35 New Bird Portraits By Matt Huras That Show Nature At Its Most Beautiful

Matt Huras’ bird photography has already been featured on Bored Panda before, and it’s easy to see why his work deserves another look. The Canadian photographer has a way of capturing birds in moments that feel both beautifully detailed and unexpectedly full of personality. From striking close-ups that highlight every feather and bright eye to perfectly timed shots that make birds look dramatic, confused, curious, or just plain hilarious, his images show how expressive wildlife can be when photographed with patience and a good eye.
In this follow-up collection, we’re highlighting more of Huras’ bird photos, including some especially entertaining moments that prove nature photography doesn’t always have to feel serious or distant. Whether it’s a penguin crashing through the waves, an owl caught mid-movement, or a bird seemingly yelling at the camera, each shot brings out a different side of the animal world.
Scroll down to enjoy the full collection, and don’t forget to upvote your favorite photos along the way.
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#1 “Male Common Goldeneye Duck Landing”
Image source: Matt Huras
#2 “Drilling Owl (Strix Spinitis)”
Description: “So stoked to have gotten a glimpse of the rarely seen, and newly discovered owl species : the Drilling Owl (Strix spinitis)!
Believed to be a recent evolution of the Barred Owl, Drilling Owls are able to spin their heads so rapidly, that they can excavate nesting cavities in trees (albeit, primarily the softer wood of dead trees).
Lol ! All kidding aside, doesn’t look it, but this was a crazy low-light pre-dawn situation (ISO 10,000) and my shutter was very slow (1/60). This frame happened to capture the owl rotating it’s head.”
Image source: Matt Huras
#3 “Two Red-Necked Grebe Siblings Playing With A Feather”
Image source: Matt Huras
#4 “Common Loon”
Description: “After hunting for hours, finding countless tiny minnows and other aquatic critters and then carefully feeding them to your young, its got to be a welcome relief to grab some fast food for yourself ! (Except, this wasn’t very fast – it took the loon more than 10 minutes to subdue her catch before successfully landing it in her belly.)
Common loon with catch. I believe the fish is a white sucker.”
Image source: Matt Huras
#5 “Common Merganser Duck Chick”
Description: “Found a common merganser mom and 2 small chicks the other day on my kayak. I am wondering (sadly) if there were originally more chicks that were predated ? (I’ve typically seen much larger families in this part of Ontario).
Anyways, this was in the back woods (not city birds), so they were not used to humans and were extremely skittish. In my experience, the only way to get compelling shots of such birds is to keep your distance and let them gain trust, at whatever pace they want. Often (well, usually), it just never happens, and you must move on.
In this case, on the 2nd day of finding them, the mother started to realize I was not a threat, and allowed the chicks to forage freely in front of me.
Here, one of the chicks caught a dragon fly on its own. What a treat to watch ! (And very cool how merganser chicks seem to be able to hunt on their own at a very young age).”
Image source: Matt Huras
#6 “Anna’s Hummingbird Feeding Her Days-Old Baby”
Description: “Hummingbirds sometimes choose precarious spots to build their nests ! This one, for example, was constructed on a kind of flimsy vine hanging from a tree. Even in gentle winds, it would sway back and forth noticeably. But in strong winds – it would flail almost violently. Amazing that it all hung together, and that the eggs, and nestlings stayed put (at least while I was in the area).”
Image source: Matt Huras
#7 “A Western Rockhopper Penguin With 2 Chicks”
Description: “These flightless birds nest in colonies in sub-Antarctic islands, typically on rocky shores and cliffs. After hatching, the male parent usually stays on the nest (fasting for a few weeks!) to guard the chicks, while the female heads out to sea to forage for small fish and other aquatic critters that will be later regurgitated for the babies to eat. After returning from a foraging excursion, a penguin will hop from rock to rock (hence the name!), often up very steep slopes, to get to the nest. Very fun to watch !
The adorable little birds are a little awkward on land, but once they hit the water, they transform into highly agile speed demons! Indeed, in some ways, they seem more closely related to fish, than to other birds. Regardless, they are amazing creatures to observe. Highly recommended, if you ever get the chance.”
Image source: Matt Huras
#8 “Gentoo Penguin”
Location: Falkland Islands
Description: “A surfing Gentoo Penguin returns from sea, to feed its growing babies.
The past several weeks has been breeding time for these adorable little creatures. One parent stays on the nest, while the other goes out to sea for a daily foraging mission. When it returns, it often ‘flies out’ of the water just before landing on shore (as you see here). Then, they return to their nest over land and will eventually regurgitate a few meals for their young.
An absolute privilege (and very cool) to witness!”
Image source: Matt Huras
#9 “Black-Necked Stilts”
Description: “The post-copulation display of Black-necked Stilts. First time for me witnessing this beautiful and endearing ritual: After mating, the pair cross their beaks and walk together for a short distance. I am told the male usually places his beak on top – as you see here. Also, the male often wraps the female with one wing. The behavior is thought to reinforce their pair bond.
What an absolute privilege it was to witness these birds display their affection towards each other in this way recently. Got to be one of mother nature’s most tender moments.”
Image source: Matt Huras
#10 “Male Hooded Merganser Ducks”
Description: “Two male hooded mergansers performing their courtship display.”
Image source: Matt Huras
#11 “Male Hooded Merganser Duck”
Description: “Head over heals, in love!
One of the most awesome courtship displays in the bird kingdom, IMHO – is the male hooded merganser’s frog-like croak and head throw. This one is just starting the display.”
Image source: Matt Huras
#12 “Clark’s Grebes”
Image source: Matt Huras
#13 “Pied-Billed Grebe”
Image source: Matt Huras
#14 “Bald Eagle”
Image source: Matt Huras
#15 “Sharp-Tailed Grouse”
Description: “Bullying is alive and well, even on the Grouse lek.
All the adults were paired up in the lek – displaying and fighting each other. Then, a young male tries to join in. The adults don’t tolerate this at all – they seem to sense junior’s vulnerability and, with relish, break off their own engagements to chase him around the lek.”
Image source: Matt Huras
#16 “Norther Harrier”
Description: “No hope of keeping this wonderful northern harrier contained within my camera’s framing when its foraging path brought it within a few dozens of yards of us jaw-gaped observers.”
Image source: Matt Huras
#17 “Red-Necked Grebe Parents With 2 Of Their Chicks”
Description: “The proud parents announce the hatching of their latest child. This shot was taken less than 1 minute after the young chick emerged from the egg shell. It is still wet with yoke (or whatever the stuff in Grebe eggs is called). That’s big-sister (or big-brother) looking on curiously.”
Image source: Matt Huras
#18 “Red-Winged Blackbird”
Description: “A red-winged blackbird prepares for his big date later in the evening.”
Image source: Matt Huras
#19 “Great Grey Owls”
Description: “I was privileged to have the opportunity to observe a Great Gray Owl nest recently. In this nest both mother and father were feeding the infants directly. Here the father that had just brought in a vole. The nest was maybe 35′ high. I was a far ways back with my tripod as high as possible, so as to get as close to an eye-level perspective as possible.”
Image source: Matt Huras
#20 “Mother And Child: A Common Loon Portrait”
Image source: Matt Huras
#21 “Atlantic Puffin”
Description: “An Atlantic Puffin uses its wings, tail and feet as brakes as it prepares to touch down. Love the terrified expression of these birds when they land – like they are always doing it for the first time.”
Image source: Matt Huras
#22 “Cooper’s Hawk”
Description: “I was so privileged to have had the opportunity to observe a pair of Cooper’s Hawks as they carried out their nest building activities recently. They would take turns: the male would go out foraging while the female observed. Occassionally she would offer a ‘kak-kak-kak’. Was she encouraging him ? Or maybe she was asking him to do better. Then she’d take over while he rested. (Maybe fixing all the mistakes he made – lol !) And, once in a while, they’d both work at the same time – perhaps realizing spring was advancing rapidly and they were behind.
Here is a shot of the male bringing back a choice stick to the nesting area.”
Image source: Matt Huras
#23 “Red-Necked Grebes Mating”
Image source: Matt Huras
#24 “Western Rockhopper Penguin”
Description: “The Falklands ‘gunslinger’. These adorable little creatures were somewhat wary of humans standing or walking, fully upright. No surprise there, as we are so much bigger than they. But sit or lay down, and they’d often warm up to you and become a little curious about the strange-looking, newcomer.”
Image source: Matt Huras
#25 “Female Hooded Merganser Duck”
Description: “A small crayfish shows off its tiny pincers while posing obligingly on the lower mandible of a female hooded merganser.”
Image source: Matt Huras
#26 “Cooper’s Hawk”
Description: “Nesting time! Some raptors are building their nests this time of year in the Ontario area. This cooper’s hawk was looking down from her perch towards some choice sticks on the ground. Moments later she descended and spent a few moments sorting through them, before selecting the exact one she wanted. Then, she gathered herself and exploded towards the nest she and her mate were building.”
Image source: Matt Huras
#27 “Snowy Owl”
Description: “This beautiful Snowy Owl was hanging out on a bare branch of an isolated tree. After a careful approach, I started to raise my camera. And as often happens, it chose that very moment to take off. I rushed, and was lucky to get this frame.”
Image source: Matt Huras
#28 “Mallard Duck”
Image source: Matt Huras
#29 “American Kestrel”
Description: “As the Canadian winter approaches, this little American Kestrel took advantage of some unseasonably warm weather to hunt for insects – presumably awoken by the higher temperatures. He caught a few grasshoppers, returning to the same tree-top perch to eat them.”
Image source: Matt Huras
#30 “Male Bufflehead Duck”
Image source: Matt Huras
#31 “Male Bufflehead Duck”
Image source: Matt Huras
#32 “Belted Kingfisher”
Description: “This young Belted Kingfisher proudly displays the crayfish she caught herself for breakfast.”
Image source: Matt Huras
#33 “Osprey”
Image source: Matt Huras
#34 “Western Grebe”
Image source: Matt Huras
#35 “A Baby Loon Gets A Crawfish Breakfast Just Before Dawn”
Image source: Matt Huras
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