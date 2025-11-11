16 Funny-Shaped Fruits And Vegetables That Forgot How To Be Plants

In truth, there is quite a variety of reasons for which fruits and veggies can grow into weird shapes. The most common is damage/scar tissue. If some part of the fruit or vegetable is scarred, especially during its earliest growing stages, this can slow the growth in that area and cause it to deform the rest of the plant. In the case of root vegetables, inconsistent soil fertilization can also cause strange growth – carrots, for example, can branch out and grow arms into surrounding pockets of soil.
Fruits and exotic vegetables can often be forced to grow into certain desired shapes, although none of these weird fruits shown below are artificially shaped. By enclosing them into glass forms, tree and vine fruits can be forced to grow into squares, stars, hearts or any other funny fruit form. Some farmers even grow pears that look like Buddha!
Now, scroll down below and check these funny photos of fruits and veggies for yourself!
A Sophisticated Radish
Source: reddit
StrawBEARy
Source: imgur
Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear As A Carrot
Source: metro.co.uk
A Duck-Shaped Tomato
Image credits: Rick
A Happy Eggplant That Wants To Hug You
Image credits: MelButts22
A Radish And A Carrot Taking A Bath
Source: planetivy.com
A Goose-Shaped Gourd
Source: uyirvani.com
An Evil Tomato
Image credits: unknown
A Bear-Shaped Potato
Image credits: Geoff Robinson
A Long-Nosed Eggplant
Image credits: unknown
A Duck-Shaped Gourd
Source: quecanteo.com
Terrified Peppers
Source: imgur
Baby Carrot Won’t Let Go Of It’s Mother
Source: imgur
A Rabbit-Shaped Tomato
Image credits: unknown
A Running Radish
Source: planetivy.com
A Long-Faced Eggplant
Source: imgur
P.S. We always try our best to credit each and every photographer, but sometimes it’s impossible to track some of them. Please contact us if you know the missing authors.
Follow Us