Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: “Girls Don’t Really Count”

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After someone becomes a parent, they usually need some time to adjust to their new “job.” After all, it’s one thing to read about how to feed and change a baby, but another to actually do it on little to no sleep.

However, one young mom—whose first child, a beautiful baby girl, was just a few months old—recently learned she was pregnant again. The news was a complete shock, since she and her husband had been strictly using birth control. That is, until they discovered a horrifying truth: his mother was so disappointed with the gender of her new grandchild that she took matters into her own hands to force a male “heir.”

This woman learned she was pregnant just a few months after giving birth to her first child

Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;

Image credits: itovailona/Envato (not the actual photo)

Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: “Girls Don’t Really Count”

And as it turns out, it was all because of her mother-in-law

Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;

The lady was desperate for a male “heir” to “secure” her family’s bloodline

Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;

Image credits:  MaplesImages/Envato (not the actual photo)

Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;

The young woman clarified a few important details

Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;

Image credits: MamaThrowaway143

She also answered some of people’s biggest questions

Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;

Those who read the woman’s story were absolutely appalled by her mother-in-law’s behavior

Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;

Eventually, the woman released an update on her difficult situation

Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;

Image credits: Matilda Wormwood/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;
Woman Realizes MIL Has Done Something Diabolical After A Pregnancy Test: &#8220;Girls Don’t Really Count&#8221;

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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