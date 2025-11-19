18 Comics That Take A Sharp, Dark And Bizarre Turn You Won’t See Coming By Rémi Lascault (New Pics)

Rémi Lascault is a French art director and comic book artist with no filter. Lascault is known for creating stories that initially seem innocent but take a sharp, dark turn as they progress. And they can get pretty rough, so if you have a weak stomach, consider yourself warned.
However, Rémi has also gained quite a big following of 70K on Instagram, proving that his concept not only works but also entertains the readers. The artist tackles a wide range of topics, but this time, we’ve compiled an ‘animal edition,’ as Rémi frequently features animals in his comics, for better or worse.
So, without further ado, let’s hop into the post and let us know what your thoughts are on this artist’s works.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
