Breeding
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#72 This Is Lowkey Of Getting Scary, Guys
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#73 Brought To You By KFC
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#74 Louisnana’s Finest
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#75 Don’t Send Me Through The Gay Beam Machine
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#76 Only 23% Of Surveyed Americans Were Able To Locate Iran On A Map
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#77 The Birth Of Idiocracy
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#78 We Truly Live In A Country
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#79 Buy One, Feed 6…that’s How It Works Right?
Image source: otto_347
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