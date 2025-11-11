16 Funny-Shaped Fruits And Vegetables That Forgot How To Be Plants

You’d think that a carrot is a carrot, but that’s just not the case – some carrots are just carrots, and others are also intergalactic superheroes. And we’ve got a series of amazing exotic fruits and weird vegetables here to prove it.

In truth, there is quite a variety of reasons for which fruits and veggies can grow into weird shapes. The most common is damage/scar tissue. If some part of the fruit or vegetable is scarred, especially during its earliest growing stages, this can slow the growth in that area and cause it to deform the rest of the plant. In the case of root vegetables, inconsistent soil fertilization can also cause strange growth – carrots, for example, can branch out and grow arms into surrounding pockets of soil.

Fruits and exotic vegetables can often be forced to grow into certain desired shapes, although none of these weird fruits shown below are artificially shaped. By enclosing them into glass forms, tree and vine fruits can be forced to grow into squares, stars, hearts or any other funny fruit form. Some farmers even grow pears that look like Buddha!

Now, scroll down below and check these funny photos of fruits and veggies for yourself!

A Sophisticated Radish

Source: reddit

StrawBEARy

16 Funny-Shaped Fruits And Vegetables That Forgot How To Be Plants

Source: imgur

Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear As A Carrot

16 Funny-Shaped Fruits And Vegetables That Forgot How To Be Plants

Source: metro.co.uk

A Duck-Shaped Tomato

16 Funny-Shaped Fruits And Vegetables That Forgot How To Be Plants

Image credits: Rick

 A Happy Eggplant That Wants To Hug You

16 Funny-Shaped Fruits And Vegetables That Forgot How To Be Plants

Image credits: MelButts22

A Radish And A Carrot Taking A Bath

16 Funny-Shaped Fruits And Vegetables That Forgot How To Be Plants

Source: planetivy.com

A Goose-Shaped Gourd

16 Funny-Shaped Fruits And Vegetables That Forgot How To Be Plants

Source: uyirvani.com

An Evil Tomato

16 Funny-Shaped Fruits And Vegetables That Forgot How To Be Plants

Image credits: unknown

A Bear-Shaped Potato

16 Funny-Shaped Fruits And Vegetables That Forgot How To Be Plants

Image credits: Geoff Robinson

A Long-Nosed Eggplant

16 Funny-Shaped Fruits And Vegetables That Forgot How To Be Plants

Image credits: unknown

A Duck-Shaped Gourd

16 Funny-Shaped Fruits And Vegetables That Forgot How To Be Plants

Source: quecanteo.com

Terrified Peppers

16 Funny-Shaped Fruits And Vegetables That Forgot How To Be Plants

Source: imgur

Baby Carrot Won’t Let Go Of It’s Mother

16 Funny-Shaped Fruits And Vegetables That Forgot How To Be Plants

Source: imgur

A Rabbit-Shaped Tomato

16 Funny-Shaped Fruits And Vegetables That Forgot How To Be Plants

Image credits: unknown

A Running Radish

16 Funny-Shaped Fruits And Vegetables That Forgot How To Be Plants

Source: planetivy.com

A Long-Faced Eggplant

16 Funny-Shaped Fruits And Vegetables That Forgot How To Be Plants

Source: imgur

P.S. We always try our best to credit each and every photographer, but sometimes it’s impossible to track some of them. Please contact us if you know the missing authors.

