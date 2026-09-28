Talulah Riley: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Talulah Riley
September 26, 1985
Hertfordshire, UK
41 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Talulah Riley?
Talulah Riley is a British actress known for her sharp intelligence and her elegant screen presence. Her diverse and acclaimed performances bring a striking depth to both classic period dramas and ambitious science fiction projects throughout her successful career.
She first gained widespread notice playing Mary Bennet in the 2005 film Pride and Prejudice. The hit feature earned critical praise, and she is known for her interest in physics.
Early Life and Education
Creativity shaped her early household in Hemel Hempstead with supportive and entrepreneurial parents. Her mother ran a public relations firm while her father led the National Crime Squad before writing screenplays, introducing her to storytelling at a young age.
Private girls schools provided her with both academic rigor and early theater experiences. While studying at Cheltenham Ladies College, she discovered a passion for performing that happily coexisted with her later academic work in natural sciences.
Notable Relationships
A couple of high-profile marriages have defined the actor’s romantic life over the years. She married tech entrepreneur Elon Musk in 2010 and again in 2013, with their final divorce concluding after several years of intense public attention.
More recently, she entered a new chapter by marrying fellow British actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster. The couple celebrated their wedding on June 22, 2024, in a beautiful English ceremony and they do not share any children.
Career Highlights
Memorable performances in major film and television productions have defined her acting legacy. She gained praise for playing Angela in the hit HBO series Westworld and starred as Annabelle Fritton in the popular comedy St Trinian’s.
Expanding her creative output, she successfully transitioned into the literary world. Her debut novel Acts of Love received warm reviews from critics, demonstrating her impressive talent for developing complex narratives outside of the acting realm.
Signature Quote
“I believe in honesty and integrity, having a belief system that you’ve thought through and then stick to.”
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