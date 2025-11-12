A Gem Of The Baltic Sea – Curonian Spit In Lithuania, Perfect Place For Connecting With Nature

The most beautiful place in Lithuania for us — The Curonian Spit. A narrow peninsula of sand dunes separating the Curonian lagoon from the Baltic Sea.
This photo collection is dedicated for these amazing and unique dunes of The Curonian Spit.
More info: expraw.com
Parnidis Dune (Nida)
Shifting sand dune south of Nida on the Curonian Spit. It is 52 meters above sea level.
On top of the dune you will find an observation deck with a sundial, which was built in 1995.
The Grey Dunes (or the Dead Dunes)
The longest dunes in Lithuania. Even more – these dunes have a story to tell. Actually, one of the saddest stories of The Curonian Spit villages.
1675-1854 period blowing strong winds covered four villages of Nagliai. Which now looming in deep sand.
Dunes drifting speed ranged from 0.5 to 15 meters per year. Local people just can’t fight with this Mother Nature strength.
Vecekrugas Dune (Preila)
Vecekrugas dune is the highest dune in the Kuršių Nerija National Park – 67.2 m. It is overgrown with dwarf mountain pine trees, covered with grass and other rare plants.
Photos bellow are taken visiting Vecekrugas dune on a rainy day.
Follow Us